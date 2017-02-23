Frank's Faves: Movie musicals

Photo by: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Tutte Lemkow plays the titular musician in "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971).

This week: Hang onto your tap shoes, fave lovers. I feel an old-fashioned song and dance coming on ...

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony is this Sunday, and unless my old pal, co-worker and fearless Oscars prognosticator Tim Mitchell misses his guess (and by any statistical comparison, that's a true rarity), the big winner of Hollywood's big night is likely to be the high-stepping musical "La La Land," starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

I have yet to see it for myself, but it's already got a foot in the door with me for having successfully breathed yet another healthy gust of life into the venerable movie-musical genre.

Not that I consider myself much of a fan. But having accompanied my dear late mother to a good many such films early on in my cinematic education (before my vote for what we were going to see actually counted) — from "Oklahoma!" to "South Pacific" and beyond — I can safely say I'm well-acquainted with most of the standards in this particular genre. And honestly, I could do without most of them ... but not all.

In fact, those which do rank among my faves are probably not what most musical fans would place even in the top 20. What, no "Singin' in the Rain"? No "Sound of Music"? No "Grease" or "Cabaret"? Yeah, all of those are OK. But my faves? They may be among the lesser appreciated musicals to have tap-danced their way from stage to screen. But they're the ones that have stayed with me the longest — not just because tolerable singing and dancing didn't ruin an interesting story and cast of characters, but because the whole film — the songs and the story and the characters and the choreography and the cinematography and the acting — the whole production was unforgettable. Musical or not, they are great movies, but they are so much more because they are musically great. Music communicates on a far deeper level than mere dramatic performances. When the two are clicking together, well, my friends, then you have the makings of:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIE MUSICALS

"Fiddler on the Roof" (1971): This fave has appeared on more than one list before, with good reason. Set in pre-revolutionary Russia, Topol is both side-splittingly funny and heartbreakingly tragic as Jewish peasant Tevye, who must contend with tradition-breaking courtships for the hands of his three oldest daughters, with little help in his resistance from his wonderfully willful wife, Goldye (Norma Crane). Notable among those suitors is a pre-"Starsky and Hutch" Paul Michael Glaser, minus the burning rubber. Yet the real star here, as in any great musical, is the soundtrack, with classics like "Matchmaker," "Sunrise, Sunset" and "If I Were a Rich Man." And while the film has some powerful things to say about everyday perseverance and both marital and generational love, it ends with a even sharper message about oppression and injustice. This film does what great musicals should, leave you thinking and feeling, as well as humming.

"The Music Man" (1962): Robert Preston brings trouble, trouble, trouble to River City, Iowa, along with his marble-mouthed sidekick, Buddy Hackett. But just as he has the townsfolk eating out of his hand, his scheme runs smack into Shirley Jones as Marian the Librarian, and before you can say "Goodnight, My Someone," the huckster's been hooked, and 76 trombones couldn't tear him away. Musicals should all be this much fun.

"Camelot" (1967): I've long been a fan of the legends of King Arthur, and this is possibly my favorite adaptation. Sure, the jousting and sword-bashing action is muted, but Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero are perfect as the ultimate love triangle, and the songs, like "If Ever I Would Leave You" and the timelessly nostalgic title theme, are iconic.

"Oliver!" (1968): Mark Lester, Ron Moody and Jack Wild get to sing some of the best songs ever in one of only 10 musicals to ever win best picture Oscars and the only one to make my list — thanks in part to its classic Dickensian story and perhaps in even greater part to ensemble classics like "Consider Yourself" and "You've Got to Pick a Pocket Or Two."

"Scrooge" (1970): Another Dickens tale as musical? Sure, but Albert Finney is surprisingly suited to the title role. And "Thank You Very Much" remains a fave.