Ask 'Mimi,' Feb. 12, 2017

Did Lady Gaga perform any songs co-written by Nick Monson during her Super Bowl performance?

No. His mother, Ellen Monson, of Oakwood, told me, "Although Lady Gaga did not use any of Nick's songs — seems she went way back on most songs — she really nailed it!" Most of my Facebook friends agree, saying Lady Gaga killed it. Some who hadn't been fans are now.

Nick Monson spent a year and a half on tour with Lady Gaga, co-writing roughly 70 tunes with her. He won a BMI award for co-writing her mega-hit "Applause," and seven songs he co-wrote are on her "Artpop" album. He described her to me as very intelligent and creative, and his experiences with her were nothing but positive.

Lady Gaga will be performing near us soon, on Nov. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Ticketmaster.com. She will be touring to support her fifth studio album, "Joanne," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Did you go to the Ricky Skaggs concert Jan. 28 at the Virginia?

No, but I heard from a couple of friends that the bluegrass-country mandolin master put on a fabulous show. That doesn't surprise me — he began performing at age 6. And though he's a Trump supporter, he did not mention politics from the stage, I heard.

Virginia Director Steven Bentz said Skaggs was super-gracious, meeting backstage before the concert with VIP patrons and after the show with fans in the lobby where he signed CDs, guitars and other items. The Virginia sold more than 900 tickets to the show, turning a profit.

I also missed another concert I later heard was fantastic: Darden and Shawn Purcell's return to The Iron Post. My friends told me the Post was packed for the jazz vocalist and her husband, who plays guitar. The UI Jazz Studies Program alumni live in the D.C. area. I was at the UI Dance Department's February Dance that night and thought it was one of the dance department's best concerts.

Is the Art Theater Co-op raising money to fix its marquee?

Yes, and Art management said Tuesday they're "beyond thrilled" that their Kickstarter campaign to save the Art's historic marquee met its goal in just two days. The goal was $10,000; so far, $12,094 was pledged from 325 backers.

The Art needed to raise $10,000 to receive $10,000 from the city of Champaign's downtown improvement project. Though the marquee doesn't look that bad, at least to me, management wrote "it's a sad shell of its former self. Damage from being hit by a semi-truck, failing electrical sockets and broken neon lines put the cost of fixing it at $20,000."

Money raised above the $10K goal will be put into the Art's theater improvement fund, to update bathrooms, replace the lobby carpet, fix the broken curtains in the auditorium and for other repairs. The toilets were installed in 1940.

I called Art's general manager, Austin McCann, to chat about the marquee project but was unable to reach him.

