Entertainment listings, Feb. 16-23, 2017

SPECIAL EVENTS

This weekend

TRIVIA NIGHT

What: Presented by the Save the Lorraine Foundation. Limited to 12 teams of up to five people; come alone and join a smaller team. Free theater popcorn, cookies and a small bottled water or soda. Winning team members receive refund of entry fee, and a door prize will also be awarded.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Little Lorraine Theater, 214 E. Main St., Hoopeston.

Cost: $10 a person. Concessions available for purchase.

More info: Call 397-2211 or 304-5308.

Next week

TRIVIA NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION

What: Hosted by Unity West PTO. Arrive early to pick your own table, view and bid on the silent auction items. Maximum of eight players per table; work as a team to come up with the answers. 50/50 raffle and games between rounds. Bring your own food.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.; trivia, 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: St. Patrick Church hall, Tolono.

Cost: $100 per table; bring $1 bills; drinks (beer, wine and soda) for sale.

More info: Call 841-5109 or email skbaxley@gmail.com.

40 NORTH LATE NIGHT FUNDRAISER

What: "pUNkTITLED" includes cocktails and gourmet snacks from Michaels' Catering, an interactive custom screen-printed T-shirt sale by Weiskamp, a pop-up escape room by C-U Adventures, local art sale, whiskey and wine wall raffle, silent auction, live mural and guest DJs. Event will raise funds for the 40 North mission of cultivating creativity in Champaign County through programs such as the Boneyard Arts Festival, ACE Awards, Eric Show and Friday Night Live.

When: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Orpheum Theater, 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: $45 per person; $80 per couple.

More info: 40north.org/tickets or call 351-9841.

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF CHAMPAIGN URBANA MULTICULTURAL NIGHT

What: This is a potluck for the school's families to bring foods familiar to their culture. There will be art, music, dance, educational games and booths to embrace the school community and celebrate diversity.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 604 Windsor Road, C.

More info: montessorischoolofcu.org or call 356-1818.

Future highlights

QUARTER AUCTION MULTI VENDOR CHARITY EVENT

What: Vendor booths. Auction paddles, $1. 50/50 raffle. Lunch will be available for purchase. Help raise money to meet Jill Lansford's medical expenses from an accident on Jan. 11

When: Doors open at noon; auction at 1 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Monticello Community Building, ballroom on second floor, 201 N State St.

More info: Email 3galsauction@gmail.com.

BRAZILIAN CARNIVAL

What: Come in costume and celebrate Brazilian carnival with joyful Brazilian music, dance, crafts and more. For children of all ages and their families.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, Lewis Auditorium, ground floor, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanafreelibrary.org/.

HARRY POTTER TRIVIA EVENT

What: Events throughout the night include 50/50, raffles, costume contest and pictures with Dumbledore, Harry, Hermione and Ron. Wizard magic show and photographers on hand. Butterbeer and chocolate frogs for sale. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; trivia questions begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

Where: Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap St., Savoy.

Cost: Registration fee per team (one to eight team members) $125 by Feb. 16, $150 after. $20 per person for individual registration, $15 for students.

More info: Call 979-1504 or email jill@champaignrelay.org.

URBANA FIRST FRIDAYS

What: Presented by Imbibe Urbana. Family-friendly for everyone.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. March 3.

Where: Downtown Urbana.

More info: Email imbibeurbana@gmail.com.

ALL BREED CAT SHOW

What: Hosted by Illini Cat Club and licensed by the Cat Fanciers' Association. Showcasing pedigreed cats competing in eight rings. Honoring veteran cats (7 years and older) and veterans. Also, vendors of cat supplies and gifts. Help local shelters adopt cats.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5.

Where: Wyndam Garden Hotel, 1001 W. Killarney St., U.

Cost: Admission donation, $3-$5; children under 3, free. A $15 maximum fee per family.

More info: facebook.com/illinicatclub or call 351-6373.

BECKMAN INSTITUTE OPEN HOUSE

What: A biennial event, held in conjunction with the University of Illinois College of Engineering Open House. The open house exhibits highlight the work taking place at one of the nation's leading centers for interdisciplinary research. Schools, clubs and other large groups are welcome.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11.

Where: Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: Call 244-1176, beckman.illinois.edu or email communications@beckman.illinois.edu.

TENTH ANNUAL FAIRY TALE BALL

What: Fairy tale lovers of all ages are invited to an evening of stories, crafts, games and entertainment including puppet performances, a fortune teller, a juggler, storyteller and singer, plus a scavenger hunt. Don your shiny suit of armor or sparkly ball gown, or dress like your favorite fairy tale character and join in for an evening of fantasy and frivolity.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. March 10.

Where: Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4057.

FILMS

This weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families. Adaptation of E.B. White's story about a precocious pig and his spider friend.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF SPIKE LEE

What: "Clockers" (1995). Rated R. 128 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF SPIKE LEE

What: "Malcolm X" (1992). Rated PG-13. 202 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIE

What: The movie, "The Secret Life Of Pets," is open to all Melvin area residents. Bring a rug or blanket to sit on. Those attending can vote on the next free movie.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 388-2440 or melvinillinois.org.

