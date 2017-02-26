Playing Critic: Price for 'Onion Knights' a little too steep

Photo by: THEM corporation The Onion Knights, right, strive to defend their castle from the advancing horde in 'The Onion Knights.'

When what was a cellphone game is ported to a console, in this case the PlayStation 4, a reviewer such as myself has a few basic questions to consider:

Is there enough game there to justify the transition? How well did the touch-based menus and other controls survive the move to a standalone controller? Is the price point reasonable? And most importantly, is it fun?

If you want my TL;DR version of "The Onion Knights," a game in the tower-defense genre by South Korean indie developer THEM corporation, the answers would be: yes; menus, no; game-play controls, yes; a little too high; and yes.

For those wanting a bit more detail:

The game's premise is fairly simple. You direct a small team of knights fighting to repulse waves of invaders seeking to breach your castle walls. To that end, you have a variety of tools:

— One knight mans a cannon that fires an endless barrage. The cannon, which you raise and lower at will in order to direct its fire, is your main weapon and one of your two main points of vulnerability, i.e. if enemy attacks deplete its hit points, it's game over. Over time, you can upgrade its damage output and firing speed.

— Three other knights launch special attacks at the touch of a button. By default, one damages, stuns and knocks back enemies with a swing of a hammer; another deploys a series of land mines; and the last fires a barrage of homing missiles. As you level up through game-play, you can switch out these default techniques. Your ability to trigger their attacks is purely dependent on your slowly regenerating mana pool, also upgradeable.

— An assortment of one-time-use items you purchase or randomly obtain. They range in effects and include attacks, defenses and buffs.

— Heroes. By default, you've got one hero slot unlocked, and you get to fill it with one of the heroes you've obtained via hero cards. Each (upgradeable) hero has a different one-use-per-battle power.

Your enemies' goal is to destroy your cannon or get past your defenders. In the early stages, it's a cakewalk. The waves of low-powered foot soldiers and paratroopers are easy to deal with. But further along, as hordes of armored brutes, bomb throwers and even dragons begin assailing your walls, it gets increasingly difficult.

There are a lot of stages to play through, and two vastly different levels of difficulty to choose from. And if you really want a challenge, there's a separate mode where you can see how long you can last against endless waves of enemies. It's a lot of potential game-play.

Thankfully, the battle controls are simple and responsive. Move the left stick up and down to raise and lower the cannon. Hit a button or two to trigger your other abilities. Easy-peasy.

It's when you're navigating menus outside of the actual game-play that you may begin cursing a little. Not only are these point-and-click interfaces still designed for touch-screen users, but they're set to the standard Asian button map — where you push circle to select and x to cancel — instead of the American one, which is the reverse.

In other words, in order to interact with the game menus, you've repeatedly got to position a stiffly moving cursor over a small onscreen button and hit an un-instinctive controller button to trigger things. If you hit x instead of o, you'll back out and have to navigate forward again. Ugh.

One thing I do find interesting is the game's fake rendition of micro-transactions. Instead of spending money to buy extra upgrade tools for your team, like in a cellphone game, you can earn "gems" through a few difficult to achieve accomplishments, and spend them on new heroes and upgrade currency.

Also note, if you're really into earning PlayStation 4 trophies, the ones in "The Onion Knights" aren't easy to achieve. You'll have to put in time and effort if you want them.

Personally, I find the game to be a nice diversion. But it's still pretty much a glorified cellphone game. As such, I'm not convinced it merits the $14.99 price point.

If it were in the $6.99 range, it'd be a decent purchase as a nice distraction when you're tired of running for your life in "Resident Evil 7." If you're into the tower-defense genre, you'd probably find it a bargain even at $9.99. But $14.99? That's a bridge too far for me.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.