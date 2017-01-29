That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's:

RADIO SCENE

'Says You!' taping in Urbana

Host Barry Nolan and his panelists will visit Urbana on Saturday to conduct a live performance of "Says You!," the popular "game of words" public radio show.

The live show — which will be taped for later broadcast — will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Lincoln Hall Auditorium, 702 S. Wright St., U, at the University of Illinois. It will feature local guests and a local musical act.

Airing at 10 a.m. Sundays on WILL-AM 580, "Says You!" is played by two teams in front of a live audience. Dozens of game categories include Cryptic Puns; Definitions and Derivations; What's the Difference; and Odd Man Out.

At the core of the game are the bluffing rounds, in which three definitions are given for a mystery word. Only one is the actual meaning.

The two teams for the "Says You!" in Urbana are Team 1: "Says You!" regular panelists Carolyn Faye Fox and Gregg Porter and Brian Moline, managing editor and "Morning Edition" host at WILL; and Team 2: "Says You!" regulars Tony Kahn and Murray Horwitz and May Berenbaum, head of the UI Department of Entomology.

The Boston-based radio quiz show has enjoyed more than 500 episodes, featuring regulars Nolan, formerly of Evening magazine, and "Hard Copy"; Fox, contributing editor at The Improper Bostonian; Arnie Reisman, poet laureate of Martha's Vineyard and a writer/producer/performer in commercial and public TV, corporate video, journalism and film; Paula Lyons, former WBZ consumer reporter; Kahn, a podcasting pioneer; Francine Achbar, former vice president of WBZ; and Horwitz, author of the classic musical "Ain't Misbehavin."

"Says You!" airs on more than 100 stations nationwide. Tickets to live shows are available at saysyou.net. Tickets to the live show in Urbana may be obtained at brownpapertickets.com/event/2725998. WILL's VIP tickets to the show have sold out.

MUSIC SCENE

A musician who cares about kids

The award-winning children's musician Aaron Nigel Smith and his band will perform a free concert at 10 a.m. Saturday in the lobby of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

Smith, a reggae artist, has developed several programs that encourage an early arts education for children. In 2002, he founded FUNdamentals of Music and Movement, an arts program now used by more than 100 early education centers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Boston. His program "Call To Action" aims to inspire kids and families to sing, dance and play together.

In 2009, Smith and his wife, Diedre, formed the nonprofit One World Chorus to build bridges internationally through choral singing. More than 500 children are now involved in the program in three U.S. cities, as well as in Kenya and Jamaica.

In 2012, One World Chorus released a debut CD, "Welcome to the Village"; People magazine and USA Today recognized the project as one of the best children's releases of the year. It also received a Parents' Choice Award.

Smith's 2005 debut release, "Let's Pretend," won the National Parenting Product and IParenting Media awards. His 2010 CD, "Everyone Loves to Dance," received a Parents' Choice Award and recognition in People magazine.

In 2009, Smith collaborated with Ziggy Marley on a Bob Marley kids record, "B is for Bob," and in 2008 joined the cast of the PBS Kids show "Between the Lions."

Smith, a Martin Guitar ambassador, also has collaborated with children's musicians who have performed at Krannert, among them Dan Zanes, Lucky Diaz and Laurie Berkner.

The doors for Smith's Krannert concert will open at 9 a.m., with free craft activities throughout the morning. Intermezzo cafe in the center's lobby will be open for service starting at 9 a.m.

Datsik making stop at Canopy Club

Datsik, a bass hip-hop producer, will perform on Thursday at The Canopy Club in Urbana as part of his headlining Ninja Nation 2017 Tour.

Datsik, who's touring in support of his new seven-track EP, "Sensei," on Firepower Records, will bring his new high-tech production called "The Shogun Stage" to the Canopy Club. Also performing will be Crizzly and Virtual Riot. Tickets are $20 to $23 in advance, available at ninjanationtour.com, and $23 at the door.

Datsik, whose name is Troy Beetles, came into the forefront in 2009 with his "Nuke 'Em" and "Boom" EPs, featuring Excision and the legendary Flux Pavilion as collaborators.

