Ask 'Mimi,' Feb. 19, 2017

Photo by: Cindy Smith/Parkland College Parkland College alumna Alicia Henry talks about her work at the Parkland Theatre last week.

Does Parkland College have alumna Alicia Henry's student work on display as part of its purchase award program?

Yes, one of her purchase-award winners, a mixed-media piece, is on view in the new student union across from the Testing Center. Another piece had been in Flag Lounge but was taken down this past summer, as Parkland rotates the art it displays in its building.

As you might know, the solo show "Home: Works by Alicia Henry" opened Thursday at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland and remains there through March 28. A Centennial High alumna, Henry is now an associate professor and discipline coordinator in the Fisk University Department of Arts and Language. At a talk Thursday at Parkland, she spoke about what shaped her as an artist — nearly everything including her high school and Parkland art teachers. She urged students in the audience to be open and curious, and to tap their teachers for knowledge and advice.

Are the Boat Drunks playing with Mac McAnally somewhere soon?

Yes, they will do a public charity event with him Friday at Boondocks in Springfield.

"Outside of country music, Mac is not really a household name, but he has written many chart-topping songs for everyone from Alabama to Kenny Chesney," Boat Drunks member Larry Lister told me. "He is a record producer. He is a member of the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and he won the CMA 'Musician of the Year' an unprecedented eight years in a row!"

McAnally plays guitar, piano and other stringed instruments. He and the Boat Drunks have played together in various places in the United States and become fairly good friends.

"But this is the first so close to home and is a pretty big deal for us," Listersaid. "We will play a set, then he will do a solo set, then we rejoin and play together for a final set."

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Boondocks, 2909 N. Dirksen Parkway. Tickets are $20 and available online or at Corson Music, 71 E. University Ave., C.

Is Ben Grosser still making software to subvert Facebook?

Yes, his latest, Go Rando, is a web-browser extension that hides your "feelings" on Facebook as a way to fight back against increased surveillance, government profiling, targeted advertising and emotional manipulation.

"Every time you click 'Like,' Go Rando randomly chooses one of the six 'reactions' for you," Grosser wrote. "Over time, you appear to Facebook's algorithms as someone whose feelings are emotionally 'balanced' — as someone who feels 'Angry' as much as 'Haha' or 'Sad' as much as 'Love.' You can still choose a specific reaction if you want to, but even that choice will be obscured by an emotion profile increasingly filled with noise. In other words, Facebook won't know if your reaction was genuine or not."

The Washington Post on Thursday published a column by Abby Ohlheiser on Go Rando. She noted that Grosser, a professor of new media in the UI School of Art + Design, also made the Facebook Demetricator, which removes all the numbers from the platform.

Grosser, an alumnus of Champaign Central High School, has received a lot of attention worldwide for his work including that not related to Facebook; he's also a composer. I believe it's time for the C-U Schools Foundation to recognize him as a distinguished alumnus.