KIDZ MOVIE CLUB

What: Movie for children, ages 5-11, is about a friendly but forgetful blue tang fish, searching for her long-lost parents. Children under 8 with a caregiver.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

Next week

MONDAY MATINEE

What: Movie is based on Stephenie Meyer's popular novel of the same name, and stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

TEENFLIX MOVIE

What: A Cold War thriller movie starring Matthew Broderick. For teens, ages 12-18.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Danville Public Library, second-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

DOCUMENTARY FILM

What: Film screening of "Afrolatinos: An Untaught History" and afterward a question-and-answer session with Emmy-winning director Renzo Devia. Hosted by the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

Where: Foellinger Auditorium, 709 S. Mathews Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: clacs.illinois.edu/news/otherevents.aspx or email amsseu@illinois.edu.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families. Animated feature film produced by DreamWorks Animation, based on the Troll dolls.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

34TH ANNUAL INSECT FEAR FILM FESTIVAL

What: Hosted by the Department of Entomology at the University of Illinois. Theme: "Illini Alumnus Paul Hertzberg Insect Fear Films." Two SyFy originals, "2 Lava 2 Lantula" (2016) and "Caved In" (2006), produced by Hertzberg, with a Q&A with him between the films. Also, a live insect petting zoo, exotic insect displays from around the world, face painting, balloon insects, hands-on activities and a display of IFFF art contest entries from local schools, with prizes announced at 7 p.m.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.; film introductions start at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: Foellinger Auditorium, 709 S. Mathews Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: facebook.com/IFFFatUofI, life.illinois.edu/entomology/egsa/ifff.html or email tdjohns2@illinois.edu.

Future highlights

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Sense & Sensibility" (1995). Rated PG. 136 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 2.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

What: Join in for a great movie. Call to register.

When: 2 p.m. March 1.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. every Thursday, March 2 through May 27.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000). Rated PG-13. 120 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 7 and 9.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "The Life of Pi" (2012). Rated PG. 127 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 14 and 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIES ON THE MAINSTAGE

What: "Hidden Figures."

When: 6:30 p.m. March 18.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets, $5, adults; $3., children under 13 years, at the door.

More info: Emial theshow@thelittletheatre.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Brokeback Mountain" (2005). Rated R. 134 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 21 and 23.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "The General" (1926). This classic silent comedy starring Buster Keaton is accompanied by theater organist Mark Gifford on the Wurlitzer pipe organ. Not rated. 67 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6. Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MUSIC

This weekend

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring Joan Hickey Quartet or Quintet. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With Lyric Theatre. Opportunity to try a new wine.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or 333-6280.

DONAL CLANCY

What: Piper's Hut Concert. Clancy is an acclaimed guitarist, singer and performer. House concert. Seating is very limited. Reservations are required.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Near downtown, Champaign.

Cost: Tickets $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

DEBORAH STRAUSS AND JEFF WARSCHAUER

What: "Klezmer Music: From Old World to New: Lecture and Musical Demonstration." The Klezmer duo is in residence in Champaign-Urbana, Feb. 16-19.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Music Building Auditorium, Room 1030, 1114 W. Nevada St., U

Cost: Free.

More info: http://tinyurl.com/klezmerduoitinerary.

SONIC ILLINOIS: JUPITER STRING QUARTET WITH TODD PALMER, CLARINET

What: Together, they feature the work of Mozart and of "must-hear" Argentinian composer and MacArthur Fellow Osvaldo Golijov.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RENE MARIE AND EXPERIMENT IN TRUTH: SOUND OF RED

What: Sound of Red is an intimate cabaret experience delivered by Rene Marie and the jazz trio Experiment in Truth.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18.

Where: Studio Theatre, club-style, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$47.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band with guest, Eric Gordon. Dinner will be served by Monticello Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

EDISON MIDDLE SCHOOL JAVA & JAZZ FUNDRAISER

What: A night of jazz, featuring jazz bands from Edison Middle School and Urbana Middle School. Tickets include desserts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and cool jazz. A 50-50 raffle will also be held.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $7-$10 at the west door.

More info: Email stacie.young32@comcast.net.

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY

What: Members are undergraduate and graduate students who excel at playing the traditional band repertoire, works for small chamber groups, and innovative new pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LI-WEN WENG, PIANO

What: Recital by Weng, a doctoral student majoring in piano performance and literature at UI.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Smith Recital Hall, Smith Memorial Hall building, 805 S. mathews Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email lweng3@illinois.edu.

