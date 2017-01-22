Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Young talent

OMG, Sunny Pawar, who plays 5-year-old Saroo in "Lion," is the most adorable, effective child actor I've seen in years. The movie is great but greater when Sunny is on screen, though I like Dev Patel, the older Saroo, who uses Google Earth to find the home and mother in India from which he was lost when he was 5. I agree with critic Anthony Lane that the first half of "Lion" is better, with its Dickensian tone. It's gripping. I found the second part about the adult Saroo in Tasmania a little overwrought emotionally. Still, a great watch.

The gang's back together

Finally: the SSG Trio was back in full force Wednesday evening at The Iron Post, with UI Professor Larry Gray back on upright bass. He hadn't played with pianist Chip Stephens and drummer Joel Spencer since May, with SSG taking a break over the summer and Gray being too busy over the fall semester. The trio was in rare form, playing standards and Chip going all out on the four-time "Waltz for Debby" by Bill Evans, the love theme from "Spartacus," and Joe Sullivan's "Little Rock Getaway," which is often played as a showpiece. SSG has IT.

Learning about Lincoln

I tuned in the past week to PBS shows about Obama and Trump, Obama's presidency and Abraham Lincoln and his assassin, John Wilkes Booth. Even though I grew up in central Illinois, Lincoln's old stomping grounds, I don't know much about him beyond what I learned in history classes and from movies, or picked up by osmosis. The info about Booth was engrossing and enlightening, and the program led me to want to delve into Lincoln scholarship, plus Urbana native James Hager's book on Lincoln. He told me it has info that's not in other books.