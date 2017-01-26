Entertainment listings, Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2017

SPECIAL EVENTS

This weekend

WINTER WAR 44

What: For the 44th consecutive year, Champaign-Urbana's annual Gaming Convention will be from noon Jan. 27 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29. Play your favorite board, miniature, card or role-playing game.

When: Starting at noon Jan. 27, 9 a.m. Jan. 28 and 29.

Where: Hawthorn Suites, 101 Trade Center Drive, C.

More info: winterwar.org or email chairman@winterwar.org.

2017 ANIMAL ALLIES FIRST ILLINOIS CENTRAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ROBOTICS TOURNAMENT

What: Hundreds of Illinois middle school and elementary students to compete. The Central State Championship will host 64 of the 128 teams from across the state that advanced from the field of 551 teams in Illinois' 2016 Animal Allies FLL season.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Interactive demonstrations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tournament opening ceremony, 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.; robot competitions, 12:15 to 4:05 p.m.; alliance exhibition, 4 p.m.; tournament awards ceremony, 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Where: Gym 1, Activities and Recreations Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C.

More info: http://www.ilfirst.org/fll/fll-events/fll-il-state-tournaments.html or call 550-2169.

GATHERING FOR GARDNER MATH CARNIVAL

What: The University of Illinois Department of Mathematics winter carnival is a fun-filled day packed with hands-on activities, demonstrations, games and puzzles, refreshments and mathematical prizes for participants. Activities for members of the public of all ages.

Where: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Altgeld Hall, 1409 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email lanius2@illinois.edu or phierony@illinois.edu.

ANNUAL FARM TOY SHOW

What: Sponsored by Danville Area Community College Ag Club. Farm toys in a variety of sizes of reproduction. Scale models as small as 1/64th the actual size will be shown. General public can buy, sell or trade toys with area collectors and dealers. Door prize drawings every half-hour and a kiddie tractor pull for kids 3 to 10 at 1 p.m. A concession stand will be available.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

When: Mary Miller Gym, DACC, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Admission, $2 for adults; free for those 11 years old and younger.

More info: Call 443-8816 or e-mail potter@dacc.edu.

Next week

URBANA FIRST FRIDAYS

What: Presented by Imbibe Urbana. At Love For All Poetry Crawl, find poems about love all over downtown and listen to local writers read at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center and Pizza-M. Wine tastings at Pizza M. Music at Cinema Gallery, The Iron Post and the Urbana Free Library. Free beer tasting and more at Common Ground Food Co-op and opening of exhibit of works by Rich Gouinlock at C4A.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Feb. 3.

Where: Downtown Urbana.

More info: Email imbibeurbana@gmail.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT

What: Fundraiser for Champaign Central Music. Trivia teams (up to eight people) compete for trophies and individual prizes. Door prizes, silent auction and more! Dinner provided by Moe's Southwest Grill. Entertainment by Champaign Central High School music students.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: Registration $200 per table; spectator admission, $10 (dinner not included). Limited table space available. First come, first served.

More info: To register, visit maroons.org/trivia.html.

Future highlights

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL

What: Come in costume and celebrate Brazilian carnival with joyful Brazilian music, dance, crafts and more. For children of all ages and their families.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, Lewis Auditorium, ground floor, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanafreelibrary.org/.

FILMS

This weekend

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF COPPOLA AND COPPOLA

What: "The Godfather" (1972). Rated R. 175 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

MOVIES ON THE MAINSTAGE

What: "Trolls."

When: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets, $5, adults; $3, children under 13 years, at the door.

More info: Emial theshow@thelittletheatre.org.

Next week

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

What: The movie will be a recent film starring Eddie Murphy in a dramatic role. Call to reserve a seat.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "Swing Time" (1936). A critically acclaimed romantic comedy that's widely considered to be Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers' best dance musical. Not rated.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

DIY KIDS: DRIVE-IN MOVIE PARTY

What: To re-create the drive-in experience, make your own car out of a cardboard box and then sit back to view some favorite car stories on the big screen. Bring your own box or use one of the library's. All materials supplied.

When: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030.