KAM CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

What: Featuring Bach sonatas, partitas and suites, arranged for five-string viola and performed by professor of viola Rudolf Haken as a two-part series of Saturday concerts. Haken am Bach (Part 2). Presented in partnership with the UI School of Music.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Pride of the Prairie Band featuring Deb Schneider. Concessions available.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Bellflower Country Opry Band with guest, Donald Dennis Bettis. Lions Club serves a pancake and sausage meal at 4:30 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free. Fee for the meal.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

'THE AMERICAN CENTURY'

What: Sinfonia da Camera with violinist Rachel Patrick presents David Canfield's "Rhapsody after Gershwin," and concludes with a suite of favorites from George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess." Pre-concert performance by the Bow-Dacious String Band at 6:30 p.m.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

What: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in country rock and American roots music.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $65 and $85 plus handling fee. Valentine meal (optional), $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

DEBORAH STRAUSS AND JEFF WARSCHAUER

What: Big Klezmer and Yiddish Music Jam and Workshop. All ages, levels and backgrounds welcome (singers too). The afternoon will include a workshop section for experienced musicians, an opportunity to dig deeper into klezmer style, repertoire and rhythms at a more advanced level. The klezmer duo is in residence in Champaign-Urbana, Feb. 16-19.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton Ave., U.

Cost: Freewill donations appreciated.

More info: http://tinyurl.com/klezmerduoitinerary.

YOUNG CONCERT ARTISTS WINNER: ZORA STRING QUARTET

What: Winner of the 2015 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as the grand prize and gold medal of the 2015 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2015 Coleman National Chamber Music Competition.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$51.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Next week

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE WITH GUESTS DUSTIN LYNCH AND CHRIS LANE

What: Country artists present their "Dig Your Roots Tour."

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $46.25-$71.50.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

CLEVELAND QUARTET AWARD WINNER: DOVER QUARTET

What: All four quartet members are consummate solo artists: first violinist Joel Link, violinist Bryan Lee, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and cellist Camden Shaw.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$38.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

VIVA VERDI!

What: Lyric Theatre @ Illinois continues its celebration of Italy with a tribute to Verdi, performing the most beloved arias, scenes, choruses and overtures from Italian opera in collaboration with the UI Symphony Orchestra and the UI Oratorio Society.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26. Dessert and conversation, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35. Dessert and conversation, $7 (includes dessert and beverage).

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

GUIDO SANCHEZ PORTUGUEZ

What: Experience the art of classical guitar. A concert with class presented by Portuguez, a talented musician and skillful performer. Listen to a performance framed by discussion.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: The Upper Bout Music Store, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Cost: $10 admission.

More info: Call 607-8132 or email brian@theupperbout.com.

JONATHAN KEEBLE, FLUTE

What: University of Illinois School of Music faculty recital.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

HEAD EAST

What: Legendary classic rock band in concert.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $35 plus handling fee. Meal (optional), $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

Future highlights

CULTURAL CELEBRATION SERIES: ACOUSTIC MAYHEM

What: The Cultural Celebration Series is a joyful, continuing recognition of the diversity of cultures and types of music, dance and storytelling available in the area. February's performance will be by Acoustic Mayhem String Band, an old-time dance band.

When: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: The Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 244-3355 or spurlock.illinois.edu.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: JASMINE FIELD ORCHESTRA

What: Jasmine Field Orchestra is a student organization from the UI featuring Chinese undergraduates and graduates from various majors who are interested in cooperative music performance. The ensemble consists of two sections, Chinese instruments and Western instruments, and works on arranging pieces that incorporate a variety of musical elements, including Chinese folk music and pop music.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

UI PHILHARMONIA

What: The versatile musicians of this orchestra play works ranging from new experimental pieces to classics of the literature.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 27 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI SESQUICENTENNIAL KICKOFF CELEBRATION: FUNKADESI

What: Feb. 28 marks the 150th anniversary of the passage of the legislative act that created the University of Illinois in 1867. Krannert Center hosts the sesquicentennial kickoff celebration with a free lobby concert and reception featuring six-time Chicago Music Award winner Funkadesi.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

Where: Lobby, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

MUSIC IN ACTION: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD

What: A night of music and a huge silent auction. Acts include: The Bashful Youngens, Bookmobile! and C.L.A.W., Brandon T. Washington, Cara Maurizi, Chris Davies, DJ Tim Williams, f4c3_v4lu3 (Jake Metz), Julia Roskopf, The Kinnamon Brothers, Kittens Incorporated, Kurt Bielema, Marathon, Motes, Paul Kotheimer, PBS, Rachael Wilson, Ryan Groff (of Elsinore), Scarecrow Adams, Slick Lisp, Snayl, Square Donuts, Take Care and Winder.

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 3.

Where: The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C.

Cost: Suggested donation, $1-$100.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1821326011442886/, call 512-9121 or 255-0013, email ryangroff@gmail.com or maggiekinnamon@gmail.com,

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Ronda Brown. Dinner will be served by Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. March 3.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

SONIC ILLINOIS: BANG ON A CAN ALL-STARS

What: Julia Wolfe's "Anthracite Fields." With UI Chamber Singers.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$34.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

JEAN RENE BALEKITA

What: A concert of African guitar music, featuring Congolese rumba.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3.

Where: Community Center for the Arts (C4A), 103 N. Race St., U.

More info: c-4a.org, email info@c-4a.org or call 384-5150.

