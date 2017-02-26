Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Marking 150 years

If you're a UI alum, you're likely pumped by the 150th anniversary of the university. Tuesday marks the sesquicentennial of the passage of the legislative act that created the UI, and people will celebrate at the kickoff celebration at the UI's Krannert Center, where six-time Chicago Music Award winners Funkadesi will perform a free lobby concert from 5 to 7 p.m. The formal program will begin at 3 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall, followed by a reception at 4:30 p.m. in the lobby. The event is free, but you're asked to register for it at illinois.edu/fb/sec/9184182. There will be more sesquicentennial events. Here's to 150 more years!

'Anthracite Fields' at UI

My paternal grandfather was a coal miner in Illinois and Pennsylvania. My maternal grandparents owned a coal mine east of Westville. So I've looked forward to hearing composer Julia Wolfe's "Anthracite Fields," with the music performed by the venerable Bang on a Can All-Stars, with the UI Chamber Singers, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Krannert Center's Tryon Festival Theatre. It's billed as a detailed, multimedia oratorio about turn-of-the-20th-century Pennsylvania coal miners. It won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Music. It weaves together personal interviews, oral histories, speeches, rhymes and local mining lore. $34, $29, $15 and $10.

Heading to Art for documentary

I went to the library to check out James Baldwin's "Go Tell It on the Mountain," his 1953 semi-autobiographical novel. It wasn't on the shelf; I don't want to download it. I'll wait or buy a copy. Meanwhile, I will see "I Am Not Your Negro," a 2017 Oscar nominee for best documentary, at the Art Theater. The 7:30 p.m. Tuesday screening will be followed by a post-show conversation with Helen Neville, Aaron Ammons, Sunny Ture and Maryam Ar-Raheem. Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck based the doc on the 30 completed pages of Baldwin's last manuscript, about his assassinated friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.