Future highlights

SUNDAY MATINEE

What: Weeklong celebration of "Lincoln at the Library" kicks off with a viewing of Steven Spielberg's 2012 film about America's 16th president. The biopic won two Academy Awards, including best actor for Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role. For adults.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

MONDAY MATINEE

What: Movie shown. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

MOVIES ON THE MAINSTAGE

What: "The Princess Bride."

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Where: The Little Theatre On The Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets, $5, adults; $3., children under 13 years, at the door.

More info: Emial theshow@thelittletheatre.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF SPIKE LEE

What: "School Daze" (1988). Rated R. 111 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF SPIKE LEE

What: "Clockers" (1995). Rated R. 128 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF SPIKE LEE

What: "Malcolm X" (1992). Rated PG-13. 202 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MONDAY MATINEE

What: Movie shown. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Sense & Sensibility" (1995). Rated PG. 136 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 2.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000). Rated PG-13. 120 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 7 and 9.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "The Life of Pi" (2012). Rated PG. 127 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 14 and 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Brokeback Mountain" (2005). Rated R. 134 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 21 and 23.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MUSIC

This weekend

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: This week's music features Los Guapos. Wine samples selected and served by Art Mart.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

INON BARNATAN, PIANO, ANTHONY MCGILL, CLARINET, AND ALISA WEILERSTEIN, CELLO

What: These three musicians present works by Beethoven, Brahms and Joseph Hallman.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$33.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

GANGSTAGRASS

What: The bluegrass and rap group based in New York will kick off the Doudna Fine Arts Center spring touring season.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall, Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $7, students; $13, seniors; $16, general admission.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

KAM CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

What: Featuring Bach sonatas, partitas and suites, arranged for five-string viola and performed by professor of viola Rudolf Haken as a two-part series of Saturday concerts. Haken am Bach (Part 1 of 2). Presented in partnership with the UI School of Music.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES: KNIGHTS OF CABIRIA

What: The band plays high-powered music from all over the world. Lots of fun and interesting music to appeal to all ages. No registration necessary.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Mahomet Public Library, 1702 E. Oak St.

More info: mahometpubliclibrary.org/Events/KnightsofCabiria.

ANNUAL ALL OUT A CAPPELLA FUNDRAISING CONCERT

What: Concert features a cappella groups from the University of Illinois, Illinois State University and Unity High School. Both shows feature No Comment, Xtension Chords, Rip Chords and Unseen from the UI; Clef Hangers and The Outlandish from ISU; and Surreal Sound from Unity High School.

When: 5 and 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Unity High School, auditorium, Tolono.

Cost: $15, adults; $10, students.

More info: unitymusicboosters.org or call 239-1914.

RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER

What: The 14-time Grammy Award winner is dedicated to playing music that is both fed by the soul and felt by the heart.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $29.50-$69.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "British Bounty." Musical treasures from the British Isles featuring William Moersch, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: BEN BEDFORD

What: Springfield artist Ben Bedford refers to his style as "American portrait songwriting," drawing upon history for inspiration and presenting songs with a strong sense of time and place. For all ages.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 29.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

MUSIC SUNDAY AT SLEEPY CREEK

What: Featuring Hadley Kennary, a singer-songwriter whose music is an Americana/pop blend of heartfelt, clever lyrics and infectious melodies.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 733-0330 or sleepycreekvineyards.com.

1662 CHORAL EVENSONG

What: Guest artists will be UI's ecco vocal ensemble. Features composers who would have been known by the original crafters of both the first Book of Common Prayer and the first English Bibles — William Byrd and Thomas Tallis of the 16th-century Chapel Royal.

When: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 29.

Where: Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C.

More info: Call 352-9827 or emmanuelmemorialepiscopal.org/1662-choral-evensong.html.

DOC ASHTON AND THE ROOT CANALS PRO BOWL BASH

What: The Root Canals play jazz-infused classics from the last 40 years, from Steely Dan to Miles Davis.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

Where: St. James United Methodist Church, sanctuary, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email docashton1@aol.com or call 442-0987.

