'Little Women' has studio owner taking on new role

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette From left, Sarah Rosenberg (playing Beth March), Susan Zielke (Marmee March), Cari Wright (Amy March) and Ruth Zielke (Jo March) read a letter from father during rehearsal of 'Little Women' on Monday at the SoDo Theater in downtown Champaign. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — As the owner of and teacher at Sounds of Music Studio, Debra Myers Dobbs has seen — and heard — many of her students in shows around town.

And though she's worked with all the theater companies in town, Dobbs has never produced anything on her own — until now.

Her "Little Women," a musical based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, opens Friday evening at the SoDo Theatre in downtown Champaign, for three performances.

"This is just a show I always wanted to do," Dobbs said during a rehearsal earlier this week. "I'm just happy to have had the performer for Jo. I had other girls who fit the March parts easily so I just filled in the remaining roles."

Nine of the 10 performers in "Little Women" are students of Dobbs, who teaches voice and piano at Sounds of Music Studio in Champaign.

Dobbs has been teaching for more than 25 years; she has a bachelor's degree in music education and a master's degree in vocal performance, both from the University of Illinois.

She cast her student, Ruth Zielke, a junior at Judah Christian High School, as Jo March, the tomboyish and free-spirited March sister around whom the story of "Little Women" revolves.

Zielke has loved Jo since she was 6 years ago.

"I was obnoxiously reading big books at an early age," the 17-year-old Zielke remembered. "I loved Jo, and I always wanted to write and go out in the world and do things like she does.

"And I love the musical. It's so beautiful."

Zielke has seen videos of the Broadway version of "Little Women," which opened in January 2005 and closed after 137 performances, with Sutton Foster as Jo.

Dobbs and co-producer Cindy Kelly are doing the Broadway script. They have not revised or cut it; the estimated running time is 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Besides featuring Dobbs' students, "Little Women" will have four sets of relatives in the show — the adult performers are parents of Dobbs' students.

Susan Zielke plays Marmee, mother to the four March girls, and her son, Josiah, plays John Brooke, the tutor to next door neighbor Theodore "Laurie" Laurence, who courts Jo and later Amy.

Josh Rosenberg portrays Laurie's father, Mr. Laurence, and Rosenberg's daughter, Sarah, is Beth March, the second-youngest March daughter who falls ill.

Rachel Watson portrays Meg, the oldest of the March sisters, and Rachel's sister, Liberty, is helping out backstage.

Brother and sister Sean and Meghan Kelly will be the Knight and the Troll, characters in the operatic tragedy within the play, and Meghan also takes on the role of Mrs. Kirk, owner of a boarding house.

Also in the cast are Cari Wright as Amy, the youngest of the March sisters; Lukas Mills as the young Theodore "Laurie" Laurence; Daniel Howie as Professor Bhaer; and Susan Curtis as Aunt March.

Curtis also is in charge of costuming. Many of the costumes and set pieces — the musical is set during and right after the Civil War — were borrowed from the CUTC.

While researching costumes, Curtis re-read "Little Women," first published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869.

She describes Aunt March as a bit snobbish but said she cares deeply about the March family, who live in genteel poverty.

"She's relatively well off," Curtis said. "She would consider taking Jo but she challenges Jo to change her ways and become more ladylike. Beth gets sick and Jo goes home to take care of Beth, and Amy, the youngest sister, gets to go to Europe with Aunt March."

The book "Little Women" is loosely based on Alcott and her three sisters. Upon publication it met with critical as well as commercial success.

If you go

What: Sounds of Music Studio presents "Little Women," the musical, with script by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, directed by Debra Myers Dobbs and co-produced by Myers Dobbs and Cindy Kelly.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: SoDo Theatre, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

Tickets: $5 for all.

Information: Soundsofmusicstudio@gmail.com or 217-493-2938.