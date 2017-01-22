Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Silent films with live music

Thanks to Ebertfest, I love seeing "silent" films with live musical accompaniment. This week, there are three such screenings, with music by the Detroit-based Andrew Alden Ensemble, at Allen Hall at the UI and at the Art Theater Co-op in downtown Champaign. The movies: "Nosferatu," "Accidental Magician" and "Phantom of the Opera." The first two will be at Allen's main lounge and are free. "Phantom" will be screened at the Art Theater, where the Andrew Alden Ensemble has accompanied silent films before. More info is in today's That's Entertainment, G-4.

Music at the art museum

I always enjoy live music inside art museums. Double your pleasure! Viola virtuoso Rudolf Haken will perform the program "Haken Am Bach" from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 18 at Krannert Art Museum. On tap: Bach sonatas, partitas and suites arranged by himself for five-string viola. The associate professor in the UI School of Music recently recorded the Bach pieces on an album called "Haken Am Bach." Haken is known for his creative melding of disparate musical styles and genres and for his work with five-string viola and six-string electric viola.

More at the art museum

Speaking of Krannert Art Museum, I just returned from seeing the new shows being installed, chief among them an exhibition of the Works Progress Administration art done in the 1930s and '40s by various artists. They are accessible, in that they are representational, often depicting the "common man" at work. Also new will be a small light-sculpture show, with a few "op-art" (remember those!) pieces and an eclectic exhibition related to the UI's land-grant mission in light of its 150th anniversary this year. The exhibitions open Thursday evening.