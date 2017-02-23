Chuck Koplinski: 'I Am Not Your Negro' a timely screed

Photo by: Library of Congress A scene from "I Am Not Your Negro," based on the unfinished novel of civil-rights author James Baldwin.

Having seen his three compatriots — Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. — all slain in their fight for civil rights, author and advocate James Baldwin knew the crusade they had led gradually had lost the momentum and power to make any sort of significant change.

In an effort to reignite the movement, in 1979, the writer proposed a book to his editor to be titled "Remember this House," a work that would tell the story of the United States through the eyes of his three slain friends. It was an ambitious project, and Baldwin had completed only 30 pages of it by the time of his death in 1987.

Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck picks up the torch in his new documentary "I Am Not Your Negro," his attempt to realize Baldwin's book by using what he had written, coupled with extensive archival footage of its subjects and their times.

Nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category, the film succeeds for the most part in imparting Baldwin's sense of frustration and rage. And while his intent was to tell this story through the eyes of the trio of assassinated leaders, what emerges more fully is a portrait of the writer himself, a displaced man both within himself and in society who saw his and his people's struggle in a unique way.

The movie begins with Baldwin's letter to his editor — his words read throughout the film in a rather weary but passionate tone by Samuel L. Jackson — which segues into his personal remembrances of Evers, X and King. Each man is seen as distinctive in their approach, not simply in their fight for civil rights but in the way they approach life, Baldwin himself seeming to change whenever he's around them.

The bulk of what follows is footage of Baldwin speaking at various colleges and television programs, among them an episode of "The Dick Cavett Show," in which he articulates the fact that there's a lack of understanding between the white and black cultures and that the oppressor must come to terms with the fact that the way the Negro is perceived is a reflection of themselves.

Peck uses this as a basis throughout to juxtapose images of white and black America, both yesterday and today, in order to prove Baldwin's point. Images of African-Americans seen as ignorant hired help in the service of suburban whites, the contrast in the way they were portrayed in popular film and pictures of the disparity in living conditions between the races effectively drive home the author's point. It's no great leap then to show news footage of recent incidents of racial unrest or pictures of young African-American men who have been needlessly slain to underscore that Baldwin's America certainly hasn't changed much.

To be sure, some of Peck's comparisons are a stretch — his use of footage from a Doris Day comedy showing her in domestic bliss alongside images of brutal lynchings, as well as footage from Chuck Barris' "The Gong Show," had me scratching my head — but the point he makes, while obvious, is powerfully done.

However, in the end, the revelation concerns Baldwin himself, who comes off as a man simultaneously bound and compelled by guilt to act. How much of this comes from being the only survivor among his three friends or from his self-imposed exile to France, where he lived from 1948 to 1957, is hard to say.

But there's the sense that he knew his efforts were not going to be as effective as those of his fallen comrades, and try as he might, he was doing little more than speaking to the choir.

Baldwin once said, "I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually." So one can't help but think that were he alive today, his throat would be raw from the constant rage he would give voice to.

'I Am Not Your Negro' (★★★ 1/2 out of four)

Cast: James Baldwin, Samuel L. Jackson, Dick Cavett and Shumerria Harris.

Directed by Raoul Peck; produced by Remi Grellety, Hebert Peck and Raoul Peck; written by James Baldwin.

A Magnolia Pictures release. 93 minutes. Rated PG-13 (disturbing violent images, thematic material, language and brief nudity). At the Art Theater.

Long trudge dooms "Fist Fight" (★ 1/2 out of four). "I had a thought as I was being dragged down the stairs by that horse on meth."

The circumstances surrounding and the way in which the above piece of dialogue was delivered had me laughing much harder than I have in quite some time. However, the single witty turn of an odd phrase does not a complete movie make, and unfortunately, this is one of only a very few effective moments in the dismal exercise in comedy that is "Fist Fight."

Containing a premise you would have to stretch to fill a half-hour sitcom, the feature film debut of TV director Richie Keen has an episodic nature and not in a good way. Padded with one nonsensical scene after another simply to get it up to feature length, the movie is a meandering trip from one inane moment to the next until we finally reach the titular conflict which, truth be told, ain't half bad.

There's a great deal of turmoil in Andy Campbell's (Charlie Day) life. His pregnant wife is past her due date, and it's the last day of the year at the high school where he teaches. A great purge is happening there as the principal (Dean Norris) is holding interviews with his entire staff and is rumored to be ready to fire whole departments due to the overall lack of performance by the student body.

It also happens to be senior prank day — thus the wandering, drugged-out horse — and Campbell has no idea what might meet him around every corner.

One of his co-workers, history teacher Mr. Strickland (Ice Cube) is the very embodiment of intimidation, creating fear not simply in his students, but in his peers as well. As a result, he's the only one with a classroom that isn't in chaos, but that doesn't prevent him from being the victim of a prank, witnessed by Campbell. This sets in motion a chain of events that forces him to get Strickland fired, which prompts the aggrieved to challenge his former co-worker to a fistfight after school.

All of this occurs in the first 20 minutes of the movie, and from there until the final 15 minutes, we're forced to endure one time-wasting sequence after another. Campbell must have the lightest schedule for an English teacher in the history of public education as he's able to leave the building repeatedly between classes to run to the computer store to purchase a laptop he has being blackmailed into buying, to run into his wife and daughter for an awkward meeting, and then take off to help at his little girl's talent show. This guy spends more time out of class than in, which also leads to him being able to buy drugs to plant in Strickland's room. A visit from the cops and a trip to jail ensue, which results in the busiest day I've ever seen.

Along the way, the characters do nothing more than get on your nerves. Day's whiny, perpetually bumbling act gets old fast as does his stammering high-pitched voice, while Mr. Cube's perpetual scowl is used far past its expiration date. Jillian Bell's counselor Holly, nothing more than a drug-addled pedophile on the make, is disturbing rather than funny while the inclusion of Rubenesque bombshell Christina Hendricks as a troubled French teacher is a one-note joke that never really connects.

A scene at an elementary school talent show is genuinely funny, while the final throw-down is well-done. When Strickland's motivation behind challenging his obviously weaker opponent is revealed, it provides a much-needed sense of sanity.

However, it's all much too little much too late as the undercard leading up to this main event had me thinking of throwing in the towel long before the first punch was landed.

