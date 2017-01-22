That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Provided The Rip Chords, a University of Illinois a cappella group, will be one of the acts performing at the 11th annual All Out A Cappella concert Saturday at Unity High School in Tolono.

MUSIC SCENE

CUSO's British Bounty concert

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra's British Bounty concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana will feature some of the most popular classical works from the British Isles.

The pieces that will be performed:

— "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis," composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

— Percussion concerto: "Veni, Veni, Emmanuel" by James MacMillan, with the orchestra's principal timpanist, William Moersch (below), as the featured soloist.

— "Enigma Variations," Op. 36 by Edward Elgar.

"Fantasia on a Theme," considered a crowning glory of English orchestral music, will open the concert; maestro Stephen Alltop called it one of the lushest works composed for string orchestra.

Next up will be Scottish composer MacMillian's powerful concerto for percussion and orchestra. Alltop called it spellbinding and said it "literally fills the stage with percussion instruments of every type."

The program will end with Elgar's most famous work, "Enigma Variations," Op. 36. Alltop said the variations are portraits of people in Elgar's life and "range from poignant to powerful, offering a true showpiece for the symphony orchestra."

Tickets are $40 for adults; $36, senior citizens; and $5, students of all ages. For tickets, call the Krannert Center ticket office at 217-333-6280 or visit cusymphony.org.

Also, the public is invited to a free concert preview talk by Alltop and Moersch at 11 a.m. Friday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 301 N. Neil St., C, Suite 201.

Concert pianist returning to area

After touring the U.S. last year, Army National Guardsman/concert pianist Ian Gindes (above) will return to Urbana to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Smith Memorial Hall, 805 S. Mathews Ave., at the University of Illinois.

He will perform classical favorites by J.S. Bach, Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt, as well as music by Aaron Copland and George Gershwin from his new album, "American Visions." He will perform the program in May at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Released less than a year ago, "American Visions" has received acclaim, with Donald Rosenberg of Gramophone writing that Gindes "plays music by American composers in both popular and 'classical' realms with affection, energy and keyboard brilliance" and "brings to each piece a freshness that prompts us to love this music anew." Fanfare described the album as a "real technical tour de force."

The album has been played on SiriusXM Symphony Hall, WILL of Central Illinois, KAHM of Arizona, WFMT of Chicago and WWFM of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It has also been heard around the world on American Veterans Radio and on Classique One Paris.

Gindes received his doctoral of musical arts degree in 2011 from the UI, where he studied with Ian Hobson. Gindes was the 2011 winner of the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition.

He has served in the Army National Guard the last 13 years, currently as a captain with the 1—106th Aviation Battalion in Peoria. He also has supported military members, veterans, their families, first responders and victims of terrorism and war through concerts and fundraising events.

Tickets for his concert in Urbana will be available for purchase at the door and are $10 for general admission and $7 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Annual All Out A Cappella concert

The 11th annual All Out A Cappella concert will have two performances, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Unity High School auditorium in Tolono.

Both shows will feature No Comment, the Xtension Chords, the Rip Chords, and Unseen from the UI; Clef Hangers and The Outlandish from Illinois State University; and Surreal Sound from Unity High School.

Unseen and The Outlandish are both new groups that will be featured in this year's show.

General admission to each show is $15 for adults and $10 for students. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. concert and 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

The event is sponsored by Unity Music Boosters, with all proceeds going toward enhancing music in Unit 7 schools. Tickets may be purchased from Unity High School choral students and at the junior high and high school offices, or ordered via unitymusicboosters.org. For more information, call 217-239-1914.

Grammy nominees will perform

The Sangamon Auditorium at the UI-Springfield will present the Branford Marsalis Quartet, with guest vocalist Kurt Elling, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 and $60. Call 217-206-6160 or visit SangamonAuditorium.org.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet and Elling are 2017 Grammy nominees in the category of Best Jazz Vocal Album for "Upward Spiral."

