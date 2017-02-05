That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Provided The Decadents will take the stage at Memphis on Main on Friday in downtown Champaign.

Here what's happening the area's:

CREATIVE SCENE

Latest PechaKucha Night scheduled

Ten members of the creative class will give timed presentations at PechaKucha Night Champaign-Urbana Volume 23 on Saturday at the Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Dreamed up in 2003 by a pair of Tokyo architects, PechaKucha Nights have become an international phenomenon that uses a simple concept: Each presenter has 20 images and 20 seconds per image to share his or her ideas, works and passions, for a total of six minutes and 40 seconds. The presenters Saturday and the titles of their talks:

— Isaac Arms: "Community & Culture Through Music: What We Find/What We Leave Behind"

— Ainslie Heilich: "Living the Tuscola Dream"

— Kelsey Langley: "Child's Play"

— Kate McDowell: "Storytelling Thinking for Professionals"

— David Michael Moore: "Design to Make a Difference"

— Hugh Monahan: "The Empathy of Games"

— Nicole Musumeci: "Growing Community"

— Kirby Pringle: "Benefits of Creating Habitat for Pollinators"

— Candice Solomon-Strutz: "Raising Children in an Interracial Family"

— Sierra Young: "Blow-Up and Robot Stories"

Ralph Roether will emcee. The doors will open at 7:20 p.m., and the show will start 8:20 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available via the Virginia Theatre website, thevirginia.org.

The show is recommended for people 18 and older because of mature content.

For additional info or if you are interested in presenting at a future PechaKucha Night Champaign-Urbana, visit thecudo.org/portfolio/pechakucha-night/. Check out the pechakucha.org global site for a sense of the event, as well as the city page at pechakucha.org/night/champaign-urbana.

MUSIC SCENE

Accord hosting two groups

The band STRKFR, with Psychic Twin, will perform at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Accord, 51 E. Main St., C, as part of their North American tour.

STRKFR is touring in support of its latest album, "Being No One, Going Nowhere," recorded in Joshua Tree, Calif., on the Polyvinyl label. The fourth album from Portland's Joshua Hodges features a mix of darker synth loops and electro-pop melodies. A Rolling Stone critic described it as "...sweet-tooth pop built on dreamy synths and bubbling guitars."

Psychic Twin is touring in support of its debut album, "Strange Diary," also on the Polyvinyl label. The official video for the single "Stop In Time" features singer/composer Erin Fein, an Urbana native; drummer/programmer/producer Rosana Caban; lead dancer/choreographer/director Ashley Robicheaux; and dancers Matilda Sakamoto, Ruth Howard, Holly Sass and Rebecca Margolick.

"In light of the upcoming Women's March, I feel even more proud of this video statement," Fein said in January. "This is a song specifically about stopping time, poetically. It is about trying to make great and even unthinkable or nearly impossible change occur. The video itself is a beautifully choreographed piece about the strength of women working together. We can do the impossible. We can make great change. When we work together, not even time or dimension can stand in our way."

Tickets are $17.

Tolono library hosting concert

Rebecca Rego and The Trainmen, who recently released the record "Lay These Weapons Down," will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tolono Public Library.

The new album features Beau Sorenson; Reginald Chapman; Mark Rheaume and Joe Meland of Boycut; Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; and Ryan Groff, the frontman of Elsinore.

A critic for Glide magazine wrote of Rego and the Trainmen: "Not often a voice strikes the listener as one that fits the music and lyrics so impeccably, but Rego offers a jazzy delivery topped with polished musicianship."

Decadents at Memphis on Main

Fresh off the online-only release of their "Live Album" and Great Cover Up set as Guns N' Roses, Decadents will perform Friday evening at Memphis on Main, 55 E. Main St., C.

The music will be the Decadents' first full set in Champaign in more than three months. Old Smoke, a Southern rock band in Bloomington, will kick things off at 9 p.m., with Decadents to follow at 11 p.m.

While Decadents covered five songs from Guns n' Roses' "Appetite for Destruction" on Jan. 21 at the Great Cover-up, they will perform on Friday a set of original songs from their three studio albums, along with a few covers.

Their 22-track "Live Album" is available for free at Decadents.bandcamp.com. It was recorded at Cowboy Monkey on Sept. 30 and engineered by Derek Taylor and mixed by Mike Carpenter.

THEATER SCENE

Parkland unveils schedule

The 2017-'18 Parkland College Theatre season will feature classics by Arthur Miller and William Shakespeare, as well as two musicals. Here's a rundown:

— "The Crucible" by Miller, directed by Mathew Green, Sept. 28-Oct. 8.

Based on historical accounts, "The Crucible" is a partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during the years of 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism. Miller himself was questioned by the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1956 and convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to identify others present at meetings he had attended.

— "Much Ado About Nothing," by Shakespeare, directed by B.J. Gailey, Nov. 9-19.

