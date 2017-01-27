Dance troupe's return to Krannert a first, of sorts

Photo by: Christopher Duggan/Mark Morris Dance Group Members of the Mark Morris Dance Group perform 'Dancing Honeymoon.'

URBANA — Famed choreographer Mark Morris has brought his Dance Group and Music Ensemble to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts so often that he has become pretty well acquainted with Champaign-Urbana.

Morris, who offered up five things he likes best in C-U, and his company are returning to perform two concerts, the first at 7:30 p.m. today and the other at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in Krannert Center's Tryon Festival Theatre.

For the first time, Morris himself will sing during his Dance Group's performance of the piece "Dancing Honeymoon."

"He's never done this before but loves singing and, of course, is an accomplished conductor as well," said Bridget Lee-Calfas, Krannert's advertising and publicity director. "I think it'll be a real hit."

Besides "Dancing Honeymoon," an ensemble piece set to pop-style 1920s and '30s music, the other pieces to be performed here will be: the solo dance "Serenade," a role originated by Morris, set to the guitar and percussion music of his longtime friend, the late Lou Harrison; and two new pieces: "A Forest," a company work set to Haydn's Piano Trio No. 44 in E major; and "Pure Dance Items," a changing ensemble for 12 dancers that explores variety in rhythm and pattern.

While here, members of Morris' group also will offer the free "Family Fun: Dance with the Mark Morris Dance Group," at 11 a.m. Saturday in Krannert's Drama Rehearsal Room on Level 2, and a free high-energy intermediate-level cardio fitness class at 11 a.m. Saturday in Krannert's Opera Rehearsal Room, also on Level 2.

So, without further ado, here are the five things Mark Morris likes best about Champaign-Urbana:

Golden Harbor Authentic Chinese Cuisine, 505 S. Neil St., C.

"It is more Chinese than China. I love the place. You can't eat there alone; you need six people and beer from next door. You used to have to pay 50 cents for them to bus the table. I loved that. Only use the Chinese menu and the specials board. Best restaurant in town."

Crossroads Corner Consignment, 723 S. Neil St., Suite 103, C.

"I don't want anyone to know about it. I just found it recently, after years of working in the area. Always surprising. Always many things I desperately need. And the furniture!"

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

"Although the underground part (the warren of studios and ateliers and hurricane refuge) is brutal and cold and grim, I love the people who work there, the wonderful theaters, the beautifully designed lobby and that (Promenade) Gift Shop!"

Mike Ross, director of Krannert Center.

"A brilliant, lively, passionate, tall, friendly, strong arts lover/advocate/consumer. Fiercely dedicated, kind, handsome. You're lucky to have him. So am I. Mike Ross to Bear (get it?). He's great."

Fistulated Cow, University of Illinois South Farms.

"A thrilling, strongly fragrant, bizarre attraction, and important science (I hope). Better than the World's Biggest Ball of Twine."