Next week

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Logan Kirby. Dinner will be served by Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

FAMILY FUN CONCERT: AARON NIGEL SMITH

What: High-energy reggae artist Aaron Nigel Smith brings a global sensibility to music making for children. Doors open at 9 a.m. with free craft activities throughout the morning.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Stage 6, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE MADDY MARSAN PROJECT

What: Maddy Marsan performs original contemporary folk songs with a double reed quintet. This acoustic concert will feature vocals, guitar, two oboes, two bassoons, a contrabassoon and percussion.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

VENICE BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: VIVALDI'S JUDITHA TRIUMPHANS

What: Venice Baroque Orchestra are joined by Women of the UI Chamber Singers to present the dramatic story of the Hebrew woman Judith overcoming the invading Assyrian general Holofernes and his army.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$47.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Future highlights

SONIC ILLINOIS: TWO: THE MUSIC OF THE NEW YORK SCHOOL

What: Featuring Aisha Orazbayeva, violin, and Joseph Houston, piano.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$49.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SONIC ILLINOIS: ILLINOIS MODERN ENSEMBLE, SALON-STYLE

What: The ensemble focuses on contemporary and experimental music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SONIC ILLINOIS: AFTERGLOW; COLAB

What: COLAB is a collaborative ensemble of musicians and dancers, fusing improvisation and composition into energized, site-oriented performances.

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SONIC ILLINOIS: THE BLACK COMPOSER SPEAKS

What: The evening will feature and end with a set of free-jazz improv led by Kahil El'Zabar and his Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, in collaboration with Fulcrum Point New Music Project.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$34.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SONIC ILLINOIS: AFTERGLOW: KAHIL EL'ZABAR'S ETHNIC HERITAGE ENSEMBLE

What: After 40-plus years of eventful music making, the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble is still reinventing itself while making music "with a modern sensibility and an ancestral spirit" (allmusic.com).

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Bones Jugs (ragtime). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info: Call 398-2376, email Michelle.Olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com/event/bachs-lunch-concerts-ft-bones-jugs.

ROCK OUT AGAINST RAPE (ROAR)

What: A fundraising concert, featuring the '80s music of the Brat Pack with Mike Ingram and New Souls to benefit the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center.

When: 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where: David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $20. VIP tables with seating for up to eight are available for $250.

More info: vcrapecrisis.org, palmerarena.com or call 446-1337 or 877-772-5425.

SONIC ILLINOIS: 18TH ANNUAL 21ST CENTURY PIANO COMPETITION CONCERT

What: Each year, the 21st Century Piano Commission sponsors a competition with a cash prize for a composition featuring the keyboard instrument. Entries are submitted by collaborative teams of composers and performers from the School of Music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE FIVE IRISH TENORS

What: This quintet delivers the wit, boisterous charm and dramatic lyricism that are so particular to the character of the Emerald Isle.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$49.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: KITTENS INCORPORATED

What: Enjoy a taste of summer in the heart of winter with the breezy pop sounds of Champaign's Kittens Incorporated, featuring local musicians Bryan and Jolee Phelps. The duo will play selections from their 2016 album, "Like a Bubble," as well as other favorites. All ages.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

MUSIC SUNDAY AT SLEEPY CREEK

What: Featuring Ben Bedford, an Illinois songwriter and charismatic storyteller who plays Americana original music.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 733-0330 or sleepycreekvineyards.com.

JIM PUGH, TROMBONE

What: Pugh's trombone playing can be heard on recordings ranging from discs by Yo-Yo Ma and Tony Bennett to film soundtracks and Broadway musical cast albums.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets not available yet.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

SONIC ILLINOIS: ILLINOIS MODERN ENSEMBLE

What: The Illinois Modern Ensemble focuses on contemporary and experimental music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Where: Smith Memorial Hall, 805 S. Mathews Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With Lyric Theatre. Opportunity to try a new wine.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or 333-6280.

SONIC ILLINOIS: JUPITER STRING QUARTET WITH TODD PALMER, CLARINET

What: Together, they feature the work of Mozart and of "must-hear" Argentinian composer and MacArthur Fellow Osvaldo Golijov.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RENE MARIE AND EXPERIMENT IN TRUTH: SOUND OF RED

What: Sound of Red is an intimate cabaret experience delivered by Rene Marie and the jazz trio Experiment in Truth..

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18.