ETHERPHONIC THEREMIN ORCHESTRA

What: Eight space-controlled theremins will perform eerie, otherworldly improvised soundscapes in one of the largest ensembles of its kind.

When: 2 p.m. March 4.

Where: KAM Lower Level, Hood Classroom, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA OF UKRAINE

What: Featuring Alexei Grynyuk, piano. Marquee Great Hall Series.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 4.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$47.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARKLAND CONCERT BAND AND PARKLAND ORCHESTRA

What: Performing their first concert of 2017. Open to the public.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. March 5.

Where: Parkland College, Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

What: Entertaining celebration of one of the greatest bands in history.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $35-$51 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

ILLINOIS WIND ORCHESTRA

What: "The Great Outdoors."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

FOUR HANDS, ONE PIANO: LA VALSE

What: A lecture and recital with Jeremy Swerling, music director; Eric Simonson, DACC music professor, lecturer; and Han Choel and Meng-Chun Chien, both piano. These two artists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will perform the original four-hands version of Ravel's impressionist masterpiece "La Valse" supplemented by a history of the composition itself, the life of Maurice Ravel, and his contemporaries.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 8.

Where: Lobby, Bremer Conference Center, Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 443-8768.

MARK MOORE, TUBA

What: Moore is a member of the Illinois Brass Quintet and the principal tuba for both the UI Symphony Orchestra and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 8.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DERVISH

What: Featuring the vocals of Cathy Jordan, award-winning instrumentalists Tom Morrow on fiddle, Liam Kelly on flute and Shane Mitchell on accordion and the rhythm playing of Brian McDonagh and Michael Holmes.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 8.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall, Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $7-$16.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With Kvn Tajzea. Opportunity to try a new wine.

When: 5 p.m. March 9.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or 333-6280.

KAM AFTER HOURS | SUDDEN SOUND CONCERT

What: Attic Talent featuring Darin Gray and Robert Beatty. The duo explores surrealistic blends of melodic, haunting and beautiful sound with original projection art.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: kam.illinois.edu/events/performances.html or call 333-1861.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: The Katie Flynn Quartet (jazz). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. March 10.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info: Call 398-2376, email Michelle.Olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com/event/bachs-lunch-concerts-ft-bones-jugs.

'ELIJAH'

What: Sinfonia da Camera, the University of Illinois Oratorio Society and soloists present Mendelssohn's epic oratorio based on one of the most influential prophets of the Old Testament.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 11.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DANVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Beautiful Women." Danville Symphony Orchestra and coloratura soprano Jami Leonard present a program, from arias by Rossini and Strauss to orchestral masterpieces by Ravel and Bernstein.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 11.

Where: Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35.

More info: Call 443-5300 or danvillesymphony.org.

BLUEGRASS & BRUNCH

What: Music by local bluegrass musicians Sam Payne and Dan Andree, experts in traditional and progressive bluegrass style. Menu on Facebook.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12.

Where: Watson's Shack and Rail, 211 N. Neil St., C.

More info: watsonschicken.com.

AN AFTERNOON WITH FRED EAGLESMITH

What: Special guest Tif Ginn and the Travelling Steam Show.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. March 12.

Where: Cityview Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: General admission tickets, $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show.

More info: backlandradio.com/concerts, call 929-8657 or email thewhip@backlandradio.com.

PARKLAND CHAMBER SINGERS AND PARKLAND WIND ENSEMBLE

What: A spring concert open to the public.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. March 12.

Where: Parkland College, Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/.

BLACK SACRED MUSIC SYMPOSIUM

What: The UI Black Chorus and Friends present the rich tradition of black sacred music in a participatory concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 12.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 13(second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

HINDSLEY SYMPHONIC BAND, CAMPUS CONCERT BAND AND UNIVERSITY CONCERT BAND

What: These traditional bands include strong players who perform music for large ensembles, historic works, transcriptions and modern pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 14.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LITTLE OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE BAND FESTIVAL

What: Over 140 musicians from high schools in the LOVC will join forces in a mass band. Schools: Cumberland, Heritage, Hume-Shiloh, Hutsonville, Martinsville, Oakland, Oblong, Palestine and Villa Grove. There are four specialty ensembles included in the festival: The Jazz Band, The Flute Ensemble, The Clarinet Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble.

When: 7 p.m. March 16.

Where: Hutsonville High School, 500 W. Clover St., Hutsonville.

Cost: Admission $2-$3.

More info: Call 618-563-4912 or email angela.compton@hutsonvilletigers.net.

AKADEMIE FUR ALTE MUSIK BERLIN, FOREIGN AFFAIRS: CHARACTERS OF THE BAROQUE

What: The program will explore riches of the familiar and the foreign through music.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Rockin Terry Lee. Dinner will be served prior to the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. March 17.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $15; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Music of the Heartland." Music that defines America performed by CUSO, with pianist Rich Ridenour.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 17.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

HALI HICKS & BRANDON HARRIS

What: A concert with opening act Jordan Kaye (of The Prairie Dogs). A fundraiser for VG Elite Softball.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 18.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $25, general admission; $50, VIP preferred seating; additional $3 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

WARRANT

What: Multiplatnium MTV classic rock band in concert for a rockin' St. Patty's Day party. All ages.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $50 plus handling fee. Meal (optional), $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

ROCK FEST

What: All-ages show, featuring five bands: Degrade the Signal with Redneck Remedy, 63, Dystopians and Hurricane Creek.

