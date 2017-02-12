Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

A gem in my music collection

The other night at the Post, Chip McNeill mentioned Mario Lanza, the famous Italian-American tenor of the 1940s and '50s. I was the only one who clapped. Somehow I heard a Lanza recording a few years ago and became an instant fan. Lanza died in '59 at age 38. He "blazed like a meteor whose light lasts a brief moment in time," one writer said. Weird, but the other night I found in my vinyl collection a five-album set, "Be My Love: The Golden Voice of Mario Lanza," and played all 10 sides over a few days while doing stretching exercises. The songs — pop to opera, in English and Italian — are perfect for gentle stretching.

Great Streep performance

I remember the "dingo got my baby" case of 1980 but never saw, until the other night, "A Cry in the Dark." In it, Meryl Streep plays Lindy Chamberlain, the Australian mom accused of murdering her 9-week-old daughter after the baby disappeared at an outback campsite. Lindy cried out that a dingo, a wild dog, had taken her baby from inside a tent. Even then, without social media, Lindy became famous and the most hated woman in Australia, with Aussies arguing over whether she was telling the truth. Streep, of course, received an Oscar nod for the role. She, of course, nailed the accent. Sometimes I couldn't even understand her!

Watching football and Lady Gaga

I've been staying in a bit more lately, so last Sunday night, I actually watched some of the Super Bowl and the halftime performance by Lady Gaga. I get a kick out of those extravaganza halftime shows. Lady Gaga used a flying rig to acrobatically descend from the roof to the stage. There were explosives and smoke. I was shocked to later read that social-media folks were dissing Lady Gaga for being fat because one costume exposed her midriff, which is a bit fleshy. But to call her fat is so ridiculous. She later posted: "I'm proud of my body, and you should be proud of yours, too. No matter who you are or what you do."