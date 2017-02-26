Rich Warren: Radio is a competitive industry

As a radio broadcaster, I recently participated on a music conference panel discussing the relationship and interaction of broadcast radio with internet radio/music services. I'd like to share some of the information that related to topics relevant to this column.

After the arrival of FM and television, radio underwent a significant change with the advent of home remote control. Until about 1975, you had to stand up and walk across the room, spin the knob and "tune in" the desired station, which often was more effort than it was worth.

Thus, a station or individual program did not have to be perfect; it just had to be generally pleasing. Then remote control arrived, and all bets were off. Just as with TV, a tap of a button changed stations. That ability expanded and refined beyond radios with audio component systems, computers and smartphones. Just one tap and any program is history.

In some ways, the internet augments conventional radio. The ability to stream expands the audience from a single geographic area to the entire world. This benefits public radio more than commercial radio, because people who value the programming can be persuaded to donate from anywhere. Commercial advertisers generally only care about the market in which they do business.

In pure numbers, being able to stream programming is a boon. Even better, archiving of specific programs within the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) rules allows listeners the flexibility of convenience listening rather than appointment listening. At the same time, the DMCA makes it difficult to listen to a program from the start, since it requires that listeners join "in progress."

I would guess that about 30 percent of my listeners now listen to our archive rather than the "live" broadcast. This diminishes my efforts, since I program in sets of songs that thematically relate to each other. So those 30 percent often miss out on the essential concept of the program. Also, many hop on and hop off as their time permits.

Not all is in harmony between broadcast radio and internet streaming. In the heyday of "modern" radio, from about 1965-2000, competition was limited to the number of stations in a given market. Thus, a C-U area station competed with 20 other stations. If a station carved out a niche, such as oldies or classical, it might only compete with one or two other stations in the market. If you assume a market size of 200,000 listeners, a station that could garner even 3 percent of those reached an audience of 6,000 people, enough to sustain a small-medium market station.

Fast forward to today, where every radio station competes with every other radio station in the world, not to mention Sirius-XM satellite radio, Pandora, Spotify and similar online music services. Also, even with public radio, which often requests a basic membership of $60 a year, a yearly membership to commercial-free, pledge-free, promo-free satellite radio or Spotify costs about $100 a year.

My philosophy about the sustainability of broadcast radio (or any medium) comes from Samuel Taylor Coleridge, who wrote: "I wish our clever young poets would remember my homely definitions of prose and poetry; that is, prose equals words in their best order; poetry equals the best words in the best order." Stations must strive for "poetry."

A radio station must focus on what the station and its staff do best and what its listeners expect. For example, from the 1950s through the 1980s, WFMT, a classical station, was renowned for its thorough, carefully edited newscasts that were flexible in length. Then NPR came along. We could not duplicate NPR's competence and depth when it came to news gathering and presentation. We reduced the number and length of our newscasts basically to headlines, which now average three minutes. At the same time, WFMT survived as the only classical music station in Chicago.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.