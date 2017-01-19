As usual, 26th Great Cover Up is full of surprises (w/video)

Video: Highlights from The Great Cover Up 25 » more Videographer: Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette Some of the performances from The Great Cover Up 25, held in January 2016 at The Accord in downtown Champaign, where local bands masquerade as their favorite national acts for charity. The 26th edition gets underway this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the same venue. Image

CHAMPAIGN — The Great Cover Up, one of C-U's most popular music events, will kick off Friday evening at The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C.

It's the 26th annual one, with a total of 35 bands covering well-known acts over five nights. Each gets roughly 20 minutes on stage, with the opportunity of being fabulous, outrageous, silly and entertaining while paying homage, usually in costume, to their favorites.

Ward Gollings, organizer for 20 some years, leaves it up to each band as to what act it will cover.

It remains a secret until the night of.

"It's not me so much as it is the bands," Gollings said last year. "I think they really like the element of surprise. There are no pre-conceived notions in the listener's head of how they will present their artist of choice."

The bands performing this year:

— 8:30 p.m. Friday: Terminus Victor, Acme Principle, Lonely Trailer, Tigerbeat/Jans Project, Underwerwolves, The Autocorrect, and Slick Lisp.

— 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Airacobra, Coco Butter Kids, Decadents, The Inn Keepers, Caleb Cook Band, Teaspoon Hunter, and Whiskey Shadows.

— 8 p.m. Jan. 26: We The Animals, The Fights, Mike Ingram, Tara Terra, Roberta Sparrow, Euriah, and Winder.

— 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27: 90's Daughter, Brother Embassy, Andy Mo, Yakuza Triad, The Katie Flynn, Zero Time, The Bashful Youngens.

— 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28: Curb Service, Beat Kitchen, C-U Babe Alert, DeShawnMusic, Church Booty, Ryan Groff, Nick Rainey & Grand Ambassador.

Dave Landis conceived the idea for the first Great Cover Up and made it a benefit for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, for which his wife was working at the time.

This year the charities that will benefit are Champaign County Health Care Consumers, the Urbana Middle School Band Department, and the Bart Tredway Medical Trust. Mr. Tredway, a longtime employee at the Highdive, died of cancer April 6, 2015, at age 38.

A pass to all the Great Cover Up shows is $30. Tickets for the shows Friday and Saturday are $7 each and for the remaining three nights, $10 each. To buy tickets in advance go to eventbrite.com/e/the-26th-annual-great-cover-up-tickets-29502834773. Tickets also will be available at the door, at the same price.