ARTS SCENE

Exhibition with a powerful message

Art @ the Y will present the exhibition "Bed Shoe Home," about poverty and homelessness in Champaign-Urbana, from Thursday through March 17 in the Murphy Gallery of the University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

The exhibition is a result of a collaboration among the University YMCA's Art @ the Y program, the UI School of Art + Design and the UI School of Social Work. The community-based art display was organized by artist Jane Gilmor, who was in-residence in Champaign-Urbana for a month this past fall working with organizations serving the homeless: the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Courage Connection and the Phoenix Center.

"Bed Shoe Home" includes a walk-in book covered with notes and images on metal foil created by people in area shelters, residencies programs, soup kitchens and drop-in sites.

Gilmor's talk as the George A. Miller Visiting Artist at the UI will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U. The reception for the exhibition at the University Y will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a gallery talk at 5:30 by Gilmor. All Art @ the Y events are free and open to the public.

Gilmor has maintained a socially involved art practice, working since the late '80s with the disenfranchised in the U.S. and abroad. Her cooperative projects involve working in shelters, alongside local experts, students and volunteers, to create large installations with walk-in structures covered in metal notes and images.

Sign up for next Color Splash party

The Danville Art League's next Color Splash party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday will have participants painting a picture of a tree and birds with a colorful background.

Carol Garver will be the instructor. The fee to participate is $35. All materials are provided, along with refreshments. People may register at danvilleartleague.com or at the league building at 320 N. Franklin St.

Also this month, a reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Brumaghim gallery at the Danville Art League for featured artist Arlaina Janowski, owner/manager of Covered In Paint Art Studio and Gallery in Watseka. Her exhibit will run through Feb. 25 and is open during the league's regular business hours.

The league also will offer a beginning acrylic painting class beginning Saturday. It includes five weeks of classes from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for each class is $55. A supply list is available on the league's website or building. The students must provide their own supplies.

For more information, call 217-442-9264.

Learn to Draw Faces workshop

Kari Rajkumar, an award-winning artist from Paris, will teach a Learn to Draw Faces workshop on March 11 at the Mattoon Arts Council in the Mattoon Train Depot, 1718 Broadway Avenue.

The workshop will focus on the basic steps for accurately drawing the head, along with tips for realistic shading. The workshop will meet from 2 to 5 p.m. and is open to all students, ages 12 and up.

Rajkumar, who is primarily self-taught, is known for her detailed portraits in graphite, pastel and oils. Her work has received top honors in numerous regional, national and international competitions and has appeared in publications such as Artist's magazine, Southwest Art magazine and the Pastel Journal.

For more information, visit the news page at karirajkumar.com. The deadline for registering for the workshop is Feb. 18. Call 217-264-0866 to register.

THEATER SCENE

Twin City Squared unveils lineup

Twin City Squared's second season of plays, musicals and cabarets will kick off in March with "Broadway Backwards." The cabaret, presented just one night, will be a benefit and fundraiser for the theater company and for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In "Broadway Backwards," men sing songs originally written for women and vice versa. The auditions to perform in the cabaret will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

Other events:

— In honor of the Chicago Cubs beginning their quest to repeat as World Series champions, Twin City in April will take audiences back to a less victorious time with the comedy "Bleacher Bums," about a group of fans watching a Cubs game.

— The drama "Shotgun," about two families — one black, one white — sharing a shotgun apartment in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina will be presented in June.

— In August, Twin City will stage the Tony Award-winning musical "Billy Elliot," based on the film. The musical features music by Elton John. Twin City plans to host a "Billy Camp" this spring to teach young boys ages 8-14 the skills needed to play the demanding part.

— Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" will be performed in October. The two-act classic tragicomedy is about two characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait for the arrival of someone named Godot, who never arrives. The play was voted in a British Royal National Theatre poll in 1990 as the most significant English language play of the 20th century.

— Twin City's season will end in November with a one-night Divas Cabaret, featuring some of the best female voices in central Illinois performing numbers from musical theater, the pop charts and standards.