When: 6 p.m. March 25. Food served from opening of doors at 5 p.m. until close.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: $5 cover charge. All food, $5.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

CASTING CROWNS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DANNY GOKEY AND UNSPOKEN

What: Christian rock band performs live, featuring songs from its new album, "The Very Next Thing."

When: 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $24.50-$71.50 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: WE THE ANIMALS

What: Local group We the Animals features musicians from bands like Take Care, Barrowe and The Annas, showcasing the vocals of Kayla Brown.

When: 2 p.m. March 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

EIU CHORAL ENSEMBLES

What: "Songs of Love." The aura of romance will be in the air when EIU Choral Ensembles present a "tour de force" celebrating the majesty of love. This concert was rescheduled from Feb. 12.

When: 4 p.m. March 26.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall, Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 27 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

GREEN DAY WITH SPECIAL GUEST AGAINST ME

What: Rock band will feature songs from its new album, "Revolution Radio."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$65 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring Graduate Brass Quintet. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. March 30.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

PETER FRAMPTON RAW: AN ACOUSTIC TOUR

What: Grammy Award-winning singer-guitarist in concert. Gordon Kennedy, Frampton's longtime collaborator and co-producer of his album "Fingerprints," will join him on stage, alongside Julian Frampton, Frampton's son, singer and guitarist.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $47.50-$77.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST JOE WALSH

What: Rock band is celebrating its "40th Anniversary Tour."

When: 7:30 p.m. May 10.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $50-$105 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

DANCING

This weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Happy Hour Novice Dance at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Caleb Cook Bank on the second, Battle Creek on the third. Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every Saturday except on Country Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Hosted by Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

Next week

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Line dance lesson at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event features music by Dr. Shadow for a Techno Contra, with dances called by Scott Meyer No partner or experience needed.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 3.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring live music, with dances called by Neal Schlein. No partner or experience needed.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 3.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

SENIORS DANCE AT HOOPESTON MULTI AGENCY

What: First Seniors Dance of the year, featuring music by the Salt Fork Ramblers.

When: Dinner, 6 p.m.; dance, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 4.

Where: Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 S. First Ave.

More info: Call 283-5544 or email director@hoopestonmultiagency.com.

NIGHT CLUB BALLROOM DANCE

What: West Coast Swing Night Club Dance, 7 to 9:30 p.m., then stay for the Argentine tango band, 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight March 4.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Happy Hour Novice Dance at 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 10.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Bev Wolfe. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 15.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. St. Patrick's Day Dance. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 17.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Too Old To Be Controlled, with dances called by Anne Huber. No partner or experience needed.

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 17.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 18.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Class Demos. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 24.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

PERFORMING ARTS

This weekend

SAVING THE SACRED

What: One of three events in this year's Spurlock Museum Winter Tales American Indian celebration. Featured speaker/teller is Alex Mares, who is of Dine (Navajo) and Mexican-American descent and is a traditional winter storyteller. He will inform visitors of the efforts to have Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site, located near El Paso, Texas, nominated and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When: 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 244-3355.

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Series showcases new poetry and fiction by students in the creative writing master of fine arts program at the University of Illinois, featuring Edgar Garbaletto, Jess Willard and Caitlin McGuire.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

Next week

GALLERY PERFORMANCE

What: A series of weekly, 60-minute gallery performances Thursdays in the exhibition "Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal." Join the exhibition as a performer negotiates the installation's physical possibilities and constraints.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 23.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

GOING BROADER AND DEEPER: NEW PLAY READING

What: Illinois Theatre presents readings of new plays once each semester. An informal setting allows audiences to experience this work and engage in discussion about the content.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DANCE PERFORMANCE

What: Breaking out of her typical dance-making rituals, choreographer Rebecca A. Ferrell will be showing works in progress of her new piece, "Whatever ... A Work in Progress," throughout the country. Her dancers, Carla Gruby and Charles Gowin, rehearse for an hour prior to each showing and then perform the piece in its current state.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: Main Level, East Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

SEVEN CORPSE MURDER MYSTERY DINNER

What: Evening of mystery, murder, dinner and wine. This audience-interactive murder mystery will create an evening of conspiracy and comedy. Presented by the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company's Seven Corpse Murder Mystery Dinners.

When: Drinks at 6:30 p.m.; dinner and drama at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost: Tickets $42 plus tax per person. Drinks are not included.

More info: Call 733-0330 or email events@sleepycreekvineyards.com.

BROUHAHA STAND-UP COMEDY

What: Brouhaha! 5 will feature an eclectic roster of stand-up comedians: Chris Duncheon, Aaron Martin, Pamela Adam and Larry Smith. Headlined by 94.9 K-Rock's Rick Omundson and hosted by Ripper the Clown.

