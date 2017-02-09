Parkland Theatre marking college's 50th year with murder mystery

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette From left, Stacy Walker, Jacob Smith, Hannah Longest and Aubrey Brown rehearse a scene from "Kazam!," a murder mystery by Parkland College instructor Kerry Bean, at Parkland's Second Stage. The play, the 26th annual Parkland student production, opens tonight. Image

CHAMPAIGN — What's the best way for a theater to celebrate a big anniversary? Commission a play!

That's what Parkland College Theatre did to take note of the community college's 50th anniversary this year.

It asked Kerry Bean, a Parkland faculty member in theater and communication, to write a murder mystery. His offering, "Kazam!," opens tonight as the 26th annual student production.

Joi Hoffsommer, artistic director of Parkland Theatre, said students last year requested a murder mystery as the all-student production.

Parkland theater students direct, design the sets, lights, costumes and sound, and manage and run all four of the performances. Tyler Cook, a sophomore, is directing the 14-member "Kazam!" cast. About half of them are Parkland students.

"Kazam! Intrepid Inspector Ingrid of Interpol and the Crimson-Caped Killer Caper" is described as a musical murder mystery melodrama invoking slapstick, running gags, unforgivable puns, gaping plot holes and "deliciously" original songs.

"The plot is Agatha Christie meets Scooby-Doo," Cook said. "A bunch of people gather on New Year's Eve 1966 because someone has a priceless comic book loaned to them. The book disappears, and they race to find it and someone gets murdered."

The setting: the Spring Falls Community Library, which is hosting a superhero-themed costume party. On display at the party is a mint-condition copy of a comic book, "Uranium Man!," worth $10 million.

Besides being worth a fortune, it's rumored to contain encrypted plans for a secret weapon with powers beyond the realms of human imagination.

Inspector Ingrid, portrayed by community member Diane Pritchard, and psychic Dr. Bob (Curt Deedrich) enter the picture after the comic book disappears to try to solve the theft and the murder.

"After they come in, it's a big, wacky comedy/melodrama as they try to figure out who the killer is each night," Cook said.

There's a Uranium Man in the mix too, or, more precisely, an actor portraying Uranium Man. Portraying the actor portraying Uranium Man is University of Illinois student Robert Hartmann, wearing a green cape and gray tights.

Besides Pritchard, Deedrich and Hartmann, the other cast members are HeatherAnn Layman, Aubrey Brown, Erin Kaufman, Jacob Smith, David Heckman, Stacy Walker, Hannah Longest, Courtney Bruner, Gennie Applebee, Tafadzwa Diener and Samantha Odendaal.

The play also features a chorus singing a cappella two "big, goofy parody songs" written by Bean, said Cook, who's 19 and from LeRoy.

The play is interactive as well. Each night a different cast member will be blamed for the murder. Audience members will write down the name of the character they think is guilty; those who guess correctly will win a prize. The culprit will be decided each night by Cook and Bean, the playwright.

"No one knows until they read the letter, a confession from the murderer, at the end," Cook said.

A separate letter had to be written for each character.

"We've been rehearsing that," Cook said. "They have to adapt and be ready to read their confession, if picked."

The murder mystery will be presented in Parkland's Second Stage, a black-box theater. The seating will be alley-style for a capacity of 116 at each show.

At each intermission, audience members will be served free cake celebrating Parkland's golden anniversary.

"We just found out today we're sold out," Cook said Monday evening before a rehearsal. "There are still chances to get seats. We have a waiting list. There's never been a time we've turned anyone away."

Because the four original shows sold out, Parkland Theatre decided midweek to add a fifth show, a matinee at 3 p.m. Saturday. There is no waiting list yet for that.

If you go

What: Parkland College Theatre presents "Kazam!," a murder mystery by Parkland instructor Kerry Bean, commissioned for Parkland Theatre's 26th annual student production and the college's 50th anniversary celebration, directed by Parkland sophomore Tyler Cook.

When: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Parkland Theatre's Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Tickets: $10.

Reservations: online at parkland.edu/theatre or call 217-351-2528.

Note: A Parkland 50th anniversary cake will be served at intermission during each performance, and each performance will feature a unique ending for which one audience member will win a grand prize for choosing the correct suspect.