Notes-worthy: Mac McAnnaly

Photo by: Provided Singer/songwriter/producer Mac McAnnaly, left.

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with singer/songwriter/producer MAC McANNALY:

How old were you when you wrote and composed your first song?

I was 15 when I wrote my first song. I was in church (we didn't lock the doors and I would go there after hours and play piano). The song title was "People Call Me Jesus," and it was on my first album.

What was it like performing with Jimmy Buffett?

Performing with Jimmy Buffett is getting to ride on a big train of good will. Our touring band and crew (and audience as well) are like a second family, and I always look forward to firing it up again. We start late March this year and I'm ready!

You have had some wonderful experiences writing for such great artists as Kenny Chesney, Alabama and Buffett (and performing in his backup band has got to be legendary); you have been named Musician of the Year eight times in a row at The CMA Awards. Did you expect any of that?

I was born to music-loving parents who wanted me to be a musician from the time I hit the ground. But I could not have dreamed all that has transpired and all the wonderful talented folks I've had the privilege of playing with and learning from. I wake up every day in the service of music and that itself is a dream come true.

Did that change anything in your world and how you write, produce and play music?

I don't claim to know "how" to write and produce and play, but I do strive every day to get better at those things and do be "of use" to my friends and to music itself in the pursuit. I'm the luckiest guy I know to get to keep at it this long and call it a job.

You will be performing with The Boat Drunks on Feb. 24 at Boondocks in Springfield. This is a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois and The Matthew Project. We are pretty lucky to have you so close to our area. Are you looking forward to playing with and working with The Boat Drunks?

The Boat Drunks are great guys who love to play and love more to play for good causes. I met them first through my friends in the band Little Feat, and they are a mainstay with Jimmy Buffett fans as well as with the Coral Reefers. I'm proud to be heading to your area for musical reasons and humanitarian reasons and just looking forward to seeing and playing with my pals. We are gonna have a big time in Springfield.