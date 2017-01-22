Studio Visit: Bob Schifo

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Bob Schifo

Bob Schifo, 66, of Catlin is a musician and photographer with a studio in Catlin.

How often do you perform at the VA in Danville?

I perform there usually just once a month or occasionally twice a month. There are a lot of other places I play besides the VA. I play at the Westville Legion every Thursday night for their taco night. The band I'm in, the Dixie Flyer Band, we play out at the Moose usually three times a month.

Do you play with any other bands?

Not regularly. Sometimes bands call me if they're missing somebody for the night. I do a lot of solo stuff, too. I play private parties and at nursing homes and I've played out at the Gao Grotto a couple of times. My band, Bob Schifo and Friends, has played out at the Catlin Park and Kickapoo at the Landing. At both places, I've done solo acts, too.

What's your solo act like?

It's me and the guitar and a harmonica. I do mostly country and light rock.

Don't you write some songs too?

I've written some songs. They're mostly heartbreak songs. Or broken-hearted songs, that might be a better way to put it. I'd say they're folk-country.

When did you start making music?

I really started in 1977. I played with a girl from Allerton. That's really where I kind of got my start. We formed a band, and then she moved to Nashville, Tenn. The guys who were in that band kind of stayed on and formed another band, and we played until 1983. Then I quit playing for about 28 years, and then that old band, the Freeway band, that I had played with got together for a reunion five or six years ago and that got me interested again.

Do you like performing?

I love it now. It's just nice to be able to do something that people really enjoy. I can see they enjoy listening to the music, and a lot of times with the band, people get up and dance. To know people are having a good time is a really good feeling.

What kind of photography are you doing now?

I've always done a little bit of everything. I'm still doing a little bit of everything. I do a lot of work with two high schools, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm. I do a lot of pictures for their yearbook and sports and everything. Of course, I have a studio in Catlin, so I do some portrait work there.

Have you ever entered contests?

As a professional, I don't like to enter contests. But I did receive an award of excellence from Senior Photographers International for a set of portraits I'd taken of a graduating high school senior girl. That was nice.

Don't you do a lot of nature photography?

I take pictures of anything — flowers, birds, animals. I really like to do birds. I've always been interested in birds. In fact, I've had some covers on the Illinois Audubon magazine. I think I've had four or five covers.

Do you still travel to take photographs of eagles and other birds?

Most of my photography I just do pretty much in Vermilion County. A lot of the bird shots I've taken I've got in Heron Park on the north side of Lake Vermilion. I do travel, though. In fact, one of the covers of the Audubon magazine I did was of a bird up at Lincoln Park up in Chicago.