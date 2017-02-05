John Frayne: Impressive sounds fill Foellinger

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Percussionist William Moersch performs during the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra's 'British Bounty' concert last month at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

On Jan. 26, a trio consisting of pianist Inon Barnatan, clarinetist Anthony McGill and cellist Alisa Weilerstein came to Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana and played a stimulating evening of fine chamber music by great composers and challenging music by a lesser-known composer.

This trio comes with powerful resumes. Barnatan has an active international career and is in his third and final year as the inaugural Artist-in Association of the New York Philharmonic. McGill is principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, and Weilerstein plays solo regularly with the great orchestras of the world, and she made a strong impression when she appeared at Krannert in March 2011, when she played the solo in Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, a work which she has recently recorded.

This trio opened its program with a high-spirited Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11 by a youthful Ludwig van Beethoven, which set off in a romping first movement from its opening phrase. Barnatan, who specializes in Beethoven piano concertos, excelled in Beethoven's extreme dynamic changes. This work bears the name "Gassenhauer" ("Pop Hit") from its finale movement in which Beethoven races through nine variations on the aria by Joseph Weigl, "Pria ch'io impegno" ("Before I go to work ") from his opera "L'amor marinaro ossia il corsaro." The trio played Beethoven's mercurial changes of mood brilliantly.

Next came a 2017 work by Joseph Hallman (born 1979), entitled "short stories," which the composer explained as follows: "The work is in five movements. Each movement's title is meant to serve as a prompt for the listener who is called upon to imagine their own 'story' inspired by the musical content of each movement and the prompt of the movement's title."

The music of each of these "stories" did indeed reflect in a general way the title. For instance, "the Breakup" did express emotional conflict. My favorite prompt was "black and white noir: hardboiled with a heart of gold." The music did indeed evoke images of "smoke-filled, alchohol-scented dives, with Bogey in trench coat," but I am afraid that the quick musical shifts did not evoke in me a coherent narrative.

Yes, music can tell stories, but these five-minute sketches, filled with inventive moments, did not reach for me an emotionally satisfying conclusion. One wonders what "stories" the composer thought up as he wrote these pieces. The trio played many bizarre effects with assured control and enthusiasm, and they were rewarded with strong applause.

The concert ended with Johannes Brahms' Trio in A Minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114. This is one of those works, late in Brahms career, inspired by the clarinetist Richard Mhlfeld.

In this somewhat autumnal piece, McGill drew from his clarinet lovely tone and limpid phrases. Especially in the second "Adagio" movement, cellist Weilerstein produced a deeply moving flow of haunting melody.

In contrast to the gentler moods of the earlier movements, the finale gave the trio ample opportunity to display brilliant technique in an exciting conclusion, after which many in the audience rose to their feet to praise these accomplished young musicians.

CUSO performance

On Jan. 28, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Stephen Alltop in a concert entitled "British Bounty."

The opening work was one of Ralph Vaughan Williams' most popular and opulent-sounding works, the "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis." The symphony's strings, divided into three miniorchestras produced beautiful sounds leading into the first extended statement of the Tallis melody, and Alltop and the symphony drove the complex threads of this piece to a powerful climax.

The novelty on the program was James Macmillan's First Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra, to which he had given the name "Veni, Veni, Emmanuel." Macmillan wrote this piece in 1991-1992 for the Scottish percussionist Evelyn Glennie, who performed it at Krannert in 2009.

In a talk before the music, Alltop called upon singer Josefien Stoppelenburg to sing this Advent plain chant from the 15th century. From her singing of the melody, it proved to be indeed the Christmas Carol "Come, O come, Emmanuel," but its use in the ensuing concerto I could only perceive occasionally.

The soloist was William Moersch, whose brilliant technique in playing percussion instruments is a local source of delight as he plays the tympani in both the C-U Symphony and the Sinfonia da Camera.

The Macmillan Concerto began in apocalyptic mode, with Moersch producing a mighty roar from twin gongs and the orchestra matched those sounds with an outburst of its own.

Macmillan does offer a variety of dynamic levels and changes in tempo to achieve variety. Along the way, Moersch crossed from side to side of the stage to play with extraordinary virtuosity an array of percussive devices, from vibraphone to tiny drum.

Macmillan's evocation of religious ecstasy reminds me of pieces by Olivier Messiaen, and one section of this concerto had clashing rhythms resembling Igor Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring." This work has a magical ending. Moersch played the "Emmanuel" theme on the tubular bells as members of the string section played miniature angel chimes, and then the bell sounds were allowed to echo on and on to silence, which was finally interrupted with stormy applause.

The concert ended with Edward Elgar's masterpiece "The Enigma Variations."

The orchestra, under Alltop's dynamic direction, gave a highly impressive performance, ranging from woodwind filigree to the surging climax of the famous "Nimrod" section.

After the triumphant conclusion of this richly varied work, Alltop called for bows from cellist Barbara Hedlund, and then from other groups in the orchestra, as the audience gave evidence of their pleasure in this highly "bounteous" occasion.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.