Ask 'Mimi,' Feb. 5, 2017

Photo by: Liz Kaar 'Stranded by the State,' a documentary from Kartemquin Films and In These Times magazine, looks at the Illinois budget impasse and its effects on families, workers and students.

What is Chicago-based Kartemquin Films up to lately?

I just received an email from them, titled "Artists are the real purveyors of the news." The non-profit company with a social conscience went on to list several documentaries that will premiere this month, among them a web series "Stranded by the State," a collaboration with the magazine In These Times.

The series — directed, edited and produced by Liz Kaar — examines how families, workers and students are affected by the Illinois state budget impasse. An edited and packaged version will be broadcast on WILL-TV in Urbana airing it at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, the day before Gov. Bruce Rauner's state budget address. Twitter users may "join the conversation" resulting from the documentary by using #StrandedIL.

Steve James, long associated with Kartemquin, directed "Life Itself," the documentary about Roger Ebert.

What are the functions and responsibilities of the arts in times like these?

That question popped up in my Twitter feed Thursday, posed by Miami photographer John Sevigny, whom I don't know but followed because he followed me and I like his photos. I replied, "To keep us from going insane."

He liked, and asked whether I was implying escapist art. No, all of the arts, I tweeted back, with the George Bernard Shaw quote: "Without art, the crudeness of reality would make the world unbearable." Someone else tweeted: "I'm thinking of approaches like the Dada movement, personally." That would work, too, I thought.

Sevigny also referred to Oscar Wilde's quote about how we go to the theater to get away from the real. I couldn't find it. But I disagree. Often contemporary theater and other arts shed light on reality. That's one reason I love the arts. Yes, to "escape" some times, but more often than not, for enlightenment. BTW, follow me at @mmerli on Twitter.

One of the millennial reporters here asked about the band Chickadee Sermon, which performs next Sunday at The Iron Post.

The relatively new trio of Jennifer Hood, Olivia Tasch and Mike Tasch perform acoustic folk, with an emphasis on vocal harmony and lyricism. Their influences: Pieta Brown, Jerry Garcia, Crooked Still, Elephant Revival, Chicago Farmer, Emmylou Harris, Zoe Keating and — I like this — their moms.

They write songs and perform "original renditions" of songs by The Grateful Dead, Emmylou Harris, The Band and other groups. A number of the trio's cover songs come from the Coen Brothers film "O Brother, Where Art Thou."

Paul Wirth, owner of the Post, said Chickadee Sermon opened for a Grateful Dead tribute band two weeks ago at the Post.

"They're good," he said. Tasch, he said, also sings in the Springfield-based Dead tribute band, Sunshine Daydream. Hood recently moved to Champaign and wants to perform more here, he said.

