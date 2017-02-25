Rosemary Laughlin/Review: 'John & Jen' Actors show maturity beyond years

An unusual chamber musical. A realistic play set to piano, cello and percussion. A cycle of attitudes that every one in the audience has witnessed — or is personally living right now. "John & Jen" qualifies for all three.

If any one of these is appealing, you will, like me, be moved by this performance directed by Stephen Fiol (stage) and Cara Chowning (music) at Parkland's Second Stage Theater.

It is the story of a brother-sister relationship. It begins with a protective, almost maternal, older sister and her kid brother with six years between them. The focus stays tight with only two actors. The time is a defined one — American '50s through the '80s.

We see Jen welcoming a baby brother. Soon she is playing school with John; she is, of course, the inspiring teacher. We see her sympathizing with her brother when their dad angrily and unjustly punishes him. We watch her teen-girl-sensitivity phase when she wants her brother to to behave exactly as she tells him around a boy she is dating.

We see her off to college, where she enjoys new freedom, samples drugs and becomes active in anti-Vietnam War protests. She becomes a hippie and runs off to Canada with her draft-dodging boyfriend. She gives birth to a son.

At home, the shy John learns to stand up for himself as his father urges him to do when bullied. He likes the manly feeling and decides to continue it. He will not run and hide, like Jen and her husband. He admires his father as a World War II veteran. "I believe in the USA!" He joins the Navy, and, yes, he is killed in Vietnam. (I was jarred by the script's choice of Navy; Army and tropical camo have far more evocative power for Vietnam.)

Flash forward to a now divorced Jen with her much loved son named for her brother, John. Jen imprints her early protective love of her brother on her son. He plays baseball, though he cringes at her interference with coaches and umpires. He seeks comfort in his grandfather to get away from her. He complains. He graduates from high school and selects a college.

Conflicts end with resolutions made by mother and son. Jen faces her protectiveness as a helicopter parent. She sings a basic "I did it my way" statement. John decides that gratitude and love for his mother might best be shown by a personal sacrifice. They compromise.

As in opera, the dialogue is mostly sung. It is in colloquial American English that is clearly enunciated and understood. It is thematically woven with a short melodic phrase that subtly drifts into singing and accompaniment. You hear it at the outset in "One sister, one brother, nothing else matters " and can catch it with different words as the story progresses.

There are several stand-alone songs. The closest to a "Hello, Dolly!" showstopper is "Think big! Aim high! Stand tall!/ Why walk when you can fly/ And you can do anything at all!" I find it still marching in my head.

"Bye, Room" is a pleaser for parents and any kids who have gone to summer camp. Son John sings a catchy "Do-do-dooten-dit /So long!" as he stuffs his Michael Jackson and Magic Johnson posters, his Luke Skywalker light saber and gigantic teddy bear into his rucksack.

The final "Every Goodbye Is Hello" is a richly harmonized duet between Jen and son John.

The entire performance is carried by two young, very experienced actors. Kyle Klein II and Sophie Lanser have mature, vibrant voices and mastery of tone. They have chemistry between them as singers and actors. Their professional ease carries the audience with them.

Their ability to create emotion brings poignant memories of anguished conflict in the U.S. during the Vietnam War. John argues duty to country. Jen chooses moral principle.

The piano accompaniment is eloquently played by Stephanie Swearingen. Barbara Hedlund is cellist. Percussionist Sam Carroll provides piquant emphasis with drums and other sound devices. Klein and Lanser wear microphones; the acoustics of the theater allow a bright, blended, confident performance.

Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's score and lyrics are polished into a gem by the Armadillo Company's production. I particularly encourage serious young musicians in junior and senior high school to attend.

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.

If you go

What: Armadillo Productions presents the musical "John & Jen."

When: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 5 p.m. today and March 5.

Where: Parkland College Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Tickets: $15, children; $20, senior citizens and students; $25, adults.

More information: armadilloproductioncompany.com; 312-788-7236.

Running time: 1 hour and 45 minutes; 15-minute intermission.