Where: Doors open at 7 p.m.; show, 8 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: Vintage Villains, 126 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Advance tickets at Vintage Villains for $8; $10 at the door.

More info: Call or 213-5664 facebook.com/events/1841281989475544/.

Future highlights

GALLERY PERFORMANCE

What: A series of weekly, 60-minute gallery performances Thursdays in the exhibition "Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal." Join the exhibition as a performer negotiates the installation's physical possibilities and constraints.

When: 2 p.m. March 2.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism, music, poetry, empowerment and expression of the black experience at Illinois. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 2.

Where: Main Level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

POETRY READING

What: Jeanne Genis will be reading poetry and taking questions. Genis was awarded the Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award for her first-place poem, "Finch (For Brigit in Illinois)," by Jesse White, secretary of state and state librarian, in the 12th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. March 4.

Where: St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, 201 N. Third St., St. Joseph.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 469-2159.

'THE MOTH MAINSTAGE'

What: "True Stories Told Live." Since its 1997 launch in New York, The Moth has presented thousands of stories told live on stage, without scripts, notes, props or accompaniment.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 4.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $19.50-$39.50. Additional $3.50 per ticket processing fees apply (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

CULTURE TALK: BARRY LOPEZ + DEKE WEAVER

What: Marquee Big Mix Series.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 7.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free, tickets required.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

STUDIO DANCE I

What: Emerging choreographic artists and master of fine arts candidates will present dances that have been explored through innovative choreographic processes in a series of self-produced concerts. Program A includes works by Elise Frost; Program B includes works by Momar Ndiaye.

When: 7 and 9 p.m. March 9-11.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$17.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LES 7 DOIGTS DE LA MAIN: 'CUISINE & CONFESSIONS'

What: This seven-member circus troupe from Quebec, founded in 2002, uses over 100 years of collective performance experience to concoct imaginative and immersive recipes for sparkling, athletic theatrics.

When: 7 p.m. March 14 and 15.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$38.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'DOLLAR-A-DAY BOYS'

What: Bill Jamerson will present a fun, nostalgic look at the 1930s federal works program that gave employment to 3.5 million men, many from central Illinois. "Dollar-a-Day Boys" is his musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps. Heartfelt stories, hilarious tales, foot-tapping music and a short video. For adults.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 15.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Series showcases new poetry and fiction by students in the creative writing master of fine arts program at the University of Illinois, featuring Michael Hurley, Ben Miller and Zach McVicker.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

ARTIST PERFORMANCE | AUTUMN KNIGHT

What: "Here and Now." Drawing on elements of psychology and theater, this performance is a constructed situation exploring group relations as a means to self-knowledge among participants. Featuring Kelley Hershman and Autumn Knight.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

THEATER

This weekend

'ABRACADABRA, ALADDIN!'

What: Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman's Club's 63rd annual production. All proceeds will support various community agencies and projects in Champaign County.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Centennial High School, 913 S. Crescent Drive, C.

Cost: Tickets $6 through Feb. 15 at Schnucks locations in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy or online; $8 at the door. (A surcharge will apply to credit card purchases.).

More info: cujwc.org or call 353-5005.

'BEAR'

What: BEAR is the fourth installment in artist and University of Illinois School of Art + Design faculty member Deke Weaver's lifelong project, The Unreliable Bestiary — a collection of performances and books for every letter of the alphabet, with each letter representing an endangered animal, culminating with a final tale told in a close, dark, denlike setting.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 16-19, 22-25.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'VIOLET'

What: Broadway music presented by Danville Light Opera's Musical Theatre.

When: Dessert performance, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; dinner performances, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Bremer Auditorium, Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.

Cost: Tickets for dessert performance, $15-$25; dinner performances, $27-$37.

More info: dlomusicaltheatre.com or call 431-1660.

Next week

'DISNEY'S THE LION KING'

What: Presented by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future highlights

'THE DROWSY CHAPERONE'

What: This "musical within a comedy" is presented by the GCMS High School Chorus Department through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

When: 7 p.m. March 10 and 11.

Where: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, Gibson City.

More info: Call 784-4292.

'8 TRACK — THE SOUNDS OF THE '70S'

What: A musical romp through one of the most impassioned decades of the 20th century. Also, a Throwback to the '70s Party designed as a fundraiser for the theater, featuring a band playing music of the era, contests, door prizes, cash bar and food.

When: Show, 7:30 p.m. March 3, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 9, 7:30 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2 p.m. March 12. Party, 6 p.m. to midnight March 4.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan. Party at Sullivan VFW.

Cost: Show tickets, $15-$25. Party, $10 in advance; $12 at the door.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

'42ND STREET'

What: This quintessential backstage musical comedy classic is the second show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 22.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST'

What: Champaign Urbana Theatre Company production.

When: 7 p.m. March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

Where: Second Stage Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $12.50.

More info: Email manager@cutc.org or call 352-4085.

'NUNSENSE!'

What: Presented by Champaign Central High School Theater Department. With energy-filled solos, crazy group numbers and even a cooking show, this hilarious show has a little something for people of every age.

