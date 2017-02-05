Studio Visit: Lara Orr
Lara Orr, 37, of Urbana describes herself as a maker who works primarily with textiles and printmaking through her business, Same Street textiles and scrap yard. She is also the community-involvement coordinator for Yankee Ridge and Wiley elementary schools in Urbana.
Did you study art?
I did. I grew up in Urbana. I guess my first foray in the arts was through the Saturday Morning Art Classes at the University of Illinois. I did that through most of my childhood and then got away from art in high school. I did sports — that was my main focus — volleyball, basketball and track.
And then I went to Washington University in St. Louis. My first year, I took a lot of classes — kind of like a variety pack — and then I thought I really wanted to get back to art. It was the second semester of my freshman year that I dove into art school. The first two years was all of your core studio classes, and then your junior year, they have you declare a major, and I decided to study fashion design.
Why fashion design?
At the time, it felt like a good balance of being able to have a creative space with a job, because at that time, it was very much in the manufacturing sector. I had an internship, working with designer Nanette Lepore in New York. It was pretty incredible, but it also was, uh-oh, I don't know if I want to do this. But she was small enough of a designer that I got to see the whole process, from the idea to the sheet line to the draping and cutting, and then I came back to participate in fashion week in New York. I helped in the back, dressing models to go on the runway.
What did you do after that?
I actually went to the National Outdoor Leadership School and spent a semester sailing, kayaking and backpacking. So I went to the other extreme. I did a lot of outdoor education and worked mainly at camps in Minnesota, and then I would come home and work for a little while and then go back. I wondered how could I blend this and make it more sustainable, so I came back and went to graduate school here in art education and took printmaking classes with Dennis Rowan. It was fun. I learned a lot from him.
I also met my husband, who was getting an MFA in painting and sculpture. We thought we would leave Urbana, but I got pregnant with our first son and my family is here, so we stayed. I kind of stepped away from making art for a while and tried teaching.
As our older son, Arlin, got older, he began to become interested in art. He loved drawing and was interested in any process I was working on. I realized this was important to me and something I wanted to share, so I had to figure out how to make it a daily activity.
So I applied for a solo show at the Common Ground Food Co-op a couple of years ago. Then later, Arlin and I showed work there that we made together and separately.
What do you make now?
Most of what I'm doing is textile printing. I try to find sustainable fabrics — a lot of organic cotton, hemp, linen. I'm really interested in the process of using a single stamp to create a large pattern on the fabric. I'm not screen-printing. I love screen-printing, too, but I've gravitated toward this process of making individual stamps.
Some are rubber and some are foam. Then I glue them on scraps of wood. I use a water-based textile printing ink. I might bring together two or three different stamps to print a pattern.
What do you make?
I would say home goods — pillows, place mats, tea towels, napkins. And then I discovered a couple of months ago I could use my scraps to make kids' crowns.
Do you sell your items?
I have an online shop at samestreetstudio.com/shop. I haven't done Etsy. I've also enjoyed doing some of the pop-up shops. There are a lot of opportunities with the local shops.
