Super snaps: The best of Best in Show

URBANA — Local amateur photographers come into focus every February in the Best in Show Photographic Print Competition, the largest of its kind in the area.

The 469 prints entered in the 2017 contest are on display in Lincoln Square Village in Urbana through next Sunday, when the judges' critique will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. The judges are commercial photographers Brad LePayne, Jon Dessen and Della Perrone.

New this year is the "club" category, added to allow members of the sponsoring Champaign County Camera Club to participate — but not compete — in the competition, now in its 16th year.

"The major emphasis of Best in Show is amateur photographer participation in the eight categories of Animals, Architecture, Black and White, General, Manipulated, Nature, People and Youth," said club member James Long. "Entrants in the Club category pay the same fees as everyone else, but images that place in the Club category receive no prizes."

The prizes total around $2,000. Camera Club President Allen Wehrmann said the prize money basically comes from the entry fees.

"We're not trying to make money on this," he added. "If there's any kind of residual, we'll probably buy more grid panels to display the photos."

Here are the first-place photographs and the stories behind them:

ANIMALS: "Whiskers," Michelle Jaeger, 41, Urbana

The veterinary technician at the University of Illinois took this photograph of her friends' cat, Tigrou, while visiting them in May in Paris, France. While living a few years ago in Urbana-Champaign, the friends adopted the orange tabby from the UI College of Veterinary Medicine.

"It was pouring down rain that afternoon. I was sitting inside taking a break from sightseeing, and he came and sat next to me and was staring out the window."

ARCHITECTURE: "It," Fraya Replinger, 35, Champaign

The sales associate at Allerton Park and Retreat Center took this photograph in July on Old Mission Peninsula near Traverse City, Mich.

"My husband and I drove up the peninsula, and the lighthouse is right on Old Mission Point. We were walking along the shore. It was a beautiful day, and I thought, 'This will be fun. This will be interesting.' Those stairs are not too steep — it's a little deceiving in the photo. You can go down the stairs to go to a sandy beach, which is what we did."

BLACK AND WHITE: "Through the Barn," Tricia Scott, 46, Tuscola

The information tech project manager at Carle has no idea who owns the barn along Illinois 130 between Urbana and Villa Grove.

"It's funny because I've driven past it 100 times and thought, 'I really need to stop and take a picture some day.' Finally I did. I noticed a tree I could see through the barn. The tree in the foreground gave the photo more depth."

MANIPULATED: "Size Isn't Everything," Scott

She took this photograph in Chicago before the election.

"I'm not necessarily a Trump supporter or Trump hater. When I took the picture, people automatically assumed I was all for Trump. I noticed that from our perspective, the flag was bigger or the same size as Trump Tower. I added fog to the top for an atmospheric effect. I added a lens flare above the flag. I was trying to give it the overall feeling of if he wins, we'll still be OK and America will come out and prosper."

CLUB: "Fish Lake Aspen," James Long, 62, Champaign

The UI professor emeritus of civil engineering took this photograph while traveling last fall at Fish Lake near Capitol Reef National Park in Utah.

"My wife, Mary, and I were on a two-month hiking and backpacking trip. We were actually driving by this one late afternoon and I saw it in the corner of my eye. I drove a half mile to a turnaround and came back and spent 30 minutes to an hour and took many different shots, and this was the one I liked best. I used a tripod — 99 percent of my shots are with a tripod."

GENERAL: "Tacoma: Mother of Waters," Santiago Santacruz, 32, Urbana

The UI Ph.D. candidate in civil engineering took this photograph at Emmons Glacier while climbing Mount Ranier with four friends this past summer.

"This was my first time at Ranier, and it was very special for me. I came here from Colombia to do my Ph.D., and on the side, I always thought of seeing another part of North America. We climbed Mount Ranier on July 2. It was an amazing day, with blue skies and calm winds. It took this picture around 5 a.m. just at sunrise. We made it to the summit two hours later, around 7 a.m. We hanged there for a while, had breakfast and came down."

NATURE: "A Spider + His Mushroom," Lara Darling, 40, Oakwood

The environmental educator at Kennekuk County Park near Danville took this photograph while hiking in September on Lookout Point Trail in Kennekuk.

And yes, the mushrooms are real.

"They're called mycena mushrooms. It's a common mushroom. I really like macro photography, and I think mushrooms are interesting. They're one of my favorite things to take photos of. I really like spiders, too. This one is called a wolf spider because they chase down and hunt their prey like a wolf. I took photographs of the spider sitting on top of the mushroom, but when it was coming down the side, I liked that better because it showed his legs. It was in the right spot, and the sun was coming through the leaves."

PEOPLE: "The Man and the Sea," Robert Bedows, 65, Champaign

The former pilot for the UI Institute of Aviation and now retired commercial airline pilot took this photo while visiting Dave Domino, who also taught years ago at the UI Institute of Aviation.

"Along with other people in town, I went to New England this past fall. We went on a two-hour cruise off Camden, Maine. I took a lot of shots, and that's one of the ones I took. There was not a lot of contrast in the weather that day. I think it's a stronger image in black and white than it is in color. I have both versions and cropped a little here and there, and there you go."

YOUTH: "My Commute," Micah Mills, 15, Champaign

The Judah Christian School sophomore took this while going back and forth to driver's ed classes last summer on his Penny board, a small version of a skateboard.

Those are his feet.

"I guess I pulled out my phone (Samsung Galaxy Note 5) because I was curious to see what the blur would look like. The shoes are in focus because I mainly tried to focus on the shoes a little more."