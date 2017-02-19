Rosemary Laughlin: Final 'Bear' piece will challenge your mind

Photo by: Provided Cynthia Oliver, a professor of dance at the University of Illinois, is one of the performers in the final chapter of 'Bear' at the Station Theatre in Urbana.

By ROSEMARY LAUGHLIN

Sequels are common with successful movies, less so with live drama. Here we have the third piece of a trilogy in a much larger hybrid project of art and science, "The Unreliable Bestiary." Its scope is creative, its fulfillment inventive.

The author and co-director of "Bear" is Deke Weaver, a professor in the School of Art + Design at the University of Illinois. He is also the main narrator-reader, structurally the thread through the episodes about bears who would like to be human and humans who want to live as bears.

As such, does he successfully "sew" an article of clothing we can identify and understand? I can appreciate some of the pieces, but I'm still thinking about a final identification.

Surely the intended wisdom is more than "The grass is always greener on the other side" or "Be alive!" Both are offered, but I'm not sure.

I am not puzzled about the fascinating techniques. The set is an extraordinary giant lattice work in the shape of a grizzly bear's head and open mouth, with the tongue rolling out to serve as the thrust-stage runway. The wood is so fresh that its fragrance fills the theater and makes one feel in the midst of a wood or forest.

I was not surprised to learn that the designer is the distinguished Andy Warfel. The construction merits display in a museum or park visitor center. (How about Meadowbrook or Anita Purvis at Busey Woods? After all, grizzlies once roamed the Illinois prairies.)

The background sound is an ongoing low thrumming of a cello similar to a bear's growl. It is irregularly interspersed with metallic friction, a bass drum beat and what sounded to me like a washtub bang. The "ranger" who escorted me to my seat described it as "endurance sound."

Very unusual and interesting is the manipulation of black silhouettes on a white screen in the bear's mouth. We see disembodied hands setting out the shapes and actions that illustrate much of what the narrator describes.

More conventional are the costumed bears who speak, dance or cavort accordingly.

The descriptors "surreal" and "symbolic" apply to the presentation. Anthropomorphic bears and ursine humans are identified through their speech but not always through their looks. Imagination is also required to interpret the symbolism that seems to underpin the author's intentions.

Are we to understand a connection between the dominant male bear's killing of another's cubs and the torture of innocent animals by humans? The description of the latter is graphic and disgusting; it reminds of the torture of humans by other humans (often performed for religious/ethnic intolerance): ripping limbs apart, disembowelment, burning alive, beheading and castration.

Are we to thereby understand that animalism extends to humans? That evolution is not complete?

Why is the audience served wine and cupcakes?

At the bright end of imagery in the play are the references to creation myths and epic-style epithets. Bear-humans escape to dark Arctic waters, Northern Lights and the moon.

"Shape-shifter," "owner of the earth" and "oak-hearted man" are among tributes in a catalog of praise for both species recited during the course of the play.

Comic relief comes in the form of gently satiric references to both ends of the American cultural spectrum. Through the Lifeguard, we smile at large, caloric IHOP breakfasts, Rush Limbaugh on the radio and high speed video-scan cameras. Through Clarice, the bear fascinated with humans, we smile at People magazine, yoga, smoothies, espresso, kale and the existentialist Albert Camus, mispronounced and later corrected.

"Bear" is a play challenging in its meaning and interesting for its theatrical techniques. I'm pretty sure that it is not the Berenstain Bears or Goldilocks that you'll find. But what about the refrain from the folk song, "The bear went over the mountain to see what he could see!"

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.

If you go

What: "Bear," written by Deke Weaver, co-directed by Weaver and Jennifer Allen

When: 8 p.m. through Feb. 25

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U

Tickets: $10 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; $15, Fridays and Saturdays

Reservations: 217-384-4000 or stationtheatre.com

Running time: 80 minutes, no intermission

Note: Disturbing images and languate; not suitable for children