Tricia Stiller/Review: Edgy 'Hand to God' isn't for everyone

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette From left, Jessica Stelzer as Margery, Kevin Paul Wickart as Pastor Greg and Evan Seggebruch as Jason/Tyrone rehearse a scene from 'Hand to God' last wek at the Station Theatre in Urbana.

By TRICIA STILLER

I'll begin with a warning: "Hand to God," by Robert Askins, unabashedly deploys the F-bomb. Frequently, along with many of its disreputable verbal playmates. I suspect this production will not be to to the liking of more sensitive theater patrons. As a matter of fact, a handful of audience members opted to leave their seats when the opportunity presented itself at intermission.

That being said, this edgy production, nominated for five Tony Awards, including best new play of 2015, is deliciously dark, disturbing yet hilarious, and skillfully executed at the hands of the venue's master of gore, director Mikel Matthews Jr., whose previous productions include "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" and "Evil Dead, the Musical."

The story follows young Jason, a rather wimpy young man who is not only grieving the sudden loss of his father, but also struggling to handle the many complicated emotions that accompany the dreadful man/boy teenage years.

His mother, who just may be more troubled than he is, encourages him to become involved with her new puppet ministry at church. Begrudgingly, he creates his alter ego, Tyrone, and then, as they say, things go horribly, horribly wrong.

As the play progresses, "Tyrone" takes the wheel, leading Jason on a wild ride with a "take-no-prisoners" attitude. No one escapes the evil little sock puppet, especially not Timothy, (Meaguell Gaines) the puppet troupe's bad boy who has a dark side all his own.

Evan Seggebruch shines in the very demanding roles of Jason and Tyrone. His performance is filled with terror, in every sense of the word. (I was exhausted for him at the end of the evening.)

Matthews went for the jugular with this one. I would have liked to have seen a bit more nuance from mother Margery (Jessica Stelzer) and Pastor Greg (Kevin Paul Wickart), who seemed to be fixated on "sins of the flesh," but within the context of this production, they are to be commended for the courage of their challenging performances.

Kimmy Schofield completes the ensemble as Jessica, the object of Jason's deepest desires.

Kudos to Chris Fing Guyotte for a dynamic lighting design that enhanced the camp factor of the evening.

With adult themes and language, this production is not appropriate for children.

Tricia Stiller serves as director for the McLean County Diversity Project's Theatre Program, the Miller Park Summer Theatre Program and the Penguin Project McLean County. She can be contacted at triciastiller@msn.com.

If you go

What: Celebration Company presents "Hand to God," a dark comedy by Robert Askins, directed by Mikel Matthews Jr.

When: 8 p.m. through Feb. 4.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 Broadway Ave., U.

Tickets: $10 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and $15 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.