Frank's Faves: Alien-encounter movies

This special edition: You don't have to be a crackpot to see flying saucers. Just a movie fan.

In fact, you might say that movies and UFOs go together like science and fiction. Thanks to Hollywood, we know that extraterrestrial aliens can be as cute as E.T. phoning home or as scary as a xenomorph bursting out of someone's chest. They can also be as funny as the Coneheads, as sexy as Princess Leia or as freaky as — well, David Bowie. Ironically, I prefer my aliens more down to Earth, which brings me to:

MY THREE FAVORITE ALIEN-ENCOUNTER MOVIES

"Starman" (1984): Jeff Bridges earned his first Oscar nod for best actor as an alien who takes the form of young widow Karen Allen's late husband and enlists her help to get home. Well-acted, poignant and not at all FX-dependent.

"Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977): Steven Spielberg's classic covered many of ufology's favorite themes, from alien abductions to government conspiracies, while giving us some truly unforgettable moments — the Devil's Tower landing site, the five-note musical greeting, Richard Dreyfuss' close encounter at a railroad crossing, etc.

"Men In Black" (1997): The comic odd-couple chemistry between MIB agents Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith is as much a draw as the wild assortment of extraterrestrial immigrants living among us, which they are charged with keeping lawful and orderly. The black Ray Bans are cool, too, as is Vincent D'Onofrio as a walking cockroach.