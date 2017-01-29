Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Uncorked and On Topic talk

Culture vultures might want to check out the free Uncorked and On Topic talk at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Krannert Center, with Amy Powell, curator of contemporary and modern art for Krannert Art Museum, and Ryan Griffis, associate professor of new media in the UI School of Art + Design. They co-founded Regional Relationships, a platform for visual art and writing that challenges common distinctions between urban and rural spaces. Also at Krannert Center this week, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Venice Baroque Orchestra: Vivaldi's Juditha Triumphans.

Puppets galore

People who love puppetry are in luck. The dark comedy "Hand to God," through Saturday at the Station Theatre, has cast members operating puppets as part of a church ministry, with one becoming an irascible id of the lead character. Then the UI theater department opens Thursday at Krannert Center's Studio Theatre "Failure: A Love Story," by Philip Dawkins. The play, about three sisters in 1920s Chicago, features a 16-foot python puppet, two large parakeet puppets and a "really magical set environment," Krannert's PR person told me. Stay tuned.

Works at Giertz Gallery

The 2016 State of the Art: Drawing Invitational through Saturday at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College is worth the drive. The pieces range from smaller, soft portraits in graphite, watercolor and encaustic by Tamie Beidue to large-scale drawings in charcoal and acrylic by Seth Marosok that resemble scientific illustrations, of helix, to more large-scale drawings of city scenes done loosely and sketchily in charcoal by Christopher Troutman. Curated by University of Wyoming Associate Professor of Art Shelby Shadwell. Fine work!