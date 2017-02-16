Chuck Koplinski: Beautiful 'Paterson' is poetry in motion

Photo by: Mary Cybulsky/Window Frame Films Adam Driver, left, and Golshifteh Farahani star in "Paterson" (2016).

Were I a more talented writer, I would attempt to write this review in free verse the way the title character of Jim Jarmusch's beautiful "Paterson" does when composing his poetry. However, my inability to do so speaks to one of the themes of the film, that not everyone can see the world and make observations of a poetic nature, but those that do are in tune with their surroundings in a way the rest of us are not.

Adam Driver gives a graceful performance as Paterson, a bus driver who happens to live in the city that shares his name. A quiet, unassuming soul, he lives with Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), an artist who has yet to find her medium, let alone her voice. Paterson is quite patient with her and her search, as he never knows if he'll come home to his house painted in black and white, with horizontal lines or concentric circles. It's a surprise every day.

He's a bit more focused, writing his poetry in a single notebook, finding inspiration in the mundane as well as the divine. A box of wooden matches serve as his muse one day, while conversations he overhears on the bus may be his inspiration the next. He's a creature of habit, getting up at the same time each day, driving the same route at work, fixing the ever-leaning mailbox on his return home, eating dinner with Laura and then taking a walk with his dog Marvin to a local bar where he has a single beer, talks to the regulars and then returns home. Nothing special, but within the ordinary, he finds his art.

Jarmusch does a masterful job of getting inside the artist's head, allowing us to see the world as he does. We come to look at things as Paterson does, eventually noticing the beauty in the everyday. As he composes, Jarmusch allows us to see the words on the screen, soothing music playing all the while, getting as close to sharing this creative process with us as he can.

To be sure, it's an intimate thing, but he allows us to peek behind the curtain just long enough to get a glimpse of the genius that's at play.

Duality is also at play throughout as sets of twins pop up repeatedly, riding Paterson's bus or crossing his path as he walks through town. These mirror images suggest the dual nature of his life — while he drives a bus to pay the bills, it's his work as a poet that feeds his soul. Jarmusch seems to be suggesting that the artistic side in all of us need to be nurtured for us to be truly healthy and whole.

While it appears as though "Paterson" eschews certain traditional story conventions — and its all the better for doing so during most of its running time — the title character does suffer a crisis that causes him to question his purpose.

The solution to his problem comes about unexpectedly, yet it seems just right from a karmic perspective, a piece of divine intervention that has been earned, freely given and will be wished for by viewers lucky enough to see this wonderful movie.

'Paterson' (★★★★ out of four)

Cast: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Rizwan Manji, Barry Shabaka Heley, Trevor Parham, Troy Parham, William Jackson Harper and Masatoshi Nagase.

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch; produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan.

A Bleecker Street Media release. 118 minutes. Rated R (language). At the Art Theater.

Also new in theaters

Wicked "John Wick: Chapter 2" a ballet of violence (★★★ out of four). I face a bit of a moral quandary where reviewing "John Wick: Chapter 2" is concerned. A beautifully shot and composed film, it features Keanu Reeves at his most glacial in the title role of a retired hit man who is sucked back into an elaborate criminal underworld, the surface of which was only scratched in the surprise hit of 2014. It's violent, and it's beautiful, which makes it problematic.

For those unfamiliar with the world of "John Wick," it's a place where bones don't break, skulls never crack, abused high-octane autos never stall and firearms seldom run out of ammo. Its title character casts a long shadow as the mere mention of his name sends icy chills up the spine of even the most hardened gangster, his reputation replete with outlandish tales of him dispatching his targets in the most grisly and imaginative ways possible. (One anecdote speaks of him killing three men with a pencil. In "Chapter 2," we do get to see him ice two bad guys with a Ticonderoga No. 2, so it has to be counted as a bit of a disappointment.)

