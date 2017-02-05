Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Folk & Roots Winter Weekend

The C-U Folk & Roots Festival's first Folk & Roots Winter Weekend at The Iron Post will feature fun and talented acts. At 8 p.m. Friday, the local Americana oddballs Bones Jugs will perform, and at 9 p.m., Nashville's Woody Pines will play folk and swing. The 6 p.m. Saturday show will feature The Matchsellers from Kansas City, followed by Urbana's Hobnob String Band at 7. At 9 p.m., it's Chicago's Henhouse Prowlers, one of the greatest bluegrass bands around. The cover Friday, $10; Saturday, $20 or $10 a show. Two-day pass: $20.

Windy City jazz great

UI jazz studies doctoral alum Tomeka Reid, who in late 2015 was named the Chicago Tribune's Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz, will hear the world premiere of her piece, "Present Awareness," Thursday as part of "Sonic Illinois: The Black Composer Speaks" 7:30 p.m. concert at Krannert Center. It celebrates three generations of African-American composers' music ranging from impressionistic to pop-inspired minimalism to free-jazz improv. Performing the music: Fulcrum Point New Music Project. Tickets: $34, $29, $15 and $10.

'Failure' getting good grades

I'm seeing rave reviews on Facebook for Illinois Theatre's "Failure: A Love Story" by Philip Dawkins, directed by J.W. Morrissette. UI theater Professor Lisa Gaye Dixon calls it "an absolutely delightful, moving, laugh-out-loud, gorgeous evening in the theater" and said the playwright was there, "laughing aloud alongside me." Hurry, there's a waiting list for Wednesday evening and next Sunday's matinee, the last performance. The play, set in 1920s Chicago, is not a musical but has some '20s songs. Tickets: $25, $24, $15, $10. Stiller review, G-5.