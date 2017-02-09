Frank's Faves: Movies about Lincoln

Photo by: David James/DreamWorks/20th Century Fox Daniel Day-Lewis stars as President Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's drama "Lincoln" (2012).

This week: If only Honest Abe could see us now ... and himself, for that matter.

During the previous presidential election year, when Steven Spielberg's historical drama "Lincoln" was about to hit theaters, I remember seeing a Time magazine cover story that asked the question, "What would Lincoln do?" It's a question that has recurred to me countless times since, especially during this past election campaign, and now, with the 16th president's 208th birthday this Sunday, it's on my mind again.

What would Old Abe have to say if he could step out of the near-mythology that history has enshrined him in and have a look around at what has become of these United States he gave his all to preserve a century-and-a-half ago? That's anybody's guess, of course, but if you ask me, I have an idea that he would look around with some gentle bemusement at our so-called "progress," but also with some sorrow at the divided state of our nation these days and say pretty much the same things he said to his countrymen in his own tumultuous times.

Certainly, he would remind us that "a house divided against itself cannot stand."

He would also remind us, "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."

And he would remind us of "the unfinished work" involved in defending and perfecting this democracy and no doubt beseech us to remain "dedicated to the great task remaining before us."

And then, he'd probably drive home that message by wrapping it all in a folksy, funny story that would leave us both chuckling and doing some soul-searching at the same time.

No doubt, he might laugh right out loud, as he loved to do (as he said it kept him from weeping), when he saw how we've depicted him in our TV shows and motion pictures — from tag-teaming in an outerspace death match in a 1969 episode of "Star Trek" to exhorting future generations to "Party on, dudes!" in "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" in 1989, to more recent movie appearances as an ax-wielding zombie- and vampire-battling warrior.

Of course, not all film renderings of Lincoln have made a punchline of those iconic chin whiskers and stovepipe hat, which brings us to:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIES ABOUT LINCOLN

"Lincoln" (2012). Daniel Day-Lewis masterfully nailed the Great Emancipator's mannerisms, from his high, cracked Midwestern accent to his peculiar flat-footed gait, as well as his humor, moodiness and powerfully persuasive personality. No one has ever filled Lincoln's boots better.

"Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939): Henry Fonda gives one of his best performances in director John Ford's slightly fictionalized biopic of Lincoln's "Almanac Trial," which took place in Beardstown, by the way.

"Abe Lincoln in Illinois" (1940): Raymond Massey offers a lilting excerpt from Lincoln's "House Divided" speech during a debate scene with Stephen Douglas, as well as his touching farewell to Springfield from the rear of his D.C.-bound train.

"Abraham Lincoln" (1930): Walter Huston plays Old Abe in the only feature film to chronicle his entire life from log cabin to Ford's Theatre.

"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" (2012): OK, this fave is strictly for fun, although Benjamin Walker plays Abe — way too seriously — as a comic-book hero, minus the real Lincoln's disarming sense of humor. Still, I suspect even this nonhistorical horror spin would have given him a chuckle.

MY FIVE FAVORITE TV ABES

Hal Holbrook: "Sandburg's Lincoln" (1974-76), "North and South" (1985) and "North and South, Book II" (1986).

Gregory Peck: "The Blue and the Gray" (1982). His delivery of the Gettysburg Address is inspired.

Sam Waterston: "Gore Vidal's Lincoln" (1988). Bad history, great acting, with Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Todd Lincoln.

Lance Henriksen: "The Day Lincoln Was Shot" (1998).

Kris Kristofferson: "Tad" (1995).