Where: Studio Theatre, club-style, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$47.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guests, Rusty Cummings and Keith White. Dinner will be served by Lions Club.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY

What: Members are undergraduate and graduate students who excel at playing the traditional band repertoire, works for small chamber groups, and innovative new pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

KAM CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

What: Featuring Bach sonatas, partitas and suites, arranged for five-string viola and performed by professor of viola Rudolf Haken as a two-part series of Saturday concerts. Haken am Bach (Part 2). Presented in partnership with the UI School of Music.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Belfllower Country Opry Band with guest. A dinner meal served at 5 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free. Dinner, $6.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

'THE AMERICAN CENTURY'

What: Sinfonia da Camera with violinist Rachel Patrick presents David Canfield's "Rhapsody after Gershwin," and concludes with a suite of favorites from George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess." Pre-concert performance by the Bow-Dacious String Band.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

What: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in country rock and American roots music, continues to add to its legendary status.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $65 and $85 plus handling fee. Valentine meal, $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

YOUNG CONCERT ARTISTS WINNER: ZORA STRING QUARTET

What: Winner of the 2015 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as the grand prize and gold medal of the 2015 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2015 Coleman National Chamber Music Competition.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$51.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE WITH GUESTS DUSTIN LYNCH AND CHRIS LANE

What: Country artists present their "Dig Your Roots Tour."

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $46.25-$71.50.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

CLEVELAND QUARTET AWARD WINNER: DOVER QUARTET

What: All four quartet members are consummate solo artists: first violinist Joel Link, violinist Bryan Lee, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and cellist Camden Shaw.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$38.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

VIVA VERDI!

What: Lyric Theatre @ Illinois continues its celebration of Italy with a tribute to Verdi, performing the most beloved arias, scenes, choruses and overtures from Italian opera in collaboration with the UI Symphony Orchestra and the UI Oratorio Society.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26. Dessert and conversation, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35. Dessert and conversation, $7 (includes dessert and beverage).

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

JONATHAN KEEBLE, FLUTE

What: University of Illinois School of Music faculty recital.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

HEAD EAST

What: Legendary classic rock band in concert.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $35 plus handling fee. Meal, $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: JASMINE FIELD ORCHESTRA

What: Jasmine Field Orchestra is a student organization from the UI featuring Chinese undergraduates and graduates from various majors who are interested in cooperative music performance. The ensemble consists of two sections, Chinese instruments and Western instruments, and works on arranging pieces that incorporate a variety of musical elements, including Chinese folk music and pop music.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

UI PHILHARMONIA

What: The versatile musicians of this orchestra play works ranging from new experimental pieces to classics of the literature.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI SESQUICENTENNIAL KICKOFF CELEBRATION: FUNKADESI

What: Feb. 28, 2017, marks the 150th anniversary of the passage of the legislative act that created the University of Illinois in 1867. Krannert Center hosts the sesquicentennial kickoff celebration with a free lobby concert and reception featuring six-time Chicago Music Award winner Funkadesi.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

Where: Lobby, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

What: Entertaining celebration of one the greatest bands in history.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $35-$51 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

CASTING CROWNS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DANNY GOKEY AND UNSPOKEN

What: Christian rock band performs live, featuring songs from its new album, "The Very Next Thing".

When: 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $24.50-$71.50 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: WE THE ANIMALS

What: Local group We the Animals features musicians from bands like Take Care, Barrowe and The Annas, showcasing the vocals of Kayla Brown.

When: 2 p.m. March 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

GREEN DAY WITH SPECIAL GUEST AGAINST ME

What: Rock band will feature songs from its new album "Revolution Radio."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$65 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

PETER FRAMPTON RAW: AN ACOUSTIC TOUR

What: Grammy Award-winning singer-guitarist in concert. Gordon Kennedy, Frampton's longtime collaborator and co-producer of his Grammy Award-winning album Fingerprints, will be joining him on stage, alongside Frampton's son, singer and guitarist Julian Frampton.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $47.50-$77.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST JOE WALSH

What: Rock band is celebrating its "40th Anniversary Tour."

When: 7:30 p.m. May 10.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $50-$105 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

DANCING

This weekend

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Caleb Cook Bank on the second, Battle Creek on the third. Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday. No January Opry.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every Saturday except on Country Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Chinese New Year event. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 27.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event features music by local band Acoustic Mayhem, with dances called by Jonathan Sivier. No partner or experience needed.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Jan. 27.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors ,$4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

Next week

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Waltz tips at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event features music by Big Bluestem, with dances called by Bob Green of St. Louis. No partner or experience needed.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 3.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

BIG CITY LIGHTS!

