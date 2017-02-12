Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Trombone legend
If you want to hear one of the world's greatest trombonists, go to Krannert Center, where Jim Pugh gives a faculty recital at 3 p.m. today. The UI professor once toured with the Woody Herman Band and Chick Corea and continues to tour with Steely Dan. For the past two or three decades, he's performed at the Tony Awards. He's played on many recordings, including by Yo-Yo Ma and Tony Bennett, and on soundtracks and Broadway-musical cast albums. He's been at the UI for 12 years and has attracted top 'bone players to study here. His UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble continues to rack up awards. It plays from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday at the Post.
Art gets us ready for Oscars
You seldom get the chance to see the Oscar-nominated short films and documentaries, but the Art Theater Co-op once again is screening them today through Thursday. It's showing the Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts and documentary shorts in two separate packages. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Valentine's Day, the Art will show the masterpiece "Casablanca." Of it, Roger Ebert wrote: "Seeing the film over and over again, year after year, I find it never grows over-familiar. It plays like a favorite musical album; the more I know it, the more I like it. The black and white cinematography has not aged as color would."
New poetry reading series
Poet Jim Escher (O'Brien) tells me the Reading Room at the Accord is dead but he's a starting a new poetry reading series, "Poets and the Post," on the second Monday of each month, with the first at 7 p.m. this Monday at the Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. The sign-up to read starts at 6:30. "Bring up to 4 minutes of your best, most engaging words and read in a supportive, fun, relaxed atmosphere," reads the invite. Each "Poets and the Post" will feature a poet mid-point, doing a longer reading; Monday's will be UI graduate student Xuxa Rodriguez, a force of nature! Co-sponsored by the Post & C-U Poetry Group.