That same year, Datsik claimed 10 Beatport No. 1 releases. He has also released remixes for dance music icons Skrillex, Diplo, Kaskade and Zedd, as well as two collaborations with Bassnectar and two more with Diplo on his "Express Yourself" EP.

Datsik has also remixed artists from the mainstream pop and hip-hop spheres such as Coldplay, Lil Wayne, MGMT, Linkin Park, Lana Del Rey and Wu-Tang Clan, one of the biggest influences on his sound.

Illinois Wesleyan jazz events

University of Illinois alumni and jazz professors will perform at the Illinois Wesleyan University Jazz Festival this coming weekend in Bloomington-Normal.

As part of the festival, 27 high school and junior high school jazz ensembles will perform from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at IWU's Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall and Young Main Lounge in Memorial Center. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The guest artists for the 42nd annual festival are UI jazz studies alumni Shawn Purcell, a guitarist and composer, and his wife, Darden Purcell, a vocalist and head of jazz studies at George Mason University.

The concert with the Purcells, the IWU Jazz Ensemble and IWU Unlicensed Syncopation will be at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Westbrook Auditorium. It's also free and open to the public.

Among the clinicians at the festival are UI professors Chip Stephens on piano and Larry Gray on bass; UI alumnus Matt Endres, drums; and Tom Garling, trombone; John Cooper, trumpet; Dave D'Angelo, saxophone; and Glenn Wilson, bari-sax.

Also, IWU Jazz Fest at Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington, will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. The cover is $5. Performing there will be the Purcells, D'Angelo, Wilson, bassist Matt Hughes and Endres.

While in the area, the Purcells also will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U, to celebrate the release of their new CD, "Where the Blue Begins."

Bement Country Opry lineup

The Bement Country Opry In Monticello will have Logan Kirby as its guest at 7 p.m. Friday at the Monticello Masonic Lodge. A dinner of ham, au gratin potatoes and other dishes will be served at 5 p.m. for $8. Admission to the show is $10.

To reserve seats, call 217-897-1662 or 217-377-0550.

Other Bement Country Opry guests coming up: Feb. 17, Rusty Cumming and Keith White; March 3, Ronda Brown; March 17, Rockin Terry Lee; April 7, Linda Thomas; and April 21, Marvin Lee.

THEATER SCENE

Twin City Squared holding auditions

The Twin City Squared theater company will have auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the SoDo Theatre, 114 S. Neil St., C, for the cabaret "Broadway Backwards," in which women sing songs written for men and vice versa.

Those who audition are asked to prepare 32 bars of song of their choice and dress to dance. The performance will be on March 4.

All ages and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The show will be a benefit for Twin City Squared and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. If you can't make it today but remain interested in being in the show, email twincitysquared@gmail.com.

Red Mask Players to peform 'Proof'

The Red Mask Players will have auditions at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7 for its spring show, "Proof," by David Auburn, directed by Amanda Coutant, at the Kathryn Randolph Theatre, 601 N Vermilion St., Danville.

The drama has roles for two men and two women. Copies of scripts are available for in-library reading only at the Danville Public Library. Everyone who is cast in a show is required to purchase a season membership.

The summary: "On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness — or genius — will she inherit?"

The performances will be March 31 and April 1-2 and 7-9.

LITERARY SCENE

Poetry crawl in Urbana

A Love for All Poetry Crawl will take place as part of Imbibe Urbana's February First Fridays Festival from 4 to 11 p.m. at participating downtown Urbana businesses.

People on the crawl will be able to read or listen to more than 100 poems. Readings are scheduled for 6 p.m. at Common Ground Food Co-op; 7 p.m. at the Independent Media Center, for "Evolution of Black Voices: Poetry Night for Black History Month"; and 8 p.m. at Pizza M.

The poets include Dania Avila-Cardona, Caleb Daniel Curtiss, Chekwube Danladi, Steve Davenport, John Dudek, James Escher (Jim O'Brien), Elizabeth Majerus, Billy Malanga, Calgary Martin, Zachariah Paul McVicker, Frank Modica, Matthew Murrey, John Palen, Julie Price Pinkerton, Shaya Robinson, Annah Sigidu, Patricia Simpson, Wolf Thomas, Dreama Wingert and Tebe Zalango.

