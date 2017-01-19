Notes-Worthy: Ian Shepherd

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Ian Shepherd

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with drummer IAN SHEPHERD:

Give us some history on how you came to be a drummer and where you started.

I got my first drum for Christmas when I was 18 months old. I destroyed it pretty quickly, so I turned to pots and pans and spoons. By the time I was 3, my parents bought a real snare drum for me and I got my first drum set when I was 5. I listened to whatever records Mom and Dad had (Stan Kenton, Dave Brubek, Simon and Garfunkel, Blood Sweat and Tears, etc.) and played along. I did that all day everyday, and music has been a passion/obsession/daily focus/career for me since then. My first gig in C-U was in 1992 at Mabel's.

Sun Stereo is not a typical band and the show is not typical, so the fan base must be such a mix. Tell us some of your best experiences in playing with Sun Stereo.

LOVE playing with Sun Stereo! In a way, I feel like we're just getting started. Kelly McMorris and the band have been around for a while, but when you insert a new drummer and bass player, it changes everything and it takes some time to gel so we just keep grinding and working and practicing! Kelly writes really thoughtful and meticulous songs, which I appreciate and respect. There's a lot going on at a Sun Stereo show! They have a horn section, a string section occasionally, I sing on practically every song, and the songs (and shows) have lots of detail to them. I love the challenge and I really enjoy making music and performing with these guys.

You started the Brat Pack years ago. How did that happen, what was your vision of that band and who were the band members then?

I had the idea for the Brat Pack in 1996 after watching a million '80s compilation infomercials at 3 in the morning and going to a campus bar on "time-warp Tuesday." They played '80s music and the place was packed every Tuesday night.

Tom Grassman and I were playing in our own original bands, but we were also talking about the possibility of putting together a cover band to make some money. I knew that an '80s cover band would work if we got the right people, and I really felt that if we packaged it the right way, we could sell it. At the time, there was an '80s revival thing going on, so it just made sense to capitalize on the trend. I told Tom that I knew the perfect guys to play keys and bass, so I called them right away. They weren't exactly buying my idea, so it took some time to convince them! The original line up included Tom Grassman, Michael Guido Esteves and Jesse Brown. We did a number of shows as a four piece until we added a female voice to the band. Dawna Nelson was the first, then Gloria Roubal did it before Lynn Canfield became a full-time member. The lineup has changed over the years and each version of the band has been great! I love the current lineup and I still play with them every once in a while. It makes me feel good to know that after all these years, they still sound and look great, the crowds still enjoy the show and the band is continuing to employ great musicians.

This summer you were part of a historical event, performing in The Red Lion 50th Anniversary Reunion at The City Center. This was a historical event that will more than likely never happen again. How did you feel about being surrounded by some of the greats in C-U?

When I started playing music in C-U, I was very aware of The Finchley Boys and the impact they had on the music scene. There have been a ton of great bands that have come out of this town but only a handful of them have had a lasting effect locally and nationally. The Finchley Boys were one of those bands. Their original drummer, Michael Powers, was having some health issues and I was fortunate enough to get the call for the show. It was a real honor to play and serve their music and I had a great time meeting all the guys and soaking up some of their stories and history. The band sounded great that night!

Funky Butt Drum Club was a band you were a part of. A few years back, there was a "Funky Butt Reunion" at Cowboy Monkey in Champaign. The Reunion had a full house; FBDC was another band that was highly unique and different. Did this band record any albums?

We did a record at Private studios in Urbana with Jon Pines. It was called "Get a Load of This" and we released it on Hammerhead Records in early 1998. Josh Quirk and I put FBDC together, and the original band consisted of three drummers and nothing else. We played a few shows before we added the rest of the members. Our shows were crazy! So much energy, passion and emotion came off that stage. The band's mission was to go hard or go home so we swung for the fences at every single show. Musically, we were fearless! That reunion show was a very special night for us and I honestly think it was the best we ever sounded.

Where can we see you perform next?

I'll be performing with Curb Service and Beat Kitchen at the 26th annual Great Cover Up at The Accord on Saturday, Jan. 28; The James Jones Trio on Friday, Feb. 3 at Memphis on Main; and lots of Sun Stereo shows, including March 11 at The Accord.