Richard J. Leskosky: A different take on the Oscars

Even though you may not have seen all the Oscar-nominated films this year, there are still aspects of the whole awards process that can hold your interest.

The Academy voters were faced with some really stressful choices this year. Do they vote for the film that tells everyone how wonderful Hollywood is or for a film or performer that demonstrates that the Academy values diversity? Or do they just vote for the person they think will deliver the best anti-Trump acceptance speech?

And just imagine how many shoulders they'll dislocate patting themselves on the back for honoring so many racially diverse talents this year. Such self-congratulation seems especially unearned this year when so much African-American talent displayed itself on the big screen this year that it would be impossible to ignore.

If you are tired, though, of the usual Oscar buzz, there are a few sites you might want to visit for a different take on the ceremonies and nominees.

Never Too Early Movie Predictions, a site I've recommended in the past for information on Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) membership, this year offers a page (nevertooearlymoviepredictions.blogspot.com/2017/01/exclusive-which-of-this-years-oscar.html) revealing which nominees can vote for themselves (that is, are members of the Academy) and which can't (because they are not members).

"Moonlight," for example, has nominations in eight categories with a total of 12 people who could possibly receive statuettes (three producers, two film editors, two screenwriters, one cinematographer, one composer, one supporting actor, one supporting actress, and one director — Barry Jenkins, already counted as a writer). But only three of those people are voting members of the Academy (two producers and Supporting Actor nominee Mahersala Ali). That represents the greatest disparity between nominees and voting members for any film this year, but who can say whether that will affect actual voting?

By the way, being nominated for an Oscar or even winning one does not mean that someone automatically becomes a member of the Academy. That person would still have to be put forward for membership by the relevant branch of the Academy.

Each year at Oscar time, Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter gets together with several Academy members to discuss their true feelings about the nominees — with complete anonymity, of course.

This year, he published "Brutally Honest Ballot" comments (hollywoodreporter.com/lists/oscar-voter-reveals-her-brutally-honest-ballot-meryl-streep-like-a-clown-la-la-land-not-memora) from three members who were not associated with any of the nominees: a producer (from the 504 members of the producers branch), someone from the 389-member public relations branch (bet you didn't know there was one of those) and a longtime female member of the 1,158-member actors branch.

The actress is by far the most vociferous respondent — somewhat in the Bette Davis mode.

All three question Meryl Streep's nomination in the Best Actress category, and the actress speculates that Streep's speech at the Golden Globes was actually what clinched the nomination for her.

A more humorous take on the nominated pictures comes from the Screen Junkies YouTube channel in one of their "Honest Trailers" videos (youtube.com/watch?v=3o-aEUulEDQ). The series presents film trailers (in this instance a compilation of shots from the trailers of the nine Oscar-nominated films) with wry voiceover commentary (Note: some minor off-color language). And because the Screen Junkies expect there to be a lot of anti-Trump speeches at the Oscars, they "give him equal time to respond via Twitter" in their "Starring" section — including his actual comment about Streep being "highly overrated" and a thank-you to Mel Gibson for his service in the "Braveheart War."

Finally, you might want to check out the anti-Oscars — the Razzies (razzies.com/). The Golden Raspberry is presented to the worst films and performances, and the ceremony is held the night before the Oscar ceremony, so you can find out this year's winners right now.

The Razzies have been around for 37 years now, but very few winners actually pick them up. That includes Donald Trump, who won in 1991 as Worst Supporting Actor for his cameo in "Ghosts Can't Do It," which also won for Worst Film, Director and Actress (Bo Derek). But maybe it will wind up in the eventual Trump Presidential Library.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.