Imbibe Urbana continues to take submissions of poetry that will be integrated into downtown businesses in different ways: as tent cards on restaurant tables, painted on windows, hung on walls, etc. There also are spots open for readers/spoken word artists.

People who are interested may email love poems or lyrics to imbibeurbana@gmail.com. The poets may write with a broad interpretation of love, not just romantic love.

MOVIE SCENE

Info on this year's Pens to Lens

All K-12 students in this area are invited to submit short screenplays to the fifth annual Pens to Lens Student Screenwriting Competition. The deadline is Feb. 28.

This year also marks the third annual Pens to Lens Student Filmmaking Competition, which encourages local students to write, direct and produce their own short films. The deadline for submitting those is June 30.

Students who make their own films will work with local filmmakers and their equipment and collaborate with peers and mentors to realize their artistic visions. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners of the competition; guidelines are at PensToLens.com.

Local filmmakers are available throughout the year to visit classrooms and after-school functions. To request a visit, teachers should fill out the "Schedule a Filmmaker Visit" form on the Pens To Lens website.

For students who seek additional inspiration in writing their scripts, the Champaign-Urbana Film Society will host a free writing workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 in Robeson rooms A & B at the Champaign Public Library. The workshop is open to all K-12 students; seating is limited.

The shorts and winning films will be screened at the red carpet gala in August at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.

Last year, more than 400 students were involved with Pens to Lens. The gala featured a talk-back with Disney animated-film directors Brenda Chapman and Kevin Lima and was moderated by rogerebert.com assistant editor Matt Fagerholm.

Because of this, Pens to Lens won the Social Venture Award at the 2016 Innovation Celebration hosted by the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation.

Local filmmakers, designers or actors interested in being involved with Pens to Lens can email info@PenstoLens.com.

MUSEUM SCENE

Lincoln site hosting special speakers

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will welcome historian Michael Burlingame and photographer Robert Shaw on Thursday for a look at their process of producing a new book on Lincoln's early years in Illinois.

Burlingame and Shaw have teamed up twice before — on "A Day Long to Be Remembered: Lincoln in Gettysburg" and "Abraham Lincoln Traveled This Way: The America Lincoln Knew."

Their newest project: "Determined to Rise — The Frontier Years that Transformed Abraham Lincoln, 1830-1837," takes a look at the period from Lincoln's arrival in Illinois to his move from New Salem to the growing city of Springfield.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m., with Burlingame and Shaw signing their previous books in the museum's main plaza. At 6:30, they will move to the museum's Union Theater to discuss their research, writing and photography for the upcoming book.

To reserve a seat, visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov and click on "special event reservations."

Burlingame is the Chancellor Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies at the UI-Springfield. Shaw has been a professional photographer for 30 years, specializing in books and calendars.

Also this week, the Lincoln Presidential Library will host a two-hour session starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the library's Multi-Purpose Room about volunteer opportunities available at the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional training sessions on Feb. 15, 22 and March 1. Each will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately three hours.

To register, contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services, at 217-558-8872.

TALENT SCENE

Fundraiser for local organizations

"CU's Got Talent," a talent competition, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Refinery, 2302 W. John St., C.

The competition hosted by Champaign West Rotary and emceed by WCIA's Jennifer Roscoe will showcase up to 10 local performers. The event doubles as a fundraiser for five non-profit organizations: Courage Connection, C-U Ballet, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Family Service and Frances Nelson Health Center.

The act receiving the most votes will be the winner. Votes are cast by donating money to one or more performers — each dollar donated equates to one vote. The votes may be cast in advance using BidPal or on-site the night of the event.

While the talent show is the featured event, a sit-down dinner, a silent auction and games of chance will be available for guests as well.

Individual tickets are $75. The sponsorship opportunities include levels of $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250. For more information, visit cugottalent.org/.