In the first part, Wick went on a rampage because the son of a Russian mobster killed his dog. (In all fairness, his terminally ill wife left the puppy to him, so the kid had it coming.) In "Chapter 2," Wick is forced to go postal when a debt he must repay is called in. Seems Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) wants his sister offed so he might take her place at the high table of an international crime organization. Our hero reluctantly holds up his end of the bargain and for his trouble, finds himself on the run from two gangs of gun-wielding goons.

No, we're not here for story, we're here for action, and stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski stages the movie's many scenes of mayhem with a degree of grace that make them a wonder to behold. The film's first sequence is a 15-minute ballet of violence that finds Wick trying to retrieve his car from a group of mobsters who are nothing if not foolishly persistent. Men are run over, guns blaze repeatedly, a motorcyclist is dispatched imaginatively and Reeves hardly breaks a sweat.

Yes, this all sounds common, but the precise manner in which this scene and others in the movie, particularly two hand-to-hand fights with Reeves and Common as fellow hit man Cassian, are done put any dance sequence in "La La Land" to shame. Really, that's the only way this film can be approached and appreciated — as an exercise in movement and grace. The choreography of the gun battles are exact, quick and invigorating, many of them done in a bluish, silver hue that makes them all the more seductive.

And yet, with gun violence running rampant today, it seems irresponsible to endorse such an exercise. Headshots with requisite blood-splatter are too numerous to count, while the other side of the coin where Stahelski's style is concerned is always front-and-center — it makes killing look cool.

Only by understanding what the filmmakers are up to can a viewer watch "John Wick: Chapter 2" with the appropriate mindset. This should not be seen as a glorification of violence but rather an exercise in art in which a violent aesthetic is at play.

That most who flock to this shoot-'em-up won't realize this is where the trouble begins.

Flimsy effects prevent "Great Wall" from greatness (). The most expensive film ever made in China, "The Great Wall" is meant to serve as a bridge between American and Asian audiences, a co-production between Universal Pictures and the China Film Group as well as other international corporations.

Hollywood knows the secret to success where big-budget epics are concerned lie in foreign markets, as these audiences are the ones that usually push these movies into the black. So it makes sense to make inroads into these territories by creating products more in tune with these cultures, their mores and their history.

If for nothing else, this misguided epic from director Yimou Zhang ("Hero") will be remembered as one of the first salvos in the globalization of Hollywood. Having already grossed a quarter of a billion dollars in foreign markets, "The Great Wall" seems primed to conquer the North American box office, having seemingly overcome early criticism surrounding the casting of a Westerner in a key role.

That would be Matt Damon, who plays William, a European mercenary who, along with his reluctant partner, Tovar (Pedro Pascal), have come to China searching for gunpowder. Instead, they stumble upon a military-based society embroiled in a fight against some mysterious creatures attempting to breach the section of the Great Wall of China where they're holed up.

While the tab for this feature was $150 million, there are times when you would be hard-pressed to see where it was spent. To be sure, there are some wondrous shots of the titular fortification, and Zhang obviously has no problem spending money on ornate costuming and an expansive cast.

However, there mustn't have been much cash left for the special effects, as the threat at hand is a horde of dragons the size of Mack trucks, rendered in such a cheap manner they look as though they were created by the same animator who brought Jerry the Mouse to the big screen to dance with Gene Kelly.

While viewers are quite aware that Damon isn't sharing the screen with a large scaly creature, the best of these kinds of movies at least put forth the illusion of reality. That isn't the case here, and the film suffers as a result as the threat is seen as harmless, as Zhang and his crew fail to create any sense of realism.

Surprisingly, the story plays rather well as Damon and Pascal have an enjoyable antagonistic chemistry, while actress Tian Jing is thoroughly convincing as Commander Lin Mae, a fierce warrior with an eye for William. The love story between them works, though the third act is an utter failure, as the script becomes muddled with too many subplots vying for closure, none of them coming to a convincing end.

In the end, "The Great Wall" reveals itself to be what it is, a product made to serve many masters that will only succeed in satisfying a few of them.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.