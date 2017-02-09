Notes-Worthy: Trish Stumborg

Photo by: Eric Frahm/C.U. Bands and Fans Trish Stumborg is lead vocalist of Vivacious Audio.

C.U. Bands and Fans' TERRY BROWN chats with Vivacious Audio's TRISH STUMBORG:

You are lead vocals in Vivacious Audio; how long has this band around and where did the name come from?

We have been together for three years. As for the name, I wanted something that fit the attitude of the band. Our only goal is to have fun and to give people a good time, so we mostly play upbeat music.

In the short period of time of being Vivacious Audio, do you have any special moments or incredible experiences that stand out?

I can't really pick a specific moment, because every time I play with my band, I have a great time!

What areas of music were you involved in before Vivacious Audio?

I was the keyboard player for two heavy-metal bands. I was with Pariah for about six years, doing originals with a few covers. Then I was in Skirge for three years doing originals.

Your husband (Shawn Stumborg) is the guitarist in the band, so obviously, the support from your spouse is already there and you both know what it takes with the crazy schedule and preparing for a gig, etc. Is there any downside to having your spouse in the band?

No, not at all! He was also in both my other bands as well. It's just something we've always done together. I couldn't imagine him not by my side.

Where can we catch Vivacious Audio next?

We have taken a little time off as of late, so our next show will be March 25th at Goldy's in Champaign. You can always check us out on Facebook for future events.