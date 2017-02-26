Ask 'Mimi,' Feb. 26, 2017

Did pioneering fusion guitarist Larry Coryell play C-U?

Yes. Harlan Smalling, a guitarist from Tuscola, remembers seeing him here four times back in the day, twice with his fusion band Eleventh House. "His brand of fusion always rocked. Never sappy or new age-y," Smalling noted on Facebook.

In 1981, Terry Mattingly of The News-Gazette interviewed Coryell before he performed solo at Panama's Red, Champaign. At the time, Coryell, who died last Sunday at age 73, was moving away from fusion to acoustic.

"I just had to do it," he told Mattingly. "You're motivated by your inner forces, I guess. It was a natural progression for me after playing electric for a long time. Fusion had and has a lot of potential, but it doesn't have enough of the basic stuff. I mean, it doesn't have enough tradition in it, enough changes, enough tunes. It tended to get trendy. You just can't cut yourself off from the stream of jazz."

Didn't a couple of local men collaborate on the new graphic novel "Kindred"?

Yes, though one no longer lives here. Former UI graphic design Professor John Jennings and Damian Duffy, a lecturer at the UI, created the adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's bestselling literary science-fiction masterpiece. Released Jan. 10 by Abrams ComicArts, the graphic version became an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

"Adapting any prose novel to the graphic format is an audacious undertaking at the best of times, but translating Octavie E. Butler's fearsomely powerful work in particular must surely have been a herculean task," New York Times critic N.K. Jemisin wrote. "Yet Damian Duffy and John Jennings have managed it with their version of 'Kindred,' giving her most accessible novel — as noted in an introduction by the acclaimed science fiction writer Nnedi Okorafor — fresh life."

Duffy will speak about the project at 7 p.m. March 15 at the Urbana Free Library. Jennings, now a professor at the University of California-Riverside, is at Harvard University this spring as a Nasir Jones Hip Hop Studies Fellow.

Isn't the 20th anniversary of Cyberfest at the UI coming up soon?

Yes, the original festival celebrated the birthday in Urbana of the fictional computer HAL 9000 in Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" and the UI's leadership in artificial intelligence and computing. Cyberfest also led to Roger Ebert's Film Festival, now in its 19th year, set for April 19-23 at the Virginia.

The National Center for Supercomputing Applications, UI College of Media and Ebertfest will host a 20th anniversary of Cyberfest on March 13 at NCSA. It will stream online and include a public reception featuring interactive demonstrations from NCSA's Advanced Visualization Lab and a panel discussion with Ebertfest leaders Chaz Ebert and Nate Kohn, entrepreneur Brand Fortner and experts from the Urbana campus.

We'd love to hear from you. Please email your question to mmerli@news-gazette.com.