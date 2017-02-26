Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

A movie for writers

The new Jim Jarmusch movie "Paterson" at the Art Theater is a poem in itself, a meandering look at the poetics of the prosaic, focused on Paterson (Adam Driver, the new it-boy), a bus driver in Paterson, N.J., who writes poetry in his mind and a notebook before he departs on his route, or in his basement, where I spied, among books, a copy of David Foster Wallace's "Infinite Jest." One critic called the movie a fantasy; perhaps it is because it's so sweet in general and in the depiction of the relationship Paterson has with his wife (Golshifteh Farahani) Blockbuster lovers would probably hate it. Writers and poets on the other hand ...

A creative guy

You've got to admire Deke Weaver's creativity in his ambitious project "The Unreliable Bestiary," a series of multimedia performances about endangered animals. He plans 23 and has done four so far, with "Bear" the latest. I saw it at the Station Theatre; the shadow puppets were effective as are the costumes by Susan Becker, who teaches fashion design at the University of Illinois. In its final installment, "Bear" comes off as Dada-esque, marked by mockery, wit and absurdity rather than a clear focus or narrative. Our critic Rosemary Laughlin believes imagination is required to interpret the symbolism. "Bestiary," though, is one noble effort.

Fat Tuesday tunes

I never tire of hearing the Traditional Jazz Orchestra; I heard them last Saturday evening at The Iron Post and again the next day at the Urbana Free Library. Seasoned players and fantastic sounds. If you like Mardi Gras-related music, check out the New Orleans Jazz Machine at 5 p.m. Tuesday — Fat Tuesday! — at the Post; Jeff Helgesen & the Vine Street Syncopaters, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boomerang's Bar and Grill, 1309 E. Washington St., U, where Jazz Machine will play its second Mardi Gras gig from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. And Fat Monday music: 7 to 9 at the Post: Saxman Brad Wheeler's Fusioney Band, with great UI faculty players.