What: 2017 Daddy Daughter Dance. An evening of dancing and fun for girls and their father or father figure. Snacks, punch and cupcakes from the Sullivan Bakery, along with dancing, a photo booth and a make-it-take-it craft. Register by Jan. 30. All proceeds benefit The Little Theatre on the Square.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Sullivan Elementary School, 910 N Graham St., Sullivan.

Cost: $25 per couple; $10 each additional child.

More info: Email aestanderfer@yahoo.com or call 821-2880.

NIGHT CLUB BALLROOM DANCE

What: West Coast swing and more. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tango from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 4.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: Valentine's formal. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Happy Hour Novice Dance at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Hosted by Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

PERFORMING ARTS

This weekend

ARTIST PERFORMANCE | AUTUMN NIGHT

What: This series of scripted and improvised comedic dialogues explores the entwined relationship between good and evil. Featuring Chivas Michael, Autumn Knight and Xavier Roe. Presented as part of the exhibition "Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal."

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Rosann Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP AND MUSIC ENSEMBLE

What: This season's program includes the solo dance "Serenade"; the ensemble work "Dancing Honeymoon" (complete with a pop-style 1920s and '30s soundtrack); and two new pieces, "A Forest" and "Pure Dance Items."

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$43.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Next week

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism, music, poetry, empowerment and expression of the black experience at Illinois. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2.

Where: Main Level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

FEBRUARY DANCE: DESIGNED ENVIRONMENTS

What: Dances by choreographers Charli Brissey, Rebecca Nettl-Fiol, John Toenjes with guest artist Chad Michael Hall, and Renee Wadleigh. As part of Sonic Illinois, a month-long celebration of today's diverse and experimental contemporary music scene, there will be original music by Ken Beck, Jason Finkelman and Toby Twining.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$23.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

CU'S GOT TALENT

What: Champaign West Rotary's second annual event. A talent competition showcasing up to 10 local performers. Also available, a silent auction, games of chance and a sit-down dinner. Emceed by WCIA's Jennifer Roscoe. Fundraiser in support of Courage Connection, CU Ballet, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Family Service and Frances Nelson Health Center.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: The Refinery, 2302 W. John St., C.

Cost: $75. Sponsorship opportunities include levels of $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250.

More info: cugottalent.org/home.html or call 493-7741.

Future highlights

A VISIT WITH MR. LINCOLN

What: Mr. Lincoln (Kevin Wood) quotes from his best-known speeches and writings while also providing some surprising and interesting perspectives. And while Mr. Lincoln talks about history, he also talks about his story. Time for Q&A and photos with the president included. Part of a weeklong "Lincoln at the Library" celebration. For all ages.

When: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 11.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

PECHAKUCHA NIGHT

What: Volume 23 of Champaign-Urbana Design Organization's showcase for local creativity. Get ready for 10 thought-provoking presentations. Possible mature content, recommended for those 18 and over. An array of topics discussed in concise talks illustrated by 20 slides displaying for 20 seconds each.

When: 8:20 p.m. Feb. 11.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door Additional $1 per ticket processing fees (online only).

More info: http://thecudo.org/portfolio/pechakucha-night/, facebook.com/pechakuchaCU or email pkncu@thecudo.org.

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Series showcases new poetry and fiction by students in the creative writing master of fine arts program at the University of Illinois, featuring Edgar Garbaletto, Jess Willard and Caitlin McGuire.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

GOING BROADER AND DEEPER: NEW PLAY READING

What: Illinois Theatre presents readings of new plays once each semester. An informal setting, allowing audiences to experience this work and engage in discussion about the content.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'DOLLAR-A-DAY BOYS'

What: Bill Jamerson will present a fun, nostalgic look at the 1930s federal works program that gave employment to 3.5 million men, many from central Illinois. "Dollar-a-Day Boys" is his musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps. Heartfelt stories, hilarious tales, foot-tapping music and a short video. For adults.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 15.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

THEATER

This weekend

'HAND TO GOD'

What: The Celebration Company.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 26-29, Feb. 1-4.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940'

What: Red Mask Players' winter play of its 80th season. A comedy by John Bishop, directed by Mike Young.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'SHIRLEY VALENTINE'

What: Comedy presented by Charleston Community Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4.

