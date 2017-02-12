Rich Warren: Hopefully, battery won't be issue in Note 8 phone

Korea's Samsung grew into the 1,800-pound gorilla of the consumer electronics industry over the past decade. It dominates the industry today the way Sony and Panasonic, combined, did in 1986, the heyday of Japanese electronics supremacy.

Samsung claimed that defective batteries turned its Note 7 smartphone into a torch.

Two different sources of batteries suffered two separate kinds of defects, causing the batteries to ignite.

However, reading between the lines reveals Samsung demanded extended battery life for the Note 7 without allowing for a larger battery. Thus, it crammed the battery into too small of a space, preventing it from expanding and trapping heat. Samsung rushed the Note 7 to market without sufficiently testing the completely new batteries.

Critics considered the Note 7 itself a good phone. The Note 8, arriving this spring, will be fairly similar, but hopefully with quiescent batteries.

Buyer beware of Samsung "smart" TVs. They will target advertising at you thanks to their internet-connected smart abilities. This advertising is separate from the source you are viewing. The TV reports back about your viewing habits to Samsung-central so it can target ads specifically at you.

Thus, the home or menu screen shows ads before you even view a program or movie.

Samsung is not alone; LG dabbles in this as well, not to mention program providers such as DirecTV, Dish and Comcast through their set-top boxes.

However, the fact that a TV, which you theoretically own, unlike the cable box or satellite receiver, spies on you raises hackles.

The entertainment industry aims for an era where you no longer can own music or video. The concept of a home library becomes antiquarian.

Sales figures already reflect declining sales of CDs, DVDs and downloads. Spotify and Netflix foretell the future. Not only may you only rent entertainment, but even though you pay, it may come with advertising aimed specifically at you.

Meanwhile, while browsing DVDs at Target, new 4K Blu-ray discs caught my eye. If 4K discs reached Target, they've definitely arrived. A fellow customer asked me (not knowing I write this column) if she could play a Blu-ray disc on her standard DVD player.

Players are backward compatible, but not forward compatible. Thus, you can't play a 4K disk on standard Blu-ray players, and you can't play a Blu-ray disk on a standard DVD player. However, standard DVDs will play on the advanced players.

If you hope to play Blu-ray or 4K disks on your computer, not only do you need a Blu-ray drive, but you also need specialized software to decode the disks.

Playing a standard DVD in a Blu-ray player or a Blu-ray disk in a 4K player might look slightly better than playing it in a standard DVD player, since many of the new players use computer circuitry to upconvert (improve) the picture to a higher resolution. All of the new 4K TVs also offer that ability.

Be sure to choose either the player or the TV for upconverting and not both. Most players and TVs permit 'fine-tuning' the upconversion for the optimal picture. Sports benefits from different settings than movies.

Buying a TV these days parallels buying an airline ticket. Manufacturers change prices every few weeks depending on how fast sets sell and how many remain in the warehouse.

Not that long ago, prices changed a couple of times a year, with maybe a black Friday special. Dealers make minimal markups on TVs (about 10 percent), so they lack price flexibility. Thus, when you see the ads in the paper, the same sets may frequently change in price. Unlike in the past, if a set sells well, the price may actually increase. So far, they don't charge extra for the power cord.

Finally, as of this month, 3D TV is dead. The last manufacturers supporting 3D, LG and Sony, dropped the feature from their currently arriving 2017 models.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.