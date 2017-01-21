Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Who lives here? Jan. 21, 2017
Who lives here? Jan. 21, 2017

Sat, 01/21/2017
Photo by: Stage 6 Films
Who lives here?
Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides in the featured home to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

This week, you get a hint: An actor in this movie once lived in Champaign.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER

Leanna McClure of Paxton correctly guessed the home of Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) in 1997's "Good Will Hunting."

