Who lives here? Feb. 25, 2017

Photo by: Fox 2000 Pictures Who lives here? Image

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER

Edna Cluver of Cissna Park correctly guessed the home of Laura (Julia Roberts) and Martin (Patrick Bergin) Burney in "Sleeping with the Enemy."