Rich Warren: Questions often pertain to antennas

The advent of digital television almost a decade ago coupled with the consistently rising cost of cable inspire the most common question from readers: TV antennas.

In olden times of analog TV, the signal gradually faded, resulting in an increasingly "snowy" picture. Most of the time, the sound remained until the picture totally vanished. Thus, if you were willing to endure a picture that looked like confetti, you could view stations at quite a distance from their transmitters.

Digital TV eliminates the graceful fade. It's either perfect or nothing, with a very brief in-between of unwatchable blocking and pixelating with muted audio. It's infuriating; just when Sherlock reveals the culprit, the picture and sound vanish.

When cable television began, its entire purpose was to improve reception of local TV stations without having to use your own antenna. The original name was CATV, community antenna television.

Then broadcasters realized that the cable company made a profit on their TV signals, so they started charging the cable companies.

The cable companies passed along those fees, with a markup, to subscribers. On my cable bill, even with the minimal basic package, there's an additional surcharge for "local stations."

More and more of you seek a way not to pay for what should be free, the local broadcast stations, while viewing them without falling off the digital cliff.

Further, most people wish to avoid the expense, complication and unsightliness of an outdoor TV antenna. If you live in an apartment, an outdoor antenna may not be an option.

I recently tested the Clearstream Eclipse, an amplified indoor antenna that costs about $75. There's an unamplified version for about $50, but that probably would not work in East Central Illinois.

I compared the Eclipse to my amplified roof antenna, which pulls in about six main channels (that's not including the subsidiary channels) and on good days ABC from either channel 15 in Fithian or Channel 20 in Springfield. Weather substantially affects TV reception.

The flexible plastic, more-or-less circular Eclipse is about 8.5-inches in diameter. A hard plastic module attached at the bottom incorporates the coaxial jack, which connects to the supplied 12-foot coax and a small amplifier, which includes a separate plug-in AC power supply.

One side of the Eclipse is white, the other black to match different decors. Clearstream provides a non-damaging sticky adhesive to secure the Eclipse to a wall or window.

My test TV sits on the kitchen counter. Our kitchen faces northwest, which is at a 90-degree angle or 180-degree angle from the area TV antennas.

I affixed the Eclipse to a variety of locations in the kitchen. It clearly pulled in three stations (CBS, PBS and NBC), and in just the right spot, one of the Fox stations.

Reception was not as rock solid as my outdoor antenna, but part of the problem is the location in my home.

Meanwhile, my neighbor bought a 1byone amplified indoor antenna, a rectangular plate that comes with 20 feet of coax for $30 from Amazon. He watches TV on the second floor of his home and does not have as many walls blocking the signal as I do in my first-floor kitchen.

He was thrilled to pull in all of the area's digital channels. I suspect in his location, the Eclipse would perform equally well, although it costs considerably more than his 1byone.

A friend at the southernmost area of Champaign, just east of Savoy, uses an indoor Mohu antenna and receives spectacular reception. The physics of TV reception and the electronics of antennas are well established. Thus, with modern, low noise radio frequency (RF) amplifiers attached, most indoor antennas pull in fairly similar reception with minor variations.

As Realtors say: location, location, location. The effectiveness of an indoor antenna depends upon precisely where you live and where in your home you locate the antenna.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.