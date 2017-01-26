Rich Warren: The potential ruining of FM radio in Norway

Norway destroyed radio as we know it. The Norwegian government did to conventional FM radio what the U.S. government did to analog television a decade ago. It will convert all FM stations to a new digital FM band by the end of this year, making all radios obsolete. Unlike with television here, adapters fail to satisfy. Try using an adapter with your table, car or portable radio.

Interestingly, the U.S. stood at this fork in the FM road about 20 years ago. True digital radio sounds much better than analog FM even with hybrid digital (HD) FM, offers better reception and is far more versatile. The U.S. considered a new digital broadcast band for digital FM stations, but opted instead for HD radio using existing FM broadcast technology and frequencies. Keeping existing radios proved the major advantage of this approach. However, 20 years ago, before internet streaming and satellite radio, most people would have agreeably upgraded their radios. Today it would be the end of FM broadcasting. It will be interesting to see the results of the Norwegian experiment.

Here's a very important reader query: "My husband and I still have flip phones, but think we should probably get some smart phones. I think an ad in the paper for the Jitterbug phone prompted this discussion. Could you give us some basic info about these phones for seniors, and also, info about the providers? Do certain phones have specific providers? We will really appreciate any info you can give us and suggestions and recommendations. We currently have Sprint for our cell phones, AT&T for land line, and Comcast for computer and TV!"

The answer will require two columns because of the multifaceted question. Trying to choose a smartphone and a cellular provider for it is a bit like standing in front of the menu wall at Golden Harbor restaurant. There are hundreds of choices and they appear to be in Chinese.

For the most advantageous rates, you probably should choose the same provider for your cellphone as your landline. Although Comcast may be tiptoeing into the cellular business, it's not there yet. Thus you might benefit from AT&T wireless if you keep your landline. I recommend discontinuing that land line. Admittedly, for older people this is a scary suggestion. I cut my landline a dozen years ago and have never looked back. (Of course, in rural Champaign County, a landline is equivalent to two tin cans and a string.)

Your choice of provider depends largely on where you live, although each of the big four — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint — offers pretty good coverage in East Central Illinois. Signal quality varies from block to block and farm to farm. So in some areas of town AT&T is your best bet while in others Verizon, Sprint or T-Mobile provide a better signal. Rates are pretty similar, but underdogs T-Mobile and Sprint are less expensive than AT&T and Verizon. Most companies permit a one-week free trial.

Other providers to consider are Consumer Cellular (which uses the AT&T network) and U.S. Cellular, a regional provider. Consumer Cellular receives rave reviews for customer service and offers attractive rates.

Your provider influences your choice of smartphone. AT&T and T-Mobile (and obviously Consumer Cellular) share the same transmission system, while Verizon, Sprint and U.S. Cellular use similar (but not identical) systems. If you buy your phone from your provider, rest assured it will work with that provider. But if you're not happy with that company, changing to a different provider will prove difficult.

The other option is buying an "unlocked" phone that most likely, but not always, can be transferred between cell providers. (Some unlocked phones are universal, while others are limited to AT&T and T-Mobile, or Verizon and Sprint.) Are you confused yet? We'll specifically discuss the phones themselves in next week's column.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.