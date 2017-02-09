Club listings, Feb. 9-16, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Cliff Stoker grabs the bass and strikes a pose while having fun listening to Love Signs during Friday night's show at Clark Bar. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Feb. 9

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Lowder, Manning & McEntyre, 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Open Decks DJ Night with host Mike Ingram, 8:45 p.m.

CLARK BAR: New Twang City, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Lime Forest, 9 p.m.; We The Animals, 9:50 p.m.; Single Player, 10:40 p.m.; The Dry Look, 11:30 p.m.

IRON POST: U of I Jazz Guitar Ensemble (Andy Wheelock combo), 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin and featured guest, Cliff Stoker (blues-themed variety show hosted by Asselin), 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 10

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: JMT Trio, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Acme Principle, 10 p.m.; Winder, 11 p.m.; Terminus Victor, midnight.

DeLAND AMERICAN LEGION LINCOLN POST 102, DeLand: Chicken and fish fry, live music Griz, Shane and Kerr, 6 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Too White Crew, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Jazz Friends Quintet, 5 p.m.; Woody Pines with Bones, Jugs, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Visions-N-Vibrations DJ, 9 p.m.

THE LUCKY MONKEY, Bement: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Old Smoke (southern rock), 9 p.m.; Decadents (originals and a few covers/rock), 11 p.m.

MONTICELLO BOWL, Monticello: The Live Jukebox (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all requests), 8 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Surreal Deal (rock), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 11

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Cliff Stoker and Kathy Harden, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Neoga Blacksmith, 9:30 p.m.; Penny Horses, 10:30 p.m.; Cara Louise Band, 11:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Shooter Jennings and Waymore's Outlaw, 7 p.m.

HUBER'S: New Twang City, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Matchsellers with Hobnob String Band, 6 p.m.; Henhouse Prowlers, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: Stand-up comic Chris Schlichting (Light R Show, some mild language and adult content/tickets at cucomedy.com, email jesse@cucomedy.com), 8 p.m.

301 MONGOLIA: The Live Jukebox Show (dinner show with David Howie and Lou DiBello), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, Feb. 12

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: The Chickadee Sermon folk and dinner show, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal (blues, jazz and rock hits), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Feb. 13

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: BOOM-JAM open stage (guitar, bass, drums and PA provided/bring the band or play with the house band), 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 14

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Fruition, Tom Hamilton's American Babies, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Jon Seeley and David Howie, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO, Champaign: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: UIUC Jazz Trombone Fundraiser, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTSAURANT: Don Heitler, keyboard, with Olivia Flanigan, vocals, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank n Sass, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSG Configurations (jazz), 6 p.m.; Blake, Millie and AJ Cajun Trio (Cajun and Creole), 8 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 16

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kevin Hart Jazz Trio (smooth jazz), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Chrissy Sparks Band, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show, 7 p.m.

ESQUIRE LOUNGE: Book signing by Patricia Hruby Powell and music by Robin Kearton and String Band ("Loving vs. Virginia" book launch party), 5 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz combo (Gray), 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin and featured guest, Sara Siders (blues-themed variety show hosted by Asselin), 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.