When: 7 p.m. March 1-4, 2:30 p.m. March 5.

Where: Champaign Central High School, 610 W. University Ave.

Cost: Tickets $7-$10.

More info: Email dramaladonna@yahoo.com.

'ONCE'

What: The first show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3 is the winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards.

When: 7 p.m. March 6.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'PIPPIN'

What: The third show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'PROOF'

What: Red Mask Players' spring show. A comedy by David Auburn, directed by Amanda Coutant.

When: 8 p.m. March 31 and April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, 8 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 9.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'ROMEO & JULIET'

What: Presented in a contemporary setting by Illinois Theatre.

When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 2-4, 9-11, and 3 and 5:30 p.m. March 12. Dessert and conversation, 6 p.m. March 4 and 2 p.m. March 12, Krannert Room.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25. Dessert and Conversation, $7.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'ST. LOUIS STORIES'

What: The Celebration Company. Inspired by the works of Tennessee Williams.

When: 8 p.m. March 2-4.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'STARMITES'

What: Spring musical.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 9.

Where: The High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $7-$10 at the door.

More info: Call 352-7210 extension 125 or email sdavis@hs-stm.org.

OUTDOORS / NATURE

This weekend

OWL PROWL

What: This program begins indoors with a slide show, then participants will hit the trails to call and search for owls. Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. Register early for this popular program. All ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17.

Where Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

Next week

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

OWL PROWL

What: This program begins indoors with a slide show, then participants will hit the trails to call and search for owls. Participants will get a chance to dissect owl pellets and take them home. Register early for this popular program. All ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

Where Activity Center, Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, Penfield.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

MAPLE SUGAR DAY

What: Explore the science and the history behind maple sugaring, learn how to do it yourself and take home a sample of syrup made from the trees. All ages. Register by Feb. 24.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Where Activity Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5; children 2 and younger are free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 586-2612 or email kriopelle@ccfpd.org.

Future highlights

NATURE PLAY PRE-K: SENSATIONAL SENSES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. Activities will include a color hike and a taste test. Register by Feb. 28.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. March 3.

Where: Natural Playscape Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ORCHID SOCIETY SHOW AND SALE

What: Exhibition of orchids grown by the members of the Central Illinois Orchid Society. Many varieties of orchids, "easy to grow" and supplies available for sale, repotting demonstrations. Members present to answer questions.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4.

Where: Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, 700 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 369-4086 or info@ciorchidsociety.org.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society Inc. at their observatory for their first open house of the year to see the stars and planets through the large public telescope. Canceled if weather is unfavorable, including cloudy skies.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 4.

Where: CUAS Observatory, southwest of Champaign, south of Monticello Road on County Road 700 E.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 351-2567 or cuas.org.

SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALKS

What: Search for birds in Busey Woods and Crystal Lake. Birders of all skill levels are welcome. Learn basic bird-watching and identification techniques from a leader of the Champaign County Audubon Society. Bring binoculars.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays, March 5 through May 28.

Where: Meet at Anita Purves Nature Center parking lot, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaigncountyaudubon.org.

GROWING UP WILD: SENSATIONAL SENSES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. Activities will include a color hike and a taste test. Register by March 3.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. March 7.

Where: Museum Education Center, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

WOODCOCK WALK

What: A short presentation will be followed by a hike to search for the elusive wood snipe, aka the American woodcock, as the males perform their amazing courtship display at dusk. Registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. March 10.

Where: Meet at the Buffalo Trace Prairie parking lot on Illinois 27/North Lombard across the street from the Museum of the Grand Prairie. Walk held at Buffalo Trace Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $2.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

WOODCOCK WALK

What: A short presentation will be followed by a hike to search for the elusive wood snipe, aka the American woodcock, as the males perform their amazing courtship display at dusk. Registration required.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. March 11.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $2.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

FULL MOON HIKE

What: Bundle up, grab a thermos of hot beverage and hike the McDonald Family Trails under a full moon. Discover the magic of nature at night and listen for barred owls and coyotes. Dress for the weather. Ages 15 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Limited to 25 participants.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 12.

Where: Meet at Allerton Lost Garden Parking Lot, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $5.

More info: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-full-moon-hike-tickets-31485354543, call 333-3287, email allertoninfo@illinois.edu.

UI MUSEUMS

Krannert Art Museum

What: KAM Family Fun | Kids at Krannert. A morning of hands-on fun for parents and children ages 3-8. Art projects, family tours, demonstrations, scavenger hunts, and other exciting activities.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 18.

Where: KAM Main Level, all Galleries and Cafe, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: Workshop, "Understanding Dine Storytelling," featuring speaker/teller Alex Mares of Dine (Navajo) and Mexican-American descent. Part of the museum's Winter Tales American Indian celebration. Registration required. Call 244-3355.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18.

Cost: Workshop fee, $30.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

More info: Call 244-3355 or spurlock.illinois.edu.

