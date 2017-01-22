Tim Mitchell's Oscar-nomination predictions 2017

Since 2007, Staff Writer Tim Mitchell has predicted who will get nominated for the Academy Awards. The official announcement is at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.; the 88th Academy Awards will take place Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Here is Mitchell's forecast this year, with projected nominees in alphabetical order:

BEST PICTURE

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Did you know?

If "La La Land" lands 14 Oscar nominations, and it could happen, the modern musical would tie "All About Eve" (1950) and "Titanic" (1997) for most nominations.

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Martin Scorsese, "Silence"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Did you know?

A win for Chazelle would make him the youngest-ever winner of the best-director Oscar at age 32 years and 38 days.

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Did you know?

Andrew Garfield is featured in two different Oscar contenders this year. The former "Amazing Spider-Man" star played a heroic a U.S. Army medic in "Hacksaw Ridge" and a Jesuit priest in "Silence."

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Did you know?

French actress Huppert's Golden Globe win for portraying a businesswoman who plots revenge after being attacked in her home may have put her into a three-way battle with Stone and Portman for this award. And Streep's Golden Globes speech makes her a wildcard here.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Did you know?

This would be Bridges' seventh nomination. He only won for "Crazy Heart," but he was a nominee for "The Last Picture Show," "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," "Starman," "The Contender" and the 2010 version of "True Grit."

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Did you know?

This would be Williams' fourth Oscar nomination following 2005's "Brokeback Mountain," 2010's "Blue Valentine" and 2011's "My Week with Marilyn."