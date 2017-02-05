Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Singing debut

Choreographer Mark Morris made his singing debut last week at Krannert Center, vocalizing '20s and '30s pop songs to accompany his Dance Group piece "Dancing Honeymoon" for seven dancers. He displayed a better-than-average singing voice, though a couple of my friends said he shouldn't give up his day job. "Dancing Honeymoon" closed the concert on a high note; the yellow costumes on the seven dancers who romped and coupled and decoupled were bright and cheery. My concert companion called the overall effect light and bouncy.

Percussion in spotlight

The C-U Symphony performance last week of James MacMillan's (born 1959) "Veni, Veni, Emmanuel" had percussionist William Moersch moving across the stage repeatedly during the 25-minute piece to play various percussion instruments in front of the orchestra. The concerto moved along briskly and sometimes sounded brittle and displayed irregular shifts of rhythm. Though a few concertgoers didn't discern the "Veni, Veni, Emmanuel" melody, I did at one point. My concert companion liked the piece. Another friend did not. Frayne review, G-3.

Thoughts on February Dance

"Critical Mass," created by John Toenjes, choreographer Chad Michael Hall and others, is up-to-the-moment, with a big cube on stage on which fast-moving digital images were projected — I wondered whether we were being sent subliminal messages. The eight dancers wearing fluorescent street worker vests performed what looked like athletic street dance moves around the cube. I saw it Thursday at the UI Dance Department's February Dance. My friend and I also enjoyed Becky Nettl-Fiol's and Renee Wadleigh's more lyrical pieces.