The comedy is generally considered one of Shakespeare's best, combining elements of mistaken identities, love, wit and humor with more serious meditations on honor, shame and court politics.

— Parkland's 27th annual student production, "Only You," by Timothy Mason, directed by Gennie Applebee, Feb. 8-18, 2018.

The romantic comedy follows the funny and tangled matches and mismatches of several 20-somethings struggling to find love in the muddled modern world of dating.

— "Memphis," with music and lyrics by David Bryan and lyrics and script by Joe DiPietro.

Loosely based on Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips, one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s, this musical opened in 2009 on Broadway, winning four 2010 Tony Awards, including best musical. A New York Post review called it, "An exuberant musical with classic values: catchy songs and heaping spoonfuls of inspirational moments."

Little Theatre holding auditions

Auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan for its 2017 summer season. Appointments are required for all auditions.

The auditions are for actors 18 and older. Those who audition are required to prepare 16 bars of music and provide a head shot and updated resume. An accompanist will be provided; tracks will not be allowed. Material from the upcoming season is acceptable for auditions but not required.

The dance call will begin at 3:30 p.m., and dancers should be prepared for musical theater dance auditions. Callbacks will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The auditions will be for the following productions: "Beauty and the Beast," with rehearsals and shows running May 22-June 18; "Thoroughly Modern Millie," June 8-July 2; "Smokey Joe's Cafe," June 22-July 16; "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," July 6-30; "Mamma Mia!," July 20-Aug. 20; and "Steel Magnolias," Aug. 3-Sept. 3.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 217-728-7375 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Little Theatre On The Square is a professional not-for-profit theater, open since 1957.

ARTS SCENE

Pastel drawings on display

Pastel drawings by members of the Illinois Prairie Pastel Society are on view in the "Art in the Atrium" exhibition through April 30 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The pieces by 18 artists range from a view of Wrigley Field to ivy changing color in autumn to a capitol building gleaming in the morning sun.

The Illinois Prairie Pastel Society was founded in 2009 to promote, stimulate and foster creative painting with pastels. Its members provide instructive programs and demonstrations. For more information, visit illinoisprairiepastelsociety.org.

"Art in the Atrium" is an effort by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and local arts groups to present work by some of the best artists in the region. For more information, visit presidentlincoln.illinois.gov.

FILM SCENE

'Wayne's World' anniversary

A movie special, "Wayne's World: Party on With Wayne and Garth's 25th Birthday Bash!!," will be shown at movie theaters nationwide, among them Carmike 13 in Champaign on Wednesday.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic comedy classic, SpectiCast and Paramount Pictures will host the screenings over two nights. The events will include an introduction by Peter Travers of Rolling Stone magazine and ABC-TV and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film. "Wayne's World" was originally released Feb. 14, 1992.

In addition to the film making its way back to theaters, Wayne's World events will take over Aurora, where the movie was set, and Los Angeles. Aurora will celebrate with more than a dozen events from early February until July, including a look-alike contest, an air-guitar competition, poster contests, giveaways and more. For more on what's happening there, go to goo.gl/1CbJxG.

Tickets for the "Wayne's World" events at theaters may be purchased at waynesworld25.com.

HISTORY SCENE

Celebrate Lincoln's birthday in Lerna

Abraham Lincoln's family members — actually historic interpreters — will celebrate on Saturday the birthday of their illustrious relative at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Lerna, 8 miles south of Charleston.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the historic interpreters will share personal stories and anecdotes about life with Lincoln. The site also will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Lincoln's actual birthday.

The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site was the 1840s home of Lincoln's father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. For more information, call 217-345-1845 or visit lincolnlogcabin.org.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency operates the site.

DANCE SCENE

UI hosting special guest

N'Jelle Gage-Thorne will be the Unit One/Allen Hall Guest-in-Residence from today through Thursday.

The dancer and educator has worked extensively throughout the United States, Africa, Central America and the Caribbean and is co-founder, president and choreographer of FuturPointe Dance, a genre-bending dance theater company based in Rochester, N.Y. She teaches master classes in Caribbean contemporary dance techniques at college residencies, festivals and studios nationwide. She studied modern technique and folklore/Orisha dance with the renowned Cuban ballet and at Instituto Superior/Escuela Nacional de Artes in Havana, Cuba, where she earned a teaching and performance degree.

Her events will start at 7 p.m. each day in Allen Hall, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U. They are free and open to the public. Free parking after 5 p.m. is available n the garage across the street.

PARTY SCENE

Tickets on sale for Masquerade Ball

Lumen Events will present the Masquerade Ball starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Glass House, 4018 N. Lincoln Ave., C.

The evening will start with craft cocktails and gourmet snacks. At 8 p.m., performers from Defy Gravity Pole Fitness and Aerial Studio will showcase their talents. Then DJ BJ Clark will spin dance music. The dress for partygoers is formal, with masks.

Admission is $55. To buy tickets, go to bit.ly/2kXgCr3.