Where: Tarble Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University campus, 2010 S. Ninth St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$10.

More info: charlestoncommunitytheatre.com, call 345-9661 or 877-842-3267.

Next week

'FAILURE: A LOVE STORY'

What: An original story that propels the audience through an experience of puppets and songs, history and fantasy, laughter and tears. A free talkback following "Failure: A Love Story" on Feb. 9.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4, 8-11 and 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Future highlights

'BEAR'

What: BEAR is the fourth installment in artist and University of Illinois School of Art + Design faculty member Deke Weaver's lifelong project, The Unreliable Bestiary — a collection of performances and books for every letter of the alphabet, with each letter representing an endangered animal, culminating with a final tale told in a close, dark, denlike setting.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16-19, 22-25.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'THE DROWSY CHAPERONE'

What: This "musical within a comedy" is presented by the GCMS High School Chorus Department through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

When: 7 p.m. March 10 and 11.

Where: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, Gibson City.

More info: Call 784-4292.

'42ND STREET'

What: The second show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 22.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'KAZAM!'

What: "Intrepid Inspector Ingrid of Interpol and the Crimson-Caped Killer Caper." A "musical murder mystery melodrama" performed by Parkland Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 11, 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Second Stage, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: All tickets $10, dessert included.

More info: Call 351-2528, parkland.edu/theatre.

'ONCE'

What: The first show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7 p.m. March 6.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'PIPPIN'

What: The third show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'RED SKY: MISTATIM'

What: Through dance, theater, mask, storytelling and music, Red Sky weaves an unforgettable story about forging the truest of friendships. Canada's award-winning company dedicated to the performance of indigenous arts presents the uplifting tale of an intercultural reconciliation, for children and their families.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$24.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'VIOLET'

What: Broadway music presented by Danville Light Opera's Musical Theatre.

When: Dessert performance, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; dinner performances, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Bremer Auditorium, Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.

Cost: Tickets for dessert performance, $15-$25; dinner performances, $27-$37.

More info: dlomusicaltheatre.com or call 431-1660.

OUTDOORS / NATURE

Next week

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY AUDUBON SOCIETY FEBRUARY PROGRAM

What: "Yellow Warblers to Willow Flycatchers: Using Social Behavior to Protect Songbird Populations." Join in for the first meeting of 2017 to hear about intriguing research being done at UI. Discover how social behavior in songbirds may be influencing habitat selection, and how land managers can utilize these unique behaviors to help protect and manage songbird populations.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaigncountyaudubon.org.

BIRD-WATCHING WITH BETH CHATO

What: Open to all ages, fun and informative. Beth Chato from the Audubon Society will speak about birds you can encounter in the winter and how to bring them to your backyard. Learn how to make nature-friendly bird feeders and save on birding products.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Illini FS Farmtown, 1509 E. University Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 384-8308 to save your seat.

Future highlights

OWL PROWL

What: This program begins indoors with a slide show, then participants will hit the trails to call and search for owls. Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. Register early for this popular program. All ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Where Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

EAGLE DAY AT LAKE SHELBYVILLE

What: Experience a bald eagle up close and learn facts about birds of prey. A bald eagle program for kids at 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon, a meet-and-greet session with a live eagle on display for photographs and questions. A North American birds of prey show from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Seating limited for kids' program and birds of prey program. No reservations required for meet-and-greet.

When: Visitor center hours, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Where: Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, off of Route 16 east of main dam.

Cost: Free. For events where seating is limited, tickets are first-come, first-served; call or come in person at Lake Shelbyville Project Office. Remaining tickets available the day of event.

More info: Call 774-3951, ext. 2.

OWL PROWL

What: This program begins indoors with a slide show, then participants will hit the trails to call and search for owls. Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. Register early for this popular program. All ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

OWL PROWL

What: This program begins indoors with a slide show, then participants will hit the trails to call and search for owls. Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. Register early for this popular program. All ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, Penfield.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

MAPLE SUGAR DAY

What: Explore the science and the history behind maple sugaring, learn how to do it yourself, and even take home a sample of syrup made from our very own trees. All ages. Register by Feb. 24.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where Activity Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 586-2612 or email kriopelle@ccfpd.org.

