Playing Critic: Explore Japan without leaving home

Photo by: Provided Spend some time on the streets of late-1980s Japan in 'Yakuza 0.'

Are you fascinated by Japan but can't afford to go?

Fret not.

"Yakuza 0" is an affordable alternative for those who want a taste of the culture but lack the wherewithal to fly a few hours to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Assuredly, it's doubtful that the average vacationer will get pulled into the myriad politics of Japanese organized crime or engage in constant brawls like players will, but hey, we can't have everything.

Set in December 1988, "Yakuza 0" is the start of the tale of Kazuma Kiryu — the eventual "Dragon of Dojima — and chief protagonist of Sega's long-running "Yakuza" franchise.

At this point in time, he's a low man on the totem pole in the Dojima Family, which is just one of several organized-crime families, Yakuza, that make up the Tojo Clan.

Life at the bottom shouldn't be that bad, but Kiryu's unwittingly pulled into a family power struggle — framed for murder in order to disgrace his erstwhile mentor, Kazuma Shintaro — and forced to prowl the mean streets for answers and redemption, his supposed superiors be damned.

Sounds sort of serious, no?

And it is, at times. But it's also just as often silly, weird, wild and whimsical, perverted and perplexing.

Most of the action occurs within Kamurocho, a fictionalized representation of the very real entertainment and red-light district of Kabukicho, in the Shinjuku area of Tokyo.

As "Yakuza 0" tries to be somewhat true to life, you're able to wander into restaurants, dance clubs, karaoke bars, mahjong parlors, casinos and more to enjoy a prolific number of appropriate minigames.

In fact, it's this huge variety of optional activities that really give this game its unusual flair. So whenever you get tired of the thug life, you can take a break and go bowling, hit the batting cages, bet on the scantily-clad lady brawlers at the Japanese Catfight Club, go fishing, try to pick up women at a phone club, play classic Sega titles "Space Harrier" and "Out Run" at the arcade, win stuffed animals from the crane games, shoot some pool, throw some darts ... the list just keeps going.

Add onto that a wide variety of side quests, where Kiryu makes friends and influences people — teach a dominatrix to dominate, retrieve a child's stolen video game, rescue a young lady from a life of selling her unmentionables — and you'll see there's a lot of weirdness to get involved in.

Basically, it's incredibly easy to get distracted from the main story, and if it wasn't for the endless parade of hooligans, thugs and men in black accosting you on the streets, you might have to wrack your brain to remember that "Yakuza 0" is also an old-fashioned brawler.

Yes, contrary to depictions of these Japanese gangsters in movies like "Black Rain" or the Dolph Lundgren version of "The Punisher," fists rather than guns and swords are the generally preferred weapons for those in the lifestyle. Killings are rare and must be sanctioned by the higher-ups, which is part of why Kiryu's supposed murder of a civilian while collecting a gambling debt is such a big deal.

Kiryu, as you may guess since he's the hero here, is quite good in a fight and gets even better as you go along. It's your basic exercise in button-mashing to pummel your enemies with punches and kicks, with some grappling, blocking and special combos thrown in for good measure. Successive attacks build up your heat gauge, which boosts your damage and brings into play extra punishing heat actions — head stomping, smashing someone into a wall, etc. If you'd like, you can also utilize weapons — either from your inventory or picking up objects in the environment — so it's not completely about fisticuffs.

You'll begin the game knowing one fighting style, brawling, but eventually learn others as Kiryu meets new people and gains enlightenment. The additional fighting styles all have their place, but they do showcase one curious weakness in the game: The controls for switching styles mid-fight aren't anywhere near as responsive as they should be, and Kiryu doesn't transition fluidly. If he did, the fighting aspect of "Yakuza 0" would be vastly improved.

It's good, don't get me wrong, but it could be so much better.

Another odd weakness: the story's pacing. The script is well-written and entertaining, the delivery of lines top-notch, the subtitling informative and legible, and except for an oddity at the start of the game, it's all very nicely illustrated and animated. But, especially during the first chapter, the cutscenes go on too long, so the player is relegated to being an audience and not doing anything with the controller.

And that just gets boring.

Eventually the pace picks up, though, and you start really having fun and you're past the first two chapters and suddenly ... you're stuck with another overly long cutscene in order to introduce our second protagonist, Goro Majima, a recurring character from the series.

I don't want to spoil his story, but basically the tales of Kiryu and Majima intertwine, and you'll switch between them every two chapters.

The chief difference between the characters, other than fighting styles, is that with Kiryu you can eventually set off on a gigantic sidequest where you try to buy up most of the real estate in Kamurocho, making ungodly sums of yen while fending off — and beating up — business rivals, while with Majima you'll get to manage a hostess club and try to build up clientele. Both are highly entertaining and incredibly distracting.

And as if all this wasn't enough bang for your buck, there's actually some multiplayer features in this single-player game. For instance, you can play some of the minigames with another person locally on your home console (bowling, darts, pool and disco) or online (mahjong, cee-lo and poker).

Ultimately, there's a whole lot of good gaming in "Yakuza 0." You just have to soldier on past some overly long storytelling in the beginning to get to it.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.