With few exceptions, all shows except "Shotgun" will be cast without regard to gender or ethnicity. Twin City is dedicated to providing additional opportunities for performers in central Illinois, especially those from underrepresented cultures and voices.

Season tickets are available now via twincitysquared.com. Twin City also seeks financial sponsors for the season. For more information, contact Michael Galloway or Garth Gersten at twincitysquared@gmail.com.

Red Mask Players performance

The Red Mask Players will present the second show of their 80th season, "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," this coming and the following weekends. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2.

Mike Young directs the comedy by John Bishop. The summary:

"The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious 'Stage Door Slasher') assemble for a backer's audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy angel. The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people — all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem that follows when the infamous Slasher makes his reappearance and strikes again and again."

The cast features Gaye Garner, Jamey Coutant, Brittani "Mac" Waites, Tim Kirby, Chad Myler, Sara Todd, Jacob Ault, Leslie VanCamp, Nanci Heaton and Bryan Schroeder.

People may call 217-442-5858 to make a reservation. Box office hours at the Kathryn Randolph Theatre in Danville are from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and Feb. 2. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15, senior citizens age 60 and up; and $15, students.

MOVIE SCENE

Detroit group to accompany films

The Andrew Alden Ensemble will perform live music to accompany two silent films that will be shown this week at Allen Hall at th UI. The ensemble also will perform this week at the Art Theater Co-op, Champaign.

In the Main Lounge of Allen Hall:

— 7 p.m. today, "Nosferatu" (1922), followed by a Q&A. F.W. Murnau's German expressionist horror film is considered one of the scariest Dracula adaptations made. It was shot in the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania.

— 7 p.m. Thursday, "Accidental Magician" (2015), with live magic in addition to live music by the Alden Ensemble. After a washed-up magician fails to make his appearance, a wide-eyed stagehand must take his place.

The ensemble will perform live during a screening of "The Phantom of the Opera" (1925) at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Art Theater. The film stars Lon Chaney, Hollywood's "Man of 1,000 Faces" as Erik, the disfigured phantom who leads a menacing existence in the catacombs and dungeons beneath the Paris Opera House.

The Andrew Alden Ensemble is an electronic chamber music group from Detroit that composes new multimedia works for chamber ensemble, dance, magic and film, using a mix of rock music and contemporary classical composition that incorporates percussion, synthesizer, piano, violin, viola and electronic production.

The events at Allen Hall, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U, are free and open to the public.

'Sustainable' to play in Springfield

The Old State Capitol Historic Site in Springfield will host on Saturday the ninth annual Slow Food Springfield Film Festival.

The festival will feature the documentary "Sustainable," about a central Illinois farmer who became a leader in Chicago's sustainable food movement, and 10 short films that were finalists in the 2016 Real Food Media Contest.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. with the short films in the Old State Capitol's Foundation Hall on Level 2. That will be followed by a light dinner at 6 p.m., with "Sustainable" starting at 7 p.m.

"Sustainable" focuses on Marty Travis, a seventh-generation farmer in central Illinois who watched his land and community fall victim to the pressures of big agribusiness. Determined to create a proud legacy for his son, Travis transforms his farm and pioneers the sustainable food movement in Chicago.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher; Travis; Will Travis of Spence Farm; and Erin Meyer, executive director of the Spence Farm Foundation.

The short films were chosen from 160 submissions from 20 countries to the Real Food Films Contest, the only competition for shorts about sustainable food and farming. The films were required to be 4 minutes or less in length and feature original voices that lift up under-reported stories. The short-film styles range from documentaries to advocacy films to spoken-word poetry shorts.

Admission is $7 for the general public and $5 for members of Slow Food Springfield. Students with a student ID can attend free. The event is co-sponsored by Slow Food Springfield, the Old State Capitol Foundation, Spence Farm Foundation and Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.

More information is available at slowfoodspringfield.org or by contacting Deborah Cavanaugh-Grant at 217-341-0398 or deborah@new.leaf.consulting.com.