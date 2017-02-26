Movie-man Tim Mitchell's picks for the 2017 Oscars

Since 2007, News-Gazette staff writer Tim Mitchell has predicted who will win the top categories at the Oscars, with a pretty good track record. The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the first time. The show will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m., with red carpet coverage kicking off at 6 p.m.

THE FORECAST

Best Actor: Denzel Washington, 'Fences'

One of the most competitive categories of the night will be one of the final ones handed out, and I suspect Washington will edge out Casey Affleck's poignant delivery in "Manchester by the Sea." If Washington wins, he would have a statuette from three different decades, having won for 1990's "Glory" and 2002's "Training Day."

Best Actress: Emma Stone, 'La La Land'

After sweeping both the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards with her bittersweet, love-affirming delivery, Stone is going for the acting Triple Crown tonight, and she appears to be in position to win.

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, 'Moonlight'

Ali's riveting performance as a benevolent drug dealer who takes a fatherless young boy under his wing should edge out Dev Patel's unforgettable showing as a man searching for his biological family in "Lion."

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, 'Fences'

Davis won a Tony Award for the stage version of "Fences," so it would not be surprising at all for her to bring home the statuette tonight at the Dolby Theatre. This is Davis' third nomination, following performances in 2009's "Doubt" and 2012's "The Help."

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land'

After catching the academy's attention for the first time with the 2014 drama "Whiplash," Chazelle gave us something different. He delivered a flawlessly assembled feel-good movie musical filmed in Technicolor. In addition, Chazelle garnered the top prize from Directors Guild, which has predicted the Oscar best director winner all but seven years since 1948. If he also wins best original screenplay, Chazelle would become the 12th person to win both awards.

Best Picture: 'La La Land'

The nostalgic Hollywood love story is the most-nominated film of the year, up for 14 Oscars, and it has slowly built up momentum all award season. Only "All About Eve" and "Titanic" garnered as many nominations. Actors and actresses make up the largest contingent of Academy Award voters, and many of them can relate to the story of an actress trying to get a part. Ryan Gosling actually spent two hours a day for four months learning how to play the piano just so he could perform all his musical sequences in the film without using a double.