OTHER MUSEUMS

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What: John Goldsmith, DeMoulin Museum curator, will share the story of the Demoulin Bros. & Co., the fraternal lodge paraphernalia business that began in November 1890. He will speak about the makers of lodge regalia, uniforms and initiation devices, through a series of images, artifacts and demonstrations. Open to all ages and is family-friendly.

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

Where: 700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: "School's Out: We 'Love' Our Presidents." Explore President's Day ideas through stories, activities and artifacts, President's Day themed snacks, crafts and historical games.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612, email ksnyder@ccfpd.org.

ORPHEUM CHILDREN'S SCIENCE MUSEUM

What: DYI Weekend Wizard. A new topic each week. Do-it-yourself projects and science experiments.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

What: Toddler Tuesdays. A new topic each week. Activities are based on art, science, games and other sensory activities.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

What: "Animal Encounters." The museum's education team will talk about the museum's animals, followed by animal feeding time.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: Admission $4-$5.

More info: orpheumkids.com or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "James Beauchamp and the Harmonic Tone Generator."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Dec. 31. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan; a display of "Women in the Military" and a new World War II exhibit focusing on the war in the Pacific. Additional items have been added throughout the museum.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: $4 adults; $2 under 18; free for children under 6 and active duty military personnel and their families.

More info: Call 431-0034.

PLANETARIUM

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show: "Winter Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 through March 10.

Features: "The Stargazer," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17 through March 18.

Fulldome Light Show: "Pink Floyd's Dark Side of he Moon," 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17 through April 8.

Children's feature: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure," 7 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 18-25.

President's Day Special: "From Earth to the Universe," 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

EXHIBITS

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "Seeking," a black-and-white analog photography exhibition in collaboration with the Urbana Museum of Photography.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through March 31.

Where: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info: oiir.illinois.edu/aacc/our-programs/artist-showcase, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," features artwork by students from Bottenfield Elementary, Westview Elementary, and Central High School.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, first floor. And 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday; FriendShop Bookstore (elevator to lower level). Through May.

Where: Main library on the east wall of the children's area, and in the FriendShop Bookstore (elevator to lower level), 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMUNITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS (C4A) GALLERY

What: Textural compositions and abstract landscapes by Rich Gouinlock.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through March.

Where: 202 W. Main St., U.

More info: c-4a.org/gallery, email info@c-4a.org or call 384-5150.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Artwork by Arlaina Janowski on display.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday. Through Feb. 25. Other times available by appointment.

Where: Paul Brumaghim Gallery, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: Artist's reception for "Home: Works by Alicia Henry,"a solo exhibition of artwork by award-winning Parkland College alumna. Gallery talk by Henry at 6 p.m. and music by Nathaniel Banks and Friends. An additional lecture by Henry will be at 1:15 p.m. in Parkland's Harold and Jean Miner Theatre.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Open, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Feb. 23 and March 18—25. Through March 28.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "The Commuters," pastel pencils on paper by EKAH, "Lush," encaustic by Christina Nordholm, "Field 135," gouache & ink on bristol by Kelly Hieronymus and "Bar Top," oil on paper by Natalie Pivoney, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through April 30.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

LINCOLN SQUARE VILLAGE

What: Judges critique for the sixth annual Best in Show Photographic Print Competition presented by Champaign County Camera Club. Prints from amateur photographers are exhibited and professionally judged.

When: 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Open, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through noon Feb. 19.

Where: 300 S. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 367-1544 or urbanaparks.org or champaigncountycameraclub.org/.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Bed Shoe Home." Installation by artist Jane Gilmor; presented in collaboration with the schools of Art + Design and Social Work, as well as area homeless shelters and residency programs.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Through March 17.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: Opening day for: "2017 Undergraduate All-Student Show," Main Gallery; "Mythic Macrocosm: Stewart Goldman Painting," Brainard Gallery; "Jacco Olivier: Cosmology in Flux," Blackbox Series of video works, eGallery.

When: Feb. 25. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays. Through April 2 in Main Gallery; and May 14 for Brainard Gallery and eGallery exhibits.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "39: A Journey of Inspiration," photographs by Lori Fuller.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library. Through March 3.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/node/6216 or call 328-8265.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

What: The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club will feature an operating N Scale layout, with three trains running all day. Watch the trains, learn about railroad history or browse through the library's special display of railroad and model railroad books. The club is also sponsoring, along with the library, a train show on April 1 and 2, at Lincoln Square Village.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19.

Where: Downstairs meeting room, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 359-2868.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: "Cross Section: Don Lake, Watercolors and Drawings."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Through March 11.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 367-3711 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

FARMS / MARKETS

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds. New in February will be homemade cinnamon rolls and baked goods.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on third Saturday of every month, Feb. 18 through Dec. 16.

Where: Merchant Building on the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Feb. 25 to April 22.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.

SECOND SATURDAY MARKET AT THE FISCHER

What: Many of Danville Farmers' Market vendors, some local small business vendors, bakers, authors and artists, with a variety of goods. Lots of unique items, some locally made and all sold by people in the community.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11.

Where: Fischer Theater, 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info: 474-2701.