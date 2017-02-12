John Frayne: Long Vivaldi work kept audience's attention

The vocal music of Antonio Vivaldi, both operatic and sacred, has taken a slower route to popularity than his instrumental music.

To be sure, there are no vocal parallels to "The Four Seasons," but judging by the tumultuous applause that greeted Vivaldi's oratorio "Juditha Triumphans" in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 4, such large-scale vocal works still have enormous emotive power.

The performance was by the Venice Baroque Orchestra, forcefully led by Andrea Marcon, with a very fine lineup of European soloists and an outstanding performance by Women of the University of Illinois Chamber Singers, ably prepared by UI Professor Andrew Megill.

Vivaldi's "Juditha Triumphans" allegorically compares the Old Testament conquest of the Bethulian widow Judith over the Assyrian general Holofernes with the victory in 1716 of the Venetian fleet over the Turks at the island of Corfu.

Lest we miss the point, the Latin text at the end of the oratorio declares Judith to be compared to "City of the Sea Venice" and Holofernes the defeated Turks. But aside from its propaganda message, this work is replete with a marvelous array of melodious appeal to human feelings.

To someone not experienced in the music of the Baroque, this work could seem a steep hill to climb. Text in Latin, 48 sections, chock-full of da capo arias and more than two hours of music running time, all these could seem to challenge the stamina and enthusiasm of the well-intended concertgoer.

But Vivaldi had an extraordinary bag of musical tricks to hold listeners' attention. The arias ranged from slow, sensuous blandishments to outpourings of simmering hatred or joy.

By curious twist, this work is vocally an all-woman show. Vivaldi worked at a foundling hospital for girls, so all the roles, from blustering Holofernes on down, were played by girls, and the chorus voices were female also. But any suspicions of tonal monotony were quickly swept away.

Mary-Ellen Nesi gave a strong and varied portrayal of a proud but sexually vulnerable warrior, Holofernes.

Ann Hallenburg admirably conveyed the anxious and loyal Vagaus, the eunuch squire of Holofernes.

On the Bethulian side, Delphine Galou was outstanding in the regal, tender and resolute music given to the heroine Juditha.

Strong contrast to Juditha was offered by the high-strung singing of Silke Gng as Juditha's confidant Abra.

And, arriving on the scene late in the work, Francesca Ascioti, as the Bethulian high priest Ozias, projected very well the stentorian command of this awe-inspiring figure.

Some of the arias were clearly showstoppers, and I detected a longing of some in the audience to applaud, but we were a very well-behaved crowd and saved our bravos for the end.

Juditha's lovely aria, "Veni, veni, me sequere fida" ("Come, come, follow me, my faithful"), accompanied by a tiny instrument, was overwhelmingly beautiful, and Juditha's later aria, "Transit aetas," ("Life passes"), accompanied by a mandolin, seemed to beg for an outburst of applause.

The members of the UI Chamber Singers, admirably prepared by Megill, showed distinguished musical discipline in the choruses, which ranged in emotions from military triumph to accompanying Holofernes' descent into a drunken stupor.

Truth to tell, sometimes this work ambled along through its 48 (!) sections, but in the last half-hour, the dramatic suspense tightened for the gruesome act of Holofernes' beheading and the subsequent outpouring of Bethulian joy. Vivaldi knew how to twist the knife for a satisfying final climax.

The orchestra, with Marcon's decisive beat, played beautifully. The various solos offered pleasing timbral variety, and I wish I knew the names of the more exotic instruments.

The standing ovation, at the end of a total of three hours running time, with intermission, had strong applause for the vocal soloists.

The entry of Megill on stage provoked a special upsurge in applause for the chorus, and lastly, Marcon called on members of the orchestra for special bows. The word in the title, "Triumphans," admirably described the whole evening.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.