UI MUSEUMS

Krannert Art Museum

What: Public opening for these new exhibits: "Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal," through May 14; "Enough to Live On: Art from the WPA" through April 22; "Land Grant" through May 14; "Light and Movement in Sculpture" through May 14; with live music, refreshments.

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; KAM After Hours — Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction."

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays. Through April 2.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360. For tours, email Kim Sheahan at ksheahan@illinois.edu for reservation.

OTHER MUSEUMS

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What: "Holocaust Story of Survival" by Steve Koek. An educational talk about his father's story of survival as a child living in hiding in The Hague, Netherlands, in the 1940s during the Nazi liquidation of the town.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: 700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What: A photo exhibit featuring pictures from the annual Paxton Community Sale held downtown from 1960 to 2001. A related exhibit features historic photos of stores on Paxton's Market Street, some dating from as early as 1916.

When: Winter hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, December through March. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info: Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, https://sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

ORPHEUM CHILDREN'S SCIENCE MUSEUM

What: DYI Weekend Wizard. A new topic each week. Do-it-yourself projects and science experiments.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

What: Toddler Tuesdays. A new topic each week. Activities are based on art, science, games and other sensory activities.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

What: "Animal Encounters." The museum's education team will talk about the museum's animals, followed by animal feeding time.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: Admission $4-$5.

More info: orpheumkids.com or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "Henry Fillmore: The Man Behind the Name."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Sept. 29. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan; a special display of "Women in the Military" and expanded World War II areas. New displays are planned in the World War II and Korean War areas. Call to schedule a tour.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; closed weekdays for maintenance and remodeling during January.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: $4 adults; $2 under 18; free for children under 6 and active duty military personnel and their families.

More info: Call 431-0034.

PLANETARIUM

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show: "Winter Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 27 through March 10. Except Feb. 3.

Features: "The Stargazer," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 27 through March 18.

Children's feature: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure," 7 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25.

World of Science lecture: "Seeing beneath the Ground: Geophysics and Recent Archaeological Explorations and Discoveries in Illinois" by state archaeologist Thomas Loebel, 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $2 at the door.

Fulldome Light Show: "Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon," 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 3 through April 8.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

EXHIBITS / GALLERIES

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What: "Points of View, Along the Way." Images by Ed Gillum.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Through Feb. 10.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library." Three concurrent shows, each one pairing art by students with their teacher's artwork. Teachers include Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, first floor. And 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday; elevator to lower level, FriendShop Bookstore. Through Jan. 31.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show by Charles and Sarah Wisseman opens.

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Through Jan. 27.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

COMMUNITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS (C4A) GALLERY

What: Artist reception for local artist Rich Gouinlock during the February Imbibe Urbana First Friday event

When: Reception, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Open, 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Where: 202 W. Main St., U.

More info: Call 384-5150 or http://www.c-4a.org/gallery.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Artist reception for Arlaina Janowski, whose work is on display.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Open, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 25. Other times available by appointment.

Where: Paul Brumaghim Gallery, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: "2016 State of the Art: Drawing Invitational."

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, through Feb. 4.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

ILLINI UNION ART GALLERY

What "River of Life, Altered." Paintings and drawings by local artist Viktoria Ford and a reading by Amy Hassinger will be featured.

When: 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Jan. 30.

Where: Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: union.illinois.edu or bit.ly/viktoria-ford-exhibit-dec1.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Airport" by Judith Adanma Johnson, "Summer" by Shannon Percoco, "Technicolor Realm" by Laura Lynn Reiss and "Colorful Sunset" by Alex Uhlarik, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through Jan. 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Opening reception for Art at the Y exhibition, "Bed Shoe Home." Installation by artist Jane Gilmor; exhibition presented in collaboration with the schools of Art + Design and Social Work, as well as area homeless shelters and residency programs. Artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments served.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Through March 17.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "Reaching Into Infinity: Chul Hyun Ahn" and "Firelei Baez: Vessels of Genealogies," Main Gallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays. Through Feb. 9 and 12, respectively.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "39: A Journey of Inspiration," photographs by Lori Fuller.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library; through March 3.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/node/6216 or call 328-8265.

FARMS / MARKETS

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Jan. 28 to April 22, 2017.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on third Saturday of every month, Feb. 18 through Dec. 16, 2017.